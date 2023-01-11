Read full article on original website
This Building Could Fit Every Resident of South Dakota Inside
It's a building so large that it could fit every resident of South Dakota inside and there would still be enough room to space everyone out three feet apart. At 699,000 square feet, the new Amazon fulfillment center in north Sioux Falls is the largest building in the city and probably the state of South Dakota.
sfsimplified.com
How officials hope the transit development plan will increase bus ridership
Simplified: The Sioux Falls Transportation Planning department is moving forward with a hybrid model for the bus system to increase ridership with a $1.7 million budget for next year. Here's what changes they're planning to make. Why it matters. The Sioux Area Metro (SAM) saw a decrease in ridership during...
dakotanewsnow.com
Landowners relieved by scheduled pipeline hearing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last week’s decision to schedule a hearing for Summit Carbon Solutions was a relief for landowners. However, this is only a part of the journey. Both landowners and Summit have many steps to take before the Public Utilities Commission makes a final decision.
Madison Daily Leader
LAIC buys land on city's west side
The Lake Area Improvement Corporation (LAIC) has long been seeking solutions to two of its primary goals: increasing housing and establishing a community daycare facility. In a press release on Friday, LAIC Executive Director Brooke Rollag confirmed the purchase of 67.6 acres of land on the west side of US-81 going north out of Madison, with the area ending on 9th St.
southdakotasearchlight.com
Nonprofit tagged to enroll low income South Dakotans in monthly internet discount program
A Sioux Falls nonprofit is one of five recipients nationally of a new grant to connect people to the internet. Roughly one in six South Dakotans don’t have access to high-speed internet, according to state data from 2021. In Sioux Falls, the state’s largest city, roughly 15% of households lack internet access at home or on a mobile device, based on a 2020 survey.
What Happens if a Sioux Falls City Plow Knocks down Your Mailbox?
Here's a great question for this time of the year, especially given the brutal winter we've been having up to this point. What happens if a Sioux Falls city plow accidentally hits your mailbox?. You can see how something like that could easily happen given the volume of snow we...
Gender Identity Summit closed to media, public
The third annual Gender Identity Summit in Sioux Falls will be closed to the media and the public, organizers said Wednesday. The summit is set to begin Friday morning. The agenda includes sessions on understanding gender identity, implicit bias, gender affirming care and creating a gender inclusive practice. Paul Heinert of Sanford Health said Wednesday […] The post Gender Identity Summit closed to media, public appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
FAA system outage; Medical marijuana ban proposed; COVID-19 case update
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know First@4. More than 1,000 flights nationwide were canceled on Wednesday with thousands more delayed following a system outage at the FAA. The Des Moines School District is dealing with its own network problems. There...
dakotanewsnow.com
Governor Noem takes aim to deliver grocery tax campaign promise, expert predicts ‘big fight’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Amidst the priorities listed during the January 10th State of the State Address, Governor Noem highlights one in particular, according to USD Professor Emeritus Michael Card. “Eliminating the state’s portion of the food tax on grocery items, and that will be one she will...
sfsimplified.com
How to prioritize strengthening yourself this new year
This is a paid piece from Barre3 Sioux Falls. Simplified: It's not about losing weight. It's not about changing yourself. It's not about "new year, new you." It's about giving yourself time and space to find strength and power within yourself. Meet Barre3's January Commitment to Self. Why it matters.
KELOLAND TV
Man in wheelchair struggles on snowy sidewalks
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls wants to remind homeowners and businesses to make sure they scoop their sidewalks clear of snow. While it may be easy for some of you to get around on unshoveled walks, that’s not the case for everyone. It’s...
KELOLAND TV
Feeding SD administers Senior Box Program across state
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A statewide food non-profit wants to make sure people of all ages aren’t making the tough decision between paying bills or buying food. Feeding South Dakota is making sure older adults will continue to have the food they need by administering the Senior Box Program across the entire state.
sfsimplified.com
How K-12 schools illustrate growth in the Sioux Metro
This is a paid piece from the Sioux Metro Growth Alliance. Simplified: If you want to see if a community is growing, an easy place to look is the schools. Sioux Metro schools have seen growth across the region, with some districts growing by 20% or more in the last five years. Here's a breakdown.
siouxfalls.business
Harrisburgers to reopen under new ownership
Harrisburgers is getting a new owner. Dean Marshall, owner of The Big Orange Truck, is buying the Harrisburg restaurant, which closed Dec. 30. “I am making a menu right now as we speak,” said Marshall, who lives in Harrisburg. “I’m not keeping anything the way we had it. I’m going to do it my way because I’m a little different.”
KELOLAND TV
Snow day history in Sioux Falls schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This winter has the potential to outdo all winters back to 1995 in terms of snow days for the Sioux Falls School District. The SFSD has a history of snow days and late starts for schools starting with 1995-1996. Carly Uthe of the SFSD communications provided the historical record.
KELOLAND TV
Impacts of the last few snowfalls on the drought in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The question has been asked if the last few snow storms have been a drought buster. While it’s hard to tell at this point, we have a good idea if the snow has been helping any. The newest drought monitor is released on...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota’s Chief Justice rails on proposal to end bar exam for law school graduates
PIERRE, S.D. - PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota is short on lawyers, and it is impacting lower income, rural defendants more than anyone else in the state. But for State Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven Jensen, it is not enough to give University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law graduates a ticket out of the Bar exam.
What Should Replace Sioux Falls’ Eastside Denny’s? And Why It Should It Be Runza
What Should Replace the Eastside Denny's? And Why It Should It Be Runza. Hey, did you know the Denny's on E 10th street closed recently? Yep, another victim of the fast-changing landscape of food service. It is sad, this was "my" Denny's. When my family first moved to Sioux Falls...
siouxfallschamber.com
Scott Family honored as 2023 farm family of the year
Jordan Scott grew up in farming, but it has only been his full-time job for the last seven years. Jordan and his wife, Samantha, and two sons, Lincoln, 3, and Dane, 1, have been named the Farm Family of the Year for 2023. They were selected for the honor by the Agribusiness Division Advisory Council of the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce.
