Why Thanos From The MCU Actually Had A Point
Marvel's uber-baddie, Thanos, has done some pretty terrible things in both the MCU and comics over the years. But when it comes to Josh Brolin's version of the Mad Titan, and his infamous snap at the end of "Avengers: Infinity War," is it possible that the big purple guy actually had a point?
M3GAN's Allison Williams Assures Us That The Robotic Nightmare Isn't Realistic... Yet
When James Cameron announced that "Avatar: The Way of Water" would need to be one of the highest-grossing films of all time to break even, Cameron acolytes and industry buffs alike kept a watchful eye on the box office. Now sitting pretty at the number seven spot, "The Way of Water" is on pace to join the $2 billion club.
Why Gerard Johnstone Worked Out M3GAN's Look Before They Started Anything Else
The horror comedy "M3GAN" is lighting up movie screens right now, with audiences loving the killer doll action, with M3GAN's fierce dance moves and pop song covers making the doll Gen Z's first horror icon. The film is already a box office success, and, according to Deadline, there's already talk of a sequel. Besides lighting up the box office, critics are giving "M3GAN" rave reviews as well.
Designing The Pandoran Shark Akula Was More Difficult Than You'd Think
After 13 years of development, "Avatar: The Way of Water" is finally here, proving that audiences really love adventures on Pandora. As everyone knows, the first "Avatar" still holds the spot as the highest-grossing movie of all time (via Box Office Mojo), but "The Way of Water" is proving all the doubters wrong with its own box office success.
This Look At Miles Teller As Nova Has Our Imaginations Running Wild
One of the biggest Marvel Comics superheroes yet to make the leap from the page to the screen is Nova, aka Richard Rider (although other characters have used the moniker as well), a human being who becomes a member of the intergalactic security force known as the Nova Corps after one of its dying members, Rhomann Dey, bestows his suit and the superhuman powers of the Nova Force upon him.
A Phineas And Ferb Revival From Original Creator Dan Povenmire Is In The Works
"Phineas and Ferb" is one of the rare children's shows that manages to impress adult viewers with its witty humor and relentless summer vacation energy. Packed with gags and other things only adults notice when they watch the show, "Phineas and Ferb" is a prime candidate for a streaming-era revival with so many grown-up fans of the show doubtlessly eager to dive back into the titular duo's misadventures.
Mel Gibson's Passion Of The Christ Sequel Has Reportedly Set A Filming Window
Mel Gibson's "The Passion of the Christ" was an absolute phenomenon when it was first released nearly two decades ago. While the gruesomely violent depiction of the final days of Jesus Christ (Jim Caviezel) drew its fair share of controversy from all sides, the discourse ultimately helped to propel the film to bring home over $600 million in box office revenue. This was, of course, a major success, especially when you consider that the film's budget was only $30 million.
Gold Rush's Dave Turin Once Admitted To Certain Moments Of The Show Being Embellished
"Gold Rush" is one of the most intense reality series out there. Each season follows several groups of miners who head out to hunt for gold, not knowing how much they'll bring home. Every time they venture forth, it's a gamble, but for some, that's part of the thrill. Dave...
This Look At Michael Shannon As Spider-Man's Doc Ock Has Us Doing Double Takes
Whether you call him Doctor Octopus, Doctor Otto Octavius or simply Doc Ock, the ultra-intelligent villain has remained one of Spider-Man's most notorious adversaries since his debut in 1963's "The Amazing Spider-Man #3." The once brilliant scientist's experiments with a set of mechanical arms would go awry, leading the character to commit to a life of crime and villainy that has defined him for the last 60 years. From starting the Sinister Six to killing Captain George Stacy to eventually even swapping bodies with Spider-Man, the relationship between the eight-legged menace and the webhead is far more than just a simple good guy versus bad guy routine.
James Gunn Shoots Down The Skinny Superman Rumor
James Gunn is back to shooting down more rumors spreading about the upcoming slate of DC films. Ever since Gunn, along with producer Peter Safran, took over the role of overseeing DC Studios, he has been fielding questions left and right about what's to come from eager and excited fans. While Gunn does intend on unveiling the initial part of his plan for the first round of movies made under his watch, he hasn't stated anything yet.
Why Shia LaBeouf Was Never The Same After Transformers
There was a time when Shia LaBeouf was paving a path to be the next big thing in Hollywood. Following a similar road as many other performers, LaBeouf was a child actor made famous by the Disney Channel, seemingly destined to become an A-list star. After landing the lead role in one of 2007's biggest blockbusters, "Transformers." LaBeouf was on the fast track to Hollywood stardom.
Why You Rarely Hear From Jon Cryer Anymore
Even though Jon Cryer is not a massive star, he is certainly a Hollywood veteran with a few standout roles under his belt. After his noteworthy appearances in the popular TV shows "Two and a Half Men" and "Supergirl" along with the film that sparked his career, "Pretty in Pink," the talented actor has been the subject of a respectable amount of media coverage over the decades.
M3GAN's Allison Williams Is Still Impacted By The Ring (Like Every Other Millennial)
Whether she set out to or not, Allison Williams has managed to become a significant actress in the horror genre. That's mainly on the strength of two films: "Get Out" and "M3GAN," both of which are already new classics among fans and within pop culture in general. With "M3GAN," Williams finds herself in opposition to a killer android doll who develops an unhealthy attachment with her newly orphaned niece Cady (Violet McGraw), but all you really need to know is that the Model 3 Generative Android is a killing and dancing machine that many are enthusiastically welcoming into the pantheon of iconic horror antagonists.
Helen Mirren Recalls The Fascinating Train Ride That Swayed Her Decision To Join 1923
There isn't much denying that the "Yellowstone" franchise has given us many strong female characters. These stories take place in the American West, after all, and as Elsa (Isabel May) reminds us several times throughout "1883," nobody of any gender is going to survive if they aren't a certain amount of tough. And as we've all learned by now, Dutton women continue to be tough well into the 21st century.
The Backlash From Being Cast As The Last Of Us' Ellie Took A Huge Toll On Bella Ramsey
When it comes to adaptations, there's always going to be a small but vocal portion of the internet that has a problem with the casting. People develop a sense of who characters are in their heads, and when real life doesn't abide by their personal choices, they can lash out. And it's important to remember there are people on the other side of that screen, potentially reading those comments and feeling terrible about the whole situation.
How The Latest Dungeons & Dragons Drama Could Lead To Honor Among Thieves' Critical Failure
For a while now, it seemed like the "Dungeons & Dragons" franchise was on a hot streak. A new movie, titled "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," was greenlit and has a current release date of March 31, 2023. It stars such big-name talent as Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Hugh Grant. There's also the news that a live-action "D&D" series is in the works at Paramount+ that will come courtesy of "Red Notice" director Rawson Marshall Thurber.
Season 2 Is Where The Bear Truly Starts According To Christopher Storer
Season 1 of summer's sizzling new binge-worthy drama "The Bear" instantly thrilled critics and audiences. Starring "Shameless" breakout actor Jeremy Allen White in another dysfunctional Chicago misadventure, "The Bear" cooked up a rare perfect critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. Creator Christopher Storer chefs up one of the year's best and unmissable hits with his pristine direction and unforgettable, anxiety-inducing kitchen scenes.
Vikings: Valhalla's Leo Suter Discusses Harald's Season 2 Evolution - Exclusive
It's no secret that Leo Suter's "Vikings: Vallhalla" character, Harald Sigurdsson, is based on the very real historical figure Harald Hardrada. And given that Hardrada was the king of Norway for about 20 years in 1045, it's not exactly a shock that Harald is doubling down on his quest to become Norway's king in Season 2 of the Netflix series.
Sigourney Weaver Says Her Working Girl Character Would Definitely Be Into Crypto These Days
Sigourney Weaver has been busy the last few years, starring in "Avatar: The Way of Water" and appearing in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." However, the Golden Globe-winning actress is a veteran in the industry, so keeping busy isn't anything new for her. Weaver got her start in the industry in the late...
What Has Stockard Channing Been Up To Since Grease?
Following up on the success of a major hit can be a challenge for any actor, but the cast of 1978's "Grease" had an especially tough time establishing a post-"Summer Nights" professional identity. We can loosely describe "Grease" as the "High School Musical" of its day, but that comparison actually undersells the impact of the late-'50s-based comedy about the problems of singing and dancing teens. "Grease" was easily the highest-grossing movie of '78, and its final box office takeaway of just under $400 million puts it comfortably ahead of Richard Donner's "Superman" in terms of its raw number of tickets sold. Basically, if you can picture a reality where the "High School Musical" franchise is a bigger deal than the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you have some idea of what "Grease" was in the late '70s.
