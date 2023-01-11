Check out the boys on Episode 73 of Play Pants. Starting a great 2023 by discussing our top 5 favorite Grunge albums! What are your favs? The Foo Fighters have announced some tour dates, and they are back! Who's going to be their drummer? We certainly have our guesses. How old are some of your clothes that are still in rotation in your wardrobe? 5 years? 10 years? Oh boy we can beat that! Download and listen or watch on our youtube channel.

