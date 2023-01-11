Read full article on original website
Lakers: LeBron James Frustrated By Consistent Late-Game Lineup Inconsistency
Your Los Angeles Angeles Lakers have been very injured of late. Beyond Anthony Davis's annual ailment (this year, it's a right foot stress injury that has kept him out for the past 14 straight games), LA is currently still missing starters Lonnie Walker IV and Patrick Beverley, plus key reserve guard Austin Reaves. Over the past few contests, key contributors like LeBron James and Troy Brown Jr. have also missed time.
Raptors End Pivotal Homestand With Split Following Loss to Hawks
It was a week and a half ago that the Toronto Raptors opened this six-game homestand aware of the magnitude of the situation. They'd lost 12 of their last 17 games and sat five games below .500. This was an opportunity to right the ship, maybe the last one before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
Jonas Valanciunas Powers Pelicans Over Pistons, Sweeps Series
Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas led all scorers with 33 points and 16 rebounds as New Orleans defeated the Detroit Pistons 116-110 at the Little Caesars Arena on Friday. He recorded his 71st double-double since joining the Pelicans two seasons ago. Valanciunas is one shy of the franchise record held by Tyson Chandler, who had 72 in his first two seasons with New Orleans.
Clippers Believe They’re ‘Close’ Despite Overwhelming Losses
The LA Clippers have been one of the worst teams in basketball in 2023. Despite that, they're not losing any optimism about being able to start winning games. Simply put, the LA Clippers have only won one game of basketball in 14 days during the year 2023. They've lost 7 of the last 8 games, and they've legitimately been awful. Clippers head coach Ty Lue believes the team is still close to a six or seven-game win streak.
Knicks win second straight since RJ Barrett’s return
It's been less than three weeks since RJ Barrett received six stitches due to a dislocated finger in his right hand that caused the bone to cut through his skin. The former Duke basketball one-and-done suffered the injury early in the first quarter of the New York Knicks' loss at the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 27 and missed six games.
Lakers News: How LeBron James Survived Endurance Test Against Dallas
During your Los Angeles Lakers' 119-115 double overtime home heartbreaker against the Dallas Mavericks Thursday, 38-year-old All-Star forward LeBron James played more minutes than any other Laker (46:45, still a lower sum than all five Dallas starters). James didn't quite have his normal pep. The 6'9" power forward still put up solid counting stats, scoring 24 points on just 9-of-28 shooting from the floor (including 0-of-7 shooting from long range -- he often settled for risky triples as the game wore on), grabbed 16 rebounds and served up nine assists to teammates.
Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant marketed himself to absolute perfection on Saturday night, both on and off the court. In the third quarter of Memphis’ game against the Indiana Pacers, Morant produced a poster jam so thunderous that it likely measured on the Richter scale. The 23-year-old got downhill after receiving a screen from teammate... The post Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Indiana Pacers game preview: red-hot Memphis Grizzlies visit Pacers in Indianapolis
The Indiana Pacers host the Memphis Grizzlies tonight in an interconference battle. The Pacers sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference while the Grizzlies are second in the West. Memphis is red-hot, they have won a league-high eight games in a row. They are typically a formidable opponent, but...
How the Indiana Pacers could morph with Tyrese Haliburton sidelined
The Indiana Pacers will be without Tyrese Haliburton, their most talented offensive player, for a few weeks. He suffered a left knee bone contusion and left elbow sprain on Wednesday in a game againsts the New York Knicks and will miss time. Haliburton is a significant loss for the blue...
Joel Embiid Dodges 76ers’ Injury Report vs. Jazz
During the second half of the Philadelphia 76ers’ Thursday night matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, All-Star big man Joel Embiid was seen grabbing at his foot. That wasn’t a great sight, considering Embiid recently missed a handful of games due to foot soreness. After the Sixers came up short of the Thunder, Embiid revealed that he tweaked his foot against the Thunder on Thursday.
Knicks Willing to ‘Do Right’ By Derrick Rose; Mavs Trade Makes Sense
Ever since losing Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks last summer, the Dallas Mavericks have failed to add a third ball-handler capable of filling some of the void that was created by his departure. However, with the Feb. 9 trade deadline looming, could Dallas finally address that need by dealing for one of Brunson’s Knicks teammates?
How Miami Heat Twitter Reacted To Saturday’s Win Against Milwaukee Bucks
The Miami Heat dominated in their rematch against the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday afternoon. In another night without Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry, the backcourt needed to come up big once again. Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent got the message, combining for 47 points and eight steals. After setting a career-high...
Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Out Today Against Miami Heat
Betting line: -5.5 VITALS: The Miami Heat and Bucks meet for the second of four matchups this regular season and for the second of two consecutive after Miami recently recorded a, 108-102, win on Thursday. Last season the teams split the series, 2-2, with each team winning both on their home court as the Heat has currently won four-straight against Milwaukee in Miami, including 10 of the last 13 overall on the Heat's home floor. The Heat are 74-49 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 40-21 in home games and 34-28 in road games. ... For the Heat, Nikola Jovic (back), Kyle Lowry (knee), Duncan Robinson (finger) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out, Caleb Martin (quad) and Udonis Haslem (Achilles) are probable and Tyler Herro (Achilles) is questionable. For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is questionable and Serge Ibaka (personal reasons) and Khris Middleton (knee) are out.
Lakers Rumors: LA Interested In Trading For Veteran Pistons Frontcourt Pieces
After reports indicated that your Los Angeles Lakers were unsure about making big trades this year that could impact their future draft equity in a major way (i.e. deals that would further affect their limited supply of available first-round draft picks), it appears that LA is still thinking about making some upgrades to its roster, after all.
76ers vs. Jazz: Jaden Springer Re-Joins Sixers for Road Trip
Guessing Jaden Springer’s whereabouts throughout the week is difficult for Philadelphia 76ers fans. Since Springer is constantly on the move and splitting time between the NBA and the G League, there’s no telling which team Springer will suit up for when games happen. On Tuesday, Springer was with...
Philadelphia 76ers 2022-2023 Midseason Grades
The Philadelphia 76ers have reached the halfway mark of the 2022-2023 NBA season. Following their Thursday night loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Sixers reached the 41st game of the year with a 25-16 record. As it stands, the Sixers are fifth in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, and Boston Celtics.
Luka Doncic Gets Brutally Honest About Clippers Rivalry
The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks have had some great battles over the last few seasons, including two in the playoffs. Luka Doncic has turned in some of his best career performances against the Clippers, and had another great game in Tuesday night's loss. After the game, Doncic was asked if he has an extra gear for the Clippers, or if he just happens to have big nights against them.
Lawrence rallies Jags from 27-0 down to stun Chargers and reach NFL’s last eight
Trevor Lawrence followed four interceptions with four touchdown passes – one of the most improbable turnarounds in NFL postseason history – and rallied the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 31-30 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night. Lawrence engineered the winning drive, highlighted by Travis Etienne’s 25-yard...
76ers vs. Jazz: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Saturday
The Philadelphia 76ers’ road trip out West begins on Saturday night with a matchup against the Utah Jazz. Philly will look to close out their weekly slate on a high note. When they kicked things off earlier this week on Tuesday, the Sixers started their slate out with a bang, snagging a win over the Detroit Pistons.
SNN Roundtable: Sean Payton Predictions
There will be several major storylines surrounding the New Orleans Saints this offseason. The biggest one is where, or if, former coach Sean Payton coaches in 2023. Payton surprisingly resigned last January at the conclusion of a 9-8 finish to 2021. He worked this past season as an analyst for Fox Sports while replacement Dennis Allen steered New Orleans to a 7-10 record.
