Harrisburgers is getting a new owner. Dean Marshall, owner of The Big Orange Truck, is buying the Harrisburg restaurant, which closed Dec. 30. “I am making a menu right now as we speak,” said Marshall, who lives in Harrisburg. “I’m not keeping anything the way we had it. I’m going to do it my way because I’m a little different.”

HARRISBURG, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO