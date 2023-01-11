ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

Landowners relieved by scheduled pipeline hearing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last week’s decision to schedule a hearing for Summit Carbon Solutions was a relief for landowners. However, this is only a part of the journey. Both landowners and Summit have many steps to take before the Public Utilities Commission makes a final decision.
VALLEY SPRINGS, SD
Madison Daily Leader

LAIC buys land on city's west side

The Lake Area Improvement Corporation (LAIC) has long been seeking solutions to two of its primary goals: increasing housing and establishing a community daycare facility. In a press release on Friday, LAIC Executive Director Brooke Rollag confirmed the purchase of 67.6 acres of land on the west side of US-81 going north out of Madison, with the area ending on 9th St.
MADISON, SD
southdakotasearchlight.com

Nonprofit tagged to enroll low income South Dakotans in monthly internet discount program

A Sioux Falls nonprofit is one of five recipients nationally of a new grant to connect people to the internet. Roughly one in six South Dakotans don’t have access to high-speed internet, according to state data from 2021. In Sioux Falls, the state’s largest city, roughly 15% of households lack internet access at home or on a mobile device, based on a 2020 survey.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Gender Identity Summit closed to media, public

The third annual Gender Identity Summit in Sioux Falls will be closed to the media and the public, organizers said Wednesday. The summit is set to begin Friday morning. The agenda includes sessions on understanding gender identity, implicit bias, gender affirming care and creating a gender inclusive practice. Paul Heinert of Sanford Health said Wednesday […] The post Gender Identity Summit closed to media, public appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sfsimplified.com

How to prioritize strengthening yourself this new year

This is a paid piece from Barre3 Sioux Falls. Simplified: It's not about losing weight. It's not about changing yourself. It's not about "new year, new you." It's about giving yourself time and space to find strength and power within yourself. Meet Barre3's January Commitment to Self. Why it matters.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man in wheelchair struggles on snowy sidewalks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls wants to remind homeowners and businesses to make sure they scoop their sidewalks clear of snow. While it may be easy for some of you to get around on unshoveled walks, that’s not the case for everyone. It’s...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Feeding SD administers Senior Box Program across state

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A statewide food non-profit wants to make sure people of all ages aren’t making the tough decision between paying bills or buying food. Feeding South Dakota is making sure older adults will continue to have the food they need by administering the Senior Box Program across the entire state.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sfsimplified.com

How K-12 schools illustrate growth in the Sioux Metro

This is a paid piece from the Sioux Metro Growth Alliance. Simplified: If you want to see if a community is growing, an easy place to look is the schools. Sioux Metro schools have seen growth across the region, with some districts growing by 20% or more in the last five years. Here's a breakdown.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Harrisburgers to reopen under new ownership

Harrisburgers is getting a new owner. Dean Marshall, owner of The Big Orange Truck, is buying the Harrisburg restaurant, which closed Dec. 30. “I am making a menu right now as we speak,” said Marshall, who lives in Harrisburg. “I’m not keeping anything the way we had it. I’m going to do it my way because I’m a little different.”
HARRISBURG, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow day history in Sioux Falls schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This winter has the potential to outdo all winters back to 1995 in terms of snow days for the Sioux Falls School District. The SFSD has a history of snow days and late starts for schools starting with 1995-1996. Carly Uthe of the SFSD communications provided the historical record.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfallschamber.com

Scott Family honored as 2023 farm family of the year

Jordan Scott grew up in farming, but it has only been his full-time job for the last seven years. Jordan and his wife, Samantha, and two sons, Lincoln, 3, and Dane, 1, have been named the Farm Family of the Year for 2023. They were selected for the honor by the Agribusiness Division Advisory Council of the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

