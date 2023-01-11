Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Slow down on Route 1, enforcement popping up
Law enforcement is targeting speeders on Delaware’s major thoroughfares as the new year begins. Operation Braking Point, a joint campaign by the Delaware State Police, Office of Highway Safety and the Department of Transportation, is meant to address the increase of traffic fatalities recorded in 2022, said Sgt. India Sturgis of the Delaware State Police.
Delaware State Police Arrest Suspect for Robbery of Cell Phone Store
Delaware State Police have arrested Ahmed Sawadogo, 20, of New York, NY for the robbery of a cell phone store that occurred in December of 2022. On December 30, 2022, at […] The post Delaware State Police Arrest Suspect for Robbery of Cell Phone Store appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WBOC
CarJacking and Assault Under Investigation in MD & DE
SALISBURY, Md. - The manhunt for a suspected carjacker in Seaford is over. Police announced an arrest in the case shortly after 6pm Friday. They have not released his name. But investigators in both Maryland and Delaware are still looking into the woman was attacked and carjacked at gunpoint earlier in the day.
WBOC
Delaware Announces "Operation Braking Point"
DELAWARE - Delaware State Police and Delaware Office of Highway Safety made the traffic enforcement campaign announcement on Monday. Delaware officials say "Operation Braking Point" is a zero-tolerance high-visibility campaign enforcement in response to the alarming increase of traffic fatalities that occurred on Delaware roadways last year. The campaign will...
abc27.com
Delaware man allegedly stole $850 in video games from Lancaster Target
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Delaware man allegedly stole 15 videos games valued at nearly $850 from a Target in Lancaster. It was later found he had allegedly attempted to or stole nearly $30,000 in merchandise from several Target stores. According to the Manheim Township Police Department, 27-year-old Juan...
Cape Gazette
Officials: Cape Region rumble not earthquake
Residents in and around Delaware’s Cape Region reported hearing – and feeling – a rumble around 2 p.m., Jan. 13. Officials with the Naval Air Station Patuxent River, located in St. Mary’s, Md. posted a noise advisory Jan. 5, regarding low-altitude aircraft flight test events from 2 to 4 p.m,. Jan. 10 to 13, at the Webster Outlying Field, a military base with an airfield. It is the site of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division serving Navy test pilots and avionics engineering and development, located on the west side of St. Inigoes, Md.
3 firefighters hospitalized after multi-alarm fire in Delaware
PIKE CREEK, Del. (CBS) -- Three New Castle County firefighters are recovering in the hospital after they suffered multiple injuries battling a townhome fire. The fire happened just before 12 p.m. off the 3200 block of Champions Drive in Pike Creek.The three firefighters are expected to be OK.Neighbors helped evacuate people from their homes and tell CBS Philadelphia that they have never seen a fire that intense before.Cellphone shot by neighbor Norman Custis Sr. showed flames shooting out of a New Castle County townhome."It was so engulfed in flames," Custis said. "I never seen nothing like that up close"Firefighters from...
Four Maryland men charged with dog fighting in Delaware
Four Eastern Shore men were among those arrested after a dog-fighting ring was discovered at a Delaware home this weekend.
Burglary duo target businesses in Delaware, Montgomery counties, police say
"We don't want anyone to get hurt. One of the businesses there was a bread delivery and it's a possibility that these two burglars were still in the building," said Haverford Township Police Chief John Viola.
14 dogs seized in Delaware dog fighting operation
SEAFORD, DE – A noise complaint to the Delaware State Police led law enforcement officials to an illegal dog fighting operation in Seaford on Sunday. The Delaware state police arrived at a home in the 26000 block of Lonesome Road in Seaford in regards to a noise complaint by a neighbor. When they arrived, they discovered multiple individuals at the residence actively engaged in a dog fighting event. At around 2 pm police arrived, later joined by the Delaware Division of Public Health’s Office of Animal Welfare division. Police arrested five individuals engaged in the dog fighting and OAW seized The post 14 dogs seized in Delaware dog fighting operation appeared first on Shore News Network.
3 firefighters taken to hospital following townhouse fire in Delaware
Officials said two Elsmere Company firefighters and one firefighter from Christiana Fire Company were taken to ChristianaCare Hospital for treatment.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware still seeing surge in Covid-19 cases
Delaware is seeing an increase in post-holiday Covi-19 cases and hospitalizations, according to a monthly report from the Delaware Division of Public Health. Although the increase is anywhere near as high as the 2022 post-holiday surge, the Delaware Division of Public is advising individuals to take steps to prevent the spread of the virus.That includes saying at home when sick, taking at-home tests and staying up to date on vaccinations.
Former Delaware deputy fire chief charged with raping 15-year-old girl
A former fire chief in Delaware faces charges that he repeatedly raped a 15-year-old girl this summer, state police said Friday. Dwayne Pearson, 39, who has since left the volunteer Belvedere Fire Company southwest of Wilmington, turned himself into authorities Thursday. Pearson was arraigned and is being held in Howard Young Correctional Institution on $92,000 cash bond.
Delaware faces lawsuit over large capacity magazine ban
(The Center Square) — Delaware is facing a legal challenge over its ban on large capacity magazines from a group which claims it violates the constitutional right to bear arms. A lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court by the Second Amendment Foundation on behalf of two gun owners, alleges the state's new gun restrictions violate the Second and Fourteenth Amendments by preventing them from "exercising their fundamental right to keep and bear arms. ...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware gas prices drop but remain above national average
Delaware gas prices have fallen by 13 cents a gallon during the past week but remain well above the $3 low of late last year. The price of diesel continued to drop, although it is still more expensive than premium gasoline. The state’s gas price remains about a nickel above...
December energy bills are giving some sticker shock
Seeing higher electric bills? One Action Newer viewer responded, "My electric bill actually made me want to tell them to just cut it off. I'll use a candle."
Bay Journal
Delmarva chicken ammonia debate remains up in the air
For more than two years, scientific instruments positioned near chicken houses on Maryland’s Eastern Shore did what few humans would volunteer to do: sniff the air. Their purpose was to help clear up a debate about whether the ammonia-laced air emitted by the region’s chicken farms poses health risks to nearby residents and threatens progress toward the Chesapeake Bay’s restoration.
orangeandbluepress.com
Delaware Personal Taxes: A Tax Friendly State?
Delaware is one of the tax-friendliest states with less than $4 billion, Delaware’s recent annual tax revenue is lower than among other states in the US. Delaware offers lower income tax rates ranging from 2.2% to 3.9%. Nonresidents, part-time residents, and permanent residents are all required to file an income tax return. Moreover, survivors of deceased taxpayers may also file on their behalf.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Delaware
Located inside the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, Shearness Pool is the largest man-made lake in Delaware. This man-made freshwater impoundment has a surface area of 203 acres. At that size, it ranks not only as the largest man-made lake but the overall largest freshwater lake in Delaware. The pond is home to over 350 different bird species, making it a haven for bird watchers and nature enthusiasts.
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of Delaware: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
For hundreds of years flags have been flown as beacons of hope, as symbols of power, and as a way to represent history. They have many, many different designs and colors, and each one manages to be completely unique and distinctive in its own right. Although a lot of flags use shapes or even images of animals, there are some that depict a coat of arms, and one of these is the flag of Delaware. But just what is it representing and why is it so significant? Join us as we find out!
Comments / 3