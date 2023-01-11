ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BBC

Foo Fighters announce their first shows since Taylor Hawkins' death

Foo Fighters have announced their first shows since the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year. The band, led by Dave Grohl, will headline three US festivals this summer - Boston Calling and Sonic Temple in May, followed by Bonnaroo in June. The announcement comes shortly after the group...
iheart.com

Play Pants Pod: Top 5 Grunge albums. New Foo Fighters Drummer? Old shirts.

Check out the boys on Episode 73 of Play Pants. Starting a great 2023 by discussing our top 5 favorite Grunge albums! What are your favs? The Foo Fighters have announced some tour dates, and they are back! Who's going to be their drummer? We certainly have our guesses. How old are some of your clothes that are still in rotation in your wardrobe? 5 years? 10 years? Oh boy we can beat that! Download and listen or watch on our youtube channel.
Variety

Shirley Watts, Wife of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie, Dies at 84

Shirley Watts, who was married to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie from 1964 until his death last year, has died after a short illness, according to a statement from her family. She was 84. The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts. Shirley died peacefully on Friday December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family.  “She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.”  The couple became a symbol of...
Digital Music News

Bonnaroo Announces Over 100-Act 2023 Lineup — Headliners Include Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, and the Foo Fighters

Organizers have officially revealed the Bonnaroo 2023 lineup, including headliners Zeds Dead, Liquid Stranger, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, and the Foo Fighters. Superfly and AC Entertainment unveiled the more than 100-act lineup for Bonnaroo 2023, which is expected to kick off on June 15th, this morning. Sponsored by companies including Verizon, Hulu (which will livestream the event), PayPal, and Corona Extra, the four-day festival has likewise booked Baby Keem (Kendrick Lamar’s cousin), Vulfpeck, Franz Ferdinand, Three 6 Mafia, Lil Nas X, Korn, Sheryl Crow, Paramore, and the Pixies, to name some.
guitar.com

Watch: Andrew Watt shreds with Iggy Pop’s star-studded band on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Andrew Watt gave a memorable live performance alongside Iggy Pop, Josh Klinghoffer, Duff McKagan and Chad Smith to promote new album Every Loser. The live show featured the album’s producer Andrew Watt play new single Frenzy on a Boss CE-1-laced guitar next to Pop and his bandmates. He excited...
Loudwire

Dave Grohl Just Got His Own Comic Book, and It’s Awesome

2023 is quickly turning into the year of Foo Fighters! Just days after the band vowed to carry on (starting with a series of festival appearances), frontman Dave Grohl has been given his own comic book via TidalWave Productions’ Orbit: Dave Grohl. Released this past Wednesday (Jan. 11), it’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy