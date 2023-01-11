Unfortunately for Jose Perez, his appeal was reportedly denied by the NCAA. This news came down just about an hour before West Virginia tipped off against Baylor. This news obviously caused a bit of an outage among West Virginia fans and others close to college basketball. Despite the best efforts of WVU, Perez is now unable to play for the Mountaineers the remainder of this season. He can play all of next year to finish out his final year of eligibility.

