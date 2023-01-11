Read full article on original website
Bob Huggins Addresses Larry Harrison’s Dismissal on Radio Show
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins addressed on his weekly radio show the dismissal of associate head coach Larry Harrison. Harrison spent 24 seasons under Huggins during one stint at Cincinnati (1989-97) and one at West Virginia (2007-23). “I don’t have a lot to say about it because I wasn’t...
Former West Virginia QB Will ‘Goose’ Crowder to Transfer to Troy
Former West Virginia quarterback has a new college football home as he hopes for more playing time. Crowder, who entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5, has committed to transfer to Troy. He posted the news in an Instagram post Thursday night. The Trojans are coming off the program’s first...
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – January 12
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Pittsburgh Sports Now: Mike Asti Spoke with Leigh Steinberg About Damar Hamlin. Steelers Now: Mike Tomlin Clarifies Cam Heyward’s Status for 2023. Nittany Sports Now: Defensive End to Return to PSU...
Bock: NCAA Made Example Out of Jose Perez, West Virginia
The last time I wrote a commentary on Jose Perez, his waiver was denied by the NCAA back on Dec. 16. Now, Perez’s appeal was denied on Wednesday night, just 90 minutes before West Virginia hosted Baylor in Morgantown. The NCAA knew what they were doing. The NCAA made...
Watch: 2025 F Alier Maluk Updates WVU Recruitment with George Michalowski
2025 4-star forward Alier Maluk gave an update on his recruitment from West Virginia with PSN’s George Michalowski. Maluk attended the WVU-Kansas game last weekend. “I enjoy watching them play. The team is really good, they’re coached by a hall of fame coach in Bob Huggins,” Maluk said.
Watch: Former WVU F Jalen Bridges Walks into Coliseum First Time with Baylor
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Former WVU F Jalen Bridges walked onto the WVU Coliseum floor for the first time since transferring to Baylor. Bridges transferred from WVU to Baylor last April. Bridges is in his third season playing in college basketball, two with West Virginia and one with Baylor. The...
North Carolina State Transfer WR Devin Carter Flips Commitment from Penn State to West Virginia
West Virginia ends up benefiting from a surprise change of heart by a transfer. North Carolina State transfer wide receiver Devin Carter has decided to flip his commitment from Penn State to WVU. Carter tweeted his new choice by tagging WVU wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall and adding “let’s work” over a graphic.
West Virginia Lands Penn State Transfer DL Fatorma Mulbah
Penn State transfer defensive lineman Fatorma Mulbah announced he is committing to West Virginia Thursday afternoon. Mulbah has three years left of eligibility. His decision comes less than a week after announcing he was entering the portal. The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania native received a redshirt in 2020 and then appeared in...
Baylor F Jalen Bridges Reflects on Return to West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following Baylor’s 83-78 victory over West Virginia on Wednesday, former WVU F Jalen Bridges reflected on his return to his home state. “Playing here for three years I kind of knew how it was for an opposing team to come in here. I knew they boo somebody every game. It just happened to be me tonight because I went here,” Bridges said. “It’s one of the best atmospheres in college basketball. My teammates had my back tonight.”
Bob Huggins Comments on Perez’s Denied Appeal: ‘They Don’t Know What the Hell They’re Doing’
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins commented on Jose Perez’s wavier being denied, saying the NCAA doesn’t know what they’re doing. “Extremely unfortunate,” Huggins said. “I’m probably going to get in trouble for saying it but they don’t know what the hell they’re doing.”
5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. Baylor
West Virginia and Baylor matchup on Wednesday night at the WVU Coliseum in an anticipated game. Both WVU and Baylor face an 0-3 record in conference play. Let’s take a look at five things to know before the game. Jalen Bridges Returns to Morgantown. Former WVU F Jalen Bridges...
Report: WVU G Jose Perez’s Appeal Denied by the NCAA
CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported that WVU G Jose Perez’s appeal was denied the NCAA on Wednesday, making him ineligible to play with West Virginia this season. Perez has one year of eligibility remaining and can finish his collegiate career during the 2023-24 basketball season. The decision comes...
WVU G Kedrian Johnson Listed as Day-to-Day by Bob Huggins
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins listed starting guard Kedrian Johnson day-to-day with a concussion. Johnson missed the previous game against Kansas last Saturday. “He went a little bit [on Monday] but not much,” Huggins said. “That’s all I can tell you. We’ll see what he does today.”
Twitter Reaction: Reports of NCAA Denying Jose Perez’s Appeal Ignites Outrage
Unfortunately for Jose Perez, his appeal was reportedly denied by the NCAA. This news came down just about an hour before West Virginia tipped off against Baylor. This news obviously caused a bit of an outage among West Virginia fans and others close to college basketball. Despite the best efforts of WVU, Perez is now unable to play for the Mountaineers the remainder of this season. He can play all of next year to finish out his final year of eligibility.
Tulsa Hires Former Mountaineer Ryan Stanchek as OL Coach
A former Mountaineer player continues to move up the coaching ranks. Ryan Stanchek, who played a critical role as a key member of West Virginia’s offensive line during one of the most successful periods in program history, has been hired by Tulsa as their new offensive line coach. Stanchek spent the 2022 season as the co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Austin Peay.
West Virginia Fails to Land Safety Robert Rahimi as He Picks SMU
For the second time in as many weeks, the West Virginia football program falls just shy of landing a transfer player that had WVU in his top three. First, it was Amari Gainer, who ended up picking North Carolina. This time around, it’s safety Robert “Rocket” Rahimi deciding to transfer to SMU over WVU or Kansas State. Rahimi tweeted his final decision Tuesday afternoon after revealing he would make his choice public in the next day or so on Sunday night.
Watch: Bob Huggins, Jimmy Bell Preview Baylor and How to Turn the Ship Around
WVU head coach Bob Huggins and forward Jimmy Bell met with the media on Tuesday afternoon to preview the matchup against Baylor. Both WVU and Baylor head into Wednesday’s game 0-3 in conference play. Huggins talked about what his team is missing right now as well scouting former WVU...
