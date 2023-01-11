Read full article on original website
Why Thanos From The MCU Actually Had A Point
Marvel's uber-baddie, Thanos, has done some pretty terrible things in both the MCU and comics over the years. But when it comes to Josh Brolin's version of the Mad Titan, and his infamous snap at the end of "Avengers: Infinity War," is it possible that the big purple guy actually had a point?
This Look At Miles Teller As Nova Has Our Imaginations Running Wild
One of the biggest Marvel Comics superheroes yet to make the leap from the page to the screen is Nova, aka Richard Rider (although other characters have used the moniker as well), a human being who becomes a member of the intergalactic security force known as the Nova Corps after one of its dying members, Rhomann Dey, bestows his suit and the superhuman powers of the Nova Force upon him.
James Gunn Shoots Down The Skinny Superman Rumor
James Gunn is back to shooting down more rumors spreading about the upcoming slate of DC films. Ever since Gunn, along with producer Peter Safran, took over the role of overseeing DC Studios, he has been fielding questions left and right about what's to come from eager and excited fans. While Gunn does intend on unveiling the initial part of his plan for the first round of movies made under his watch, he hasn't stated anything yet.
Why Shia LaBeouf Was Never The Same After Transformers
There was a time when Shia LaBeouf was paving a path to be the next big thing in Hollywood. Following a similar road as many other performers, LaBeouf was a child actor made famous by the Disney Channel, seemingly destined to become an A-list star. After landing the lead role in one of 2007's biggest blockbusters, "Transformers." LaBeouf was on the fast track to Hollywood stardom.
Steven Spielberg Is The Reason John Williams Won't Retire
To make a major motion picture a reality, one has to bring together a host of moving parts. Actors, sets, special effects, and so much more all go into making a movie a watchable, entertaining piece of media. Of course, among the most important of these elements is music, as evidenced by some of the remarkable soundtracks to come out of Hollywood over the years. The likes of Hans Zimmer and Michael Giacchino have done incredible work to bring movies up a notch through their scores, but most would agree that one name in particular stands head and shoulders above all others.
Why Shaggy Sounds So Familiar On HBO Max's Velma
The new "Scooby-Doo" prequel series "Velma" is out now on HBO Max, and while the response to the series has been mixed (it has a 60% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes as of this writing), one thing pretty much everyone can agree on is that it has a great voice cast. Series co-creator Mindy Kaling voices the titular glasses-wearing amateur detective, and she's joined by Constance Wu as Daphne and Glenn Howerton as Fred, in addition to such names as Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, Gary Cole, Steven Root, and "Weird Al" Yankovic in supporting roles.
A Phineas And Ferb Revival From Original Creator Dan Povenmire Is In The Works
"Phineas and Ferb" is one of the rare children's shows that manages to impress adult viewers with its witty humor and relentless summer vacation energy. Packed with gags and other things only adults notice when they watch the show, "Phineas and Ferb" is a prime candidate for a streaming-era revival with so many grown-up fans of the show doubtlessly eager to dive back into the titular duo's misadventures.
Devotion Actor Glen Powell Had A Rough Time Bringing The Film Together
Glen Powell is an actor who has put in the time and work necessary to earn his place as a performer in the competitive entertainment industry. Like many actors, Powell began his career with bit parts in smaller films and gradually worked his way up to landing bigger, higher-profile roles over the years.
Why Gerard Johnstone Worked Out M3GAN's Look Before They Started Anything Else
The horror comedy "M3GAN" is lighting up movie screens right now, with audiences loving the killer doll action, with M3GAN's fierce dance moves and pop song covers making the doll Gen Z's first horror icon. The film is already a box office success, and, according to Deadline, there's already talk of a sequel. Besides lighting up the box office, critics are giving "M3GAN" rave reviews as well.
Designing The Pandoran Shark Akula Was More Difficult Than You'd Think
After 13 years of development, "Avatar: The Way of Water" is finally here, proving that audiences really love adventures on Pandora. As everyone knows, the first "Avatar" still holds the spot as the highest-grossing movie of all time (via Box Office Mojo), but "The Way of Water" is proving all the doubters wrong with its own box office success.
How The Latest Dungeons & Dragons Drama Could Lead To Honor Among Thieves' Critical Failure
For a while now, it seemed like the "Dungeons & Dragons" franchise was on a hot streak. A new movie, titled "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," was greenlit and has a current release date of March 31, 2023. It stars such big-name talent as Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Hugh Grant. There's also the news that a live-action "D&D" series is in the works at Paramount+ that will come courtesy of "Red Notice" director Rawson Marshall Thurber.
Criminal Minds: Evolution Fans Finally Got The Jet Moment They've Been Waiting For
"Criminal Minds: Evolution" has put the beloved Behavioral Analysis Unit of FBI profilers back on TV screens, and the new series is making fans feel like they never really left — almost. While the show inherits most of the staples from the original "Criminal Minds," including its continuity, most of its cast members, its storylines, and so on, there's quite a few things that have been changed in the revival. For one thing, longtime main character Spencer Reid is absent, as is Matt Simmons. The show also trades in the original's case-of-the-week format for one extended case storyline. However, for many diehard "Criminal Minds" fans, one of the most glaring omissions in the new series is the team's lack of a private jet.
Hopper And Joyce's Relationship On Stranger Things Was Not A Forgone Conclusion
When "Stranger Things" dropped its first season on Netflix in 2016, it quickly rocketed to popularity, turning its cast into superstars in the years since. In particular, the paranormal thriller series was a career revival for Winona Ryder, who plays Joyce Byers, and made a leading man of David Harbour, who portrays the fan favorite Jim Hopper, police chief of Hawkins, Indiana.
Patrick Swayze Ended His Career With A Flop Instead Of A Bang
Patrick Swayze literally rolled his way onto the Hollywood scene in the much-maligned "Skatetown U.S.A." in 1979. However, the actor's appearance in 1983's "The Outsiders" solidified his membership as the eldest constituent of The Brat Pack, which featured up-and-coming actors like Anthony Michael Hall, Molly Ringwald, Tom Cruise, and Robert Downey Jr. (per IMDb). Swayze and the group's popularity soared in the '80s. In addition to being part of a pack of performers who arguably brought about a cinema renaissance for teenage angst and coming-of-age movies, Swayze soon blazed his own trail thanks to the role of Johnny in "Dirty Dancing."
The Backlash From Being Cast As The Last Of Us' Ellie Took A Huge Toll On Bella Ramsey
When it comes to adaptations, there's always going to be a small but vocal portion of the internet that has a problem with the casting. People develop a sense of who characters are in their heads, and when real life doesn't abide by their personal choices, they can lash out. And it's important to remember there are people on the other side of that screen, potentially reading those comments and feeling terrible about the whole situation.
Tulsa King's Dana Delany Had To Overcome A Lifelong Fear Of Horses For Her Role As Margaret
The character of Margaret Devereaux (Dana Delany) on "Tulsa King" is a natural with horses, which is why it's so surprising that Delany has actually always hated horseback riding. What's doubly surprising is the fact that, despite her aversion to horses, Delany has been in a Western before. In 1993 she played the role of Josephine Marcus in the George P. Cosmatos film "Tombstone" alongside Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer, and Sam Elliott. In 2019, when @EMTJen15 tweeted at Delany to ask if she had to learn how to ride side-saddle for "Tombstone," Delany responded saying that she had a stunt double for those scenes because she's "not a very good rider."
See How The Adam Project's Walker Scobell Makes The Perfect Ben 10 In This Fan Art
In the mid-2000s, Man of Action Entertainment came to Cartoon Network with a concept that would go on to become one of the channel's 25 best shows of all time: "Ben 10." The series, which launched in 2005, follows a kid named Ben Tennyson (voiced by Tara Strong), who comes into possession of a mysterious artifact known as the Omnitrix. With it, he can transform into a variety of alien creatures, eventually doing so against a wide array of enemies. Thankfully, the lifeforms in the Omnitrix ensure he's prepared to take on any foe no matter their strengths.
Anna Kendrick's Directorial Debut Taught Her How To Read When People Were Lying About The Budget
For actors who have spent their whole career portraying characters in front of the camera, stepping behind it must be one of the most eye-opening transitions there could be in the industry. For Anna Kendrick, who is making her directorial debut in 2023 (via EW), she's getting to experience this enlightening change, firsthand.
The Ending Of The Glory Season 1, Part 1 Explained
Korean movies and television seem to be in a golden age, which is likely unsurprising to most viewers since there has been a substantial influx of South Korean content in recent years. Much of this movement was fueled by "Squid Game," which became the most-viewed Netflix series to date, the twisted tone-hopping cultural behemoth earning the equivalent of 128,000 years of streaming in its first month. Now, Netflix's latest K-drama, entitled "The Glory" hopes to find some similar modicum of success.
M3GAN's Allison Williams Assures Us That The Robotic Nightmare Isn't Realistic... Yet
When James Cameron announced that "Avatar: The Way of Water" would need to be one of the highest-grossing films of all time to break even, Cameron acolytes and industry buffs alike kept a watchful eye on the box office. Now sitting pretty at the number seven spot, "The Way of Water" is on pace to join the $2 billion club.
