Fintech CLOWD9, Netcetera to Help Combat Global Payments Fraud

CLOWD9, which claims to be the world’s first cloud native and decentralized payments processing platform has partnered with Netcetera, a global software company for secure and convenient digital payment solutions, as its payment security provider. CLOWD9 will “use its 3-D secure issuer service for transaction authentication and Access Control...
Weltio Introduces Wealth Management Platform for Latin Americans with Alpaca Broker API

Weltio has launched a wealth management platform for Latin Americans with Alpaca Broker API. Weltio is a technology wealth management platform that “offers Latin American investors the opportunity to invest in U.S. stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies.”. Weltio, was founded in September 2021 by David Abusaid and George Marvin, who...
Bison Bank Announces New Subsidiary – Bison Digital Assets

Bison Bank, a bank licensed by the Banco de Portugal, has announced a new subsidiary – Bison Digital Assets. The bank states that this is the first virtual asset service provider (VASP) in Portugal operated by a regulated bank. Bison Digital Assets aims to provide a reliable means for...
iCapital, an Alternative Online Investment Provider, Boosts Employee Count by 100

ICapital has announced that it will hire 100 employees for the company’s offices in New York, Greenwich, and Lisbon. Capital touted that it is bucking the layoff trend. Capital said the increasing number of employees is due to growing demand from high-net-worth investors seeking alternative investments like private firms, hedge fund offerings and more.
American Express to Acquire Payments Automation Firm Nipendo

American Express (NYSE: AXP) announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Nipendo, a company used by global businesses “to automate and streamline business-to-business (B2B) payments processes.”. The transaction is American Express’ latest strategic step “toward its goal of creating a leading end-to-end B2B platform, making business...
Kiavi Closes $158M Revolving Securitization of Residential Transition Loans

Kiavi, a provider of financing to real estate investors (REIs), announced it closed an approximately $158 million, 12-month-term revolving securitization of unrated residential transition loans (RTL). This is the eleventh broadly syndicated securitization transaction by Kiavi “under its LHOME shelf since it began its securitization program in 2019, and brings...
India’s Custom-Build Homes Firm Brick & Bolt Raises $10M from Accel, Celesta Capital

Custom-build homes platform Brick&Bolt announced that it has raised $10 million, co-led by global venture capital firms Accel and Celesta Capital. The company plans to use the funding “to enhance its tech stack, strengthen its leadership team and expand to 12+ cities in the next 15 months.” Cilix Capital, an international investment-banking firm, has “advised the Series A2 round.”
Fintech Firm IFIN, Bank Nizwa to Provide Instant Islamic Goods Financing

IFIN, which claims to be the first of its kind Islamic Fintech, announces its partnership with Bank Nizwa, Oman’s “first” full-fledged Islamic bank in the Sultanate, offering a plethora of Shariah-compliant products and services, “to introduce instant Islamic ‘Goods Financing’ with the aim of enriching the bank’s Islamic product offering and meet its digital transformation ambitions.”
Seedrs Publishes a Report Outlining Sector Investments: Climatetech is Big

one of the largest securities crowdfunding platforms in the world after it combined with Republic, has published a report on investment activity on its platform. The Republic deal closed during Q4, and Seedrs is now poised to provide investment opportunities across Europe, under ECSPR [European Crowdfunding Service Providers Regulation], as well as globally alongside Republic – which is not just in the US but in Asia. Towards the end of 2022, Seeders reported that it had topped £2 billion in securities offerings across 1722 different deals. That number has now moved higher, topping £2.2 billion for 1800+ securities offerings. The report indicates that more than £500 million in funding was raised via the platform for 324 securities offerings.
Financial Services Provider Apex Group Enhances Tech Offering with PFS Acquisition

Apex Group Ltd., a global financial services provider, announced the acquisition of Pacific Fund Systems (PFS), a global fund administration software business, from co-founders and Pollen Street Capital. This acquisition “follows Apex Group’s longstanding partnership with PFS through the use of PFS-PAXUS and will expand use of the technology platform...
Fintech Greenlight “Reinvents” Financial Education with Level Up, a Gamified Financial Literacy Curriculum

Greenlight Financial Technology, Inc., the fintech company on a mission to help parents raise financially-smart, independent kids, announced the launch of Greenlight Level Up™, an interactive, curriculum-based financial literacy game. Level Up goes beyond the National Standards for K-12 Personal Financial Education developed by the Jump$tart Coalition and Council...
LatAm Fintech EBANX Appoints Fabio Scopeta to Lead Product and Tech Divisions

EBANX, a payments fintech helping global companies grow in Latin America and other world regions, announced the appointment of Fabio Scopeta as its new Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO), “to lead EBANX’s Product and Technology divisions globally.”. With more than 25 years of experience, he will focus...
Latin America: Bitso First to Offer Circle’s Digital Euro

Bitso has become the first digital asset exchange to offer Circle’s Euro-based stablecoin, according to a note from the firm. This means customers may now choose to transact in either US dollars or Euros by leveraging Circle’s digital currency. Bitso offers services in various Latin American countries and...
Updraft, the Financial Habit-Forming Platform, and HomeServe Partner to Help with Energy Bills

Updraft, the financial habit-forming platform, and HomeServe, the international home repairs and improvements business, have announced a strategic partnership “to help consumers manage their energy costs and participate in the green homes revolution.”. The partnership will “offer consumers an affordable way to combat rising energy costs by installing highly...
Republic Capital Group Advises Parallel Advisors, AUTUS Asset Management on Combination, Recap from Golden Gate Capital

Republic Capital Group, an investment banking firm specializing in the RIA, asset and wealth management, and securities-related industries, acknowledges its client, Parallel Advisors, on its acquisition of AUTUS Asset Management and substantial investment from Golden Gate Capital, a private equity investment firm. In connection with the Golden Gate Capital investment...
FTX Arena is No More

In the days when FTX could do no wrong, viewed as the second coming of crypto exchanges, FTX cut a deal to have its brand plastered on the Miami Heat Arena. Stepping in to take over from the august American Airlines in the Spring of 2021, FTX was showing the world it had entered the big leagues. The domain ftxarena.com was quickly registered on Godaddy.
European Financing Platform Debitum Reports Steady Performance for December 2022

The team at Debitum notes that the last month of 2022 “has brought positive and growing results for Debitum platform.”. In December 2022, Debitum Asset-Backed Security offer “increased to 12 – TRIPLE DRAGON had 25 underlying assets in 5 ABSs, FLEXIDEA had 2 ABSs with 10 business loans, and EVERGREEN CAPITAL rocketed up 81 underlying assets in 5 ABSs.”
tZERO Appoints William Andreozzi as New Chief Technology Officer

TZERO is pleased to announce the appointment of William Andreozzi as the new Chief Technology Officer. William brings “a wealth of experience and knowledge in the field of digital asset trading and blockchain technology to the company.”. With over 30 years of experience in the technology industry, William has...

