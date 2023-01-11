Read full article on original website
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for January 13
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (14) updates to this series since Updated 41 sec ago.
College Station girls powerlifting team wins Trinity Invitational
TRINITY — The College Station girls powerlifting team won five weight classes and had the two top lifters to win the Trinity Invitational on Saturday. Kylie Cramer won the 132-pound class, and Emily Thompson won 220 for the Lady Cougars. They were named the girls top lifters. College Station’s...
Conroe brewery receives flood of threats, harassment after canceling Kyle Rittenhouse event
A Conroe brewery says it’s been inundated with harassment and some threats after announcing Friday that it would no longer allow a “rally against censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse to be held there later this month. “It’s been kind of a (expletive)storm,” Southern Star Brewery CEO Dave Fougeron...
Texas A&M WR Evan Stewart earns freshman All-America honors
Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart was named to the Football Writers Association of American’s Freshman All-America team. Stewart had 53 receptions for 649 yards. Other Southeastern Conference players on the team were running back Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss; offensive linemen Will Campbell and linebacker Harold Perkins Jr., LSU; defensive lineman Mykel Williams and defensive back Malaki Starks, Georgia; defensive back Terrion Arnold, Alabama; punt returner Zavion Thomas, Mississippi State; and defensive lineman Deone Walker, Kentucky.
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Who is Bobby Petrino (with Bob Holt) and why is Texas A&M men's basketball so good right now?
On this week's episode, Bob Holt of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette joins the show to discuss his time covering new Texas A&M offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino while a head coach at Arkansas. Also, hosts Travis L. Brown and Alex Miller take a look at the Aggie men's basketball team's hot start to conference play.
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Texas A&M men's basketball off to strong SEC start
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Who is Bobby Petrino (with Bob Holt) and why is Texas A&M men's basketball so good right now?. On this week's episode, Bob Holt of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette joins the show to discuss …
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Calendar for Friday, Jan. 13
Ever wonder about Bryan-College Station’s music history? Rob Clark, director of marketing and communications for Texas A&M’s School of Performance, Visualization & Fine Arts, will give a history lesson at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Larry J. Ringer Library (1818 Harvey Mitchell Pkwy. S. in College Station) that covers Elvis Presley’s live concerts, Johnny Cash’s canceled show, Willie Nelson’s ruckus and Texas A&M graduates’ Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen’s Bonfire Benefit Concert. Lunch reservations required by Friday at rectrac.cstx.gov or by calling 764-3486.
Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bryan: Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Texas A&M women's basketball team looks to turn hard work into first SEC victory
The harder things have become, the better the Texas A&M women’s basketball team has played. The Aggies have opened Southeastern Conference play with the league’s toughest schedule by far as the only squad to play the league’s 5-0 teams — No. 1 South Carolina, No. 5 LSU, Ole Miss and Tennessee. It’s been a challenging three weeks for A&M (5-10, 0-5), which had only seven available players for four games. That along with A&M’s opponents having a combined 86-18 record have contributed to A&M’s six-game losing streak.
College Station girls basketball team races past Brenham 72-39
BRENHAM — The College Station girls basketball team put away Brenham 72-39 on Friday in District 21-5A play. The Lady Cougars improve to 13-14 overall and remain alone in second place in district at 6-1. Brenham fell to 12-12 overall and 3-4 in district. College Station also won the...
Ring Guards by Montelongo's open in Century Square
Texas A&M graduates can find a compliment to their Aggie Rings now that Ring Guards by Montelongo’s is a part of the Century Square lineup. The Aggie-owned business, which carries a wide variety of ring guards and ring enhancers, is branching out to the campus-adjacent location along University Drive.
College Station's Martindale leads group of BV players on all-state volleyball team; complete all-state list included
College Station senior libero Ava Martindale, who led the Lady Cougar volleyball team to the regional quarterfinals, was named to the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A all-state volleyball team Friday. Martindale had 58 aces, 321 service points, 828 digs, 157 assists and 639 receptions for the 30-17...
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2023 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dennis, Radford becoming centerpiece of Texas A&M men's basketball team's rotation
During the preseason, Texas A&M men’s basketball head coach Buzz Williams and his staff searched for the best combinations of players to execute a game plan, often emptying the bench before the final buzzer sounded. As the Aggies’ potential has come into better focus during their five-game winning streak,...
Rudder boys basketball team holds off Lake Creek for road victory
MONTGOMERY — Landon Heslip scored 13 points, and Kentun King had 11 to lead the Rudder boys basketball team past Montgomery Lake Creek 53-50 in District 21-5A play Friday. Rudder (22-4, 4-1) will play at Montgomery at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Rudder 53, Montgomery Lake Creek 50. RUDDER (22-4, 4-1)...
A&M Consolidated boys soccer team wins fifth straight
Colton Chmelar scored his sixth goal, and the A&M Consolidated boys soccer team made it stand for a 1-0 victory over Channelview on Friday in the Aggieland Classic at Tigerland Stadium. Bryce Marianno set up the goal with his corner kick. Goalkeeper Conner Guerrieri earned the shutout for Consol (5-0),...
CertainTeed Roofing to build Bryan manufacturing facility
CertainTeed Roofing will build a manufacturing facility and distribution center in the Texas Triangle Park in north Bryan, the city of Bryan and Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday. Certain Teed is a subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, a French corporation that produces exterior and interior building products. Construction of the distribution center...
Two men arrested in connection to Nov. 30 homicide in Bryan
Two Bryan men, Preston Jamal Thurmon, 23, and Armando Martin Mejia, 21, were arrested this week for their connection with the murder of 19-year-old David Lopez on Nov. 30 in Bryan, according to the Bryan Police Department. Thurmon and Mejia were both charged with murder and aggravated assault with a...
Bryan boys, girls soccer teams come away with wins
It was two totally different styles of soccer matches at Merrill Green Stadium on Thursday night, but the results were the same for the Bryan boys and girls soccer teams. The Bryan boys had six different players find the back of the net in a 7-0 win over Palestine Westwood, while the Lady Vikings hung tough with a defensive mentality for a 1-0 win over Bastrop to cap the evening.
