'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's LetterMaya DeviKeller, TX
Clouded Leopard Nova Found Safe After Intentional Enclosure Tear at Dallas Zoo Sparks Criminal InvestigationSilence DoGoodDallas, TX
This Texas foundation has given away $2 billion. Find out if you are eligible to applyAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Major 41-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Sold; General Manager Addresses Its FutureJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jamsJalyn SmootFrisco, TX
Related
numberfire.com
Jaylen Brown (adductor) questionable Thursday for Celtics
Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (left adductor tightness) is questionable for Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets. Brown went off for a season-high 41 points on Wednesday and pulled down 12 rebounds to record his eighth double-double of the season. He hasn't missed a game since November 28, but despite having a premiere Eastern Conference matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on primetime television, the Celtics might decide to give Brown a breather on the second leg of a back-to-back. Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White will have more opportunities if Brown is ruled out.
numberfire.com
James Johnson coming off Pacers' bench on Friday
Indiana Pacers forward James Johnson will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. The Pacers are shaking things up in the wake of the injury to Tyrese Haliburton. Isaiah Jackson, who has been coming off the bench, will be elevated to the starting five on the wing. Johnson is headed to the bench in a corresponding move.
numberfire.com
Utah's Mike Conley (rest) ruled out on Friday night
Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley (rest) will not play in Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Conley will sit out on Friday night after the veteran was ruled out for rest reasons. Expect Malik Beasley to play more minutes at the guard positions at home. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ...
numberfire.com
Gary Payton II (ankle) probable for Portland's Saturday matchup
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (ankle) is listed as probable for Saturday's contest against the Dallas Mavericks. Payton II is on track to play on Saturday after he was designated as probable with a right ankle sprain. In 20.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Payton II to...
numberfire.com
Myles Turner (back) out again for Pacers on Saturday
Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Turner is dealing wtih back spasms, which is why he's missed the last couple games. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has once again been ruled out of action. Expect Isaiah Jackson to see another start down low.
numberfire.com
Bucks' Bobby Portis starting on Thursday in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee)
Milwaukee Bucks forward/center Bobby Portis is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Portis will get the start on Thursday with Antetokounmpo sidelined. Our models expect Portis to play 31.0 minutes against the Heat. Portis' Thursday projection includes 15.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 34.1...
numberfire.com
Deni Avdija coming off Washington's bench on Friday
Washington Wizards small forward Deni Avdija is not starting in Friday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Avdija will come off the bench after Kristaps Porzingis was named Friday's starter. In 28.5 projected minutes, our models project Avdija to score 24.3 FanDuel points. Avdija's Friday projection includes 9.7 points, 5.7...
numberfire.com
Aaron Holiday playing with Atlanta's second unit on Friday night
Atlanta Hawks point guard Aaron Holiday is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Indiana Pacers. Holiday will come off the bench after Trae Young was named Friday's starter. In 12.2 expected minutes, our models project Holiday to record 4.4 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.
numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (ankle) available on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Murray has been upgraded to available and will play against the Clippers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.7 minutes against Los Angeles. Murray's Friday projection includes 19.1 points, 4.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Damian Lillard (ankle) active for Portland's Saturday matchup versus Dallas
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (ankle) will play in Saturday's contest versus the Dallas Mavericks. Lillard will be available at home despite being listed as questionable. In a matchup against a Dallas team ranked third (43.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards, numberFire's models project Lillard to score 44.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Chicago's Zach LaVine (hand) active for Friday's game against Thunder
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (hand) will play in Friday's contest versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. LaVine will suit up at home after Chicago's guard was listed as probable with a hand injury. In 37.1 projected minutes, numberFire's models project LaVine to score 44.5 FanDuel points. LaVine's projection includes 31.4...
numberfire.com
Miami's Kyle Lowry (knee) remains out on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (knee) will not play in Saturday's game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Lowry will miss his third straight game with left knee discomfort. Expect Gabe Vincent to see more minutes at the point guard position on Saturday. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 468.9 minutes this season...
numberfire.com
Jazz rule out Collin Sexton (injury maintenance) on Saturday
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (injury maintenance) will not play in Saturday's contest versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Sexton will watch from the bench on Saturday night after Utah's guard was held out for injury maintenance purposes. In a matchup against a Philly unit ranked fourth in defensive rating, Nickeil Alexander-Walker is a candidate for more minutes with Utah's second unit.
numberfire.com
Donovan Mitchell (illness) active for Cleveland's Saturday contest
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (illness) will play in Saturday's game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite a questionable designation with an illness, Mitchell will suit up on Saturday night. In 34.6 expected minutes, our models project Mitchell to score 40.7 FanDuel points. Mitchell's projection includes 26.5 points, 4.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Tyler Herro (Achilles) out again Saturday for Heat
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Herro is dealing with left Achilles soreness. It's why he's missed time recently, and after entering the holiday weekend with a questionable tag, he has once again been ruled out of action. Expect Max Strus to see another start on the wing.
numberfire.com
Luke Kennard (calf) out for Clippers on Sunday
Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (calf) will not play in Sunday's game versus the Houston Rockets. Kennard will be inactive for his fourth straight game with right calf soreness. Expect Norman Powell to see an uptick in playing time on Sunday. Powell's current Sunday projection includes 16.5 points, 2.9...
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Gordon Hayward (hamstring) out on Saturday
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) will not play in Saturday's contest against the Boston Celtics. Hayward will miss his sixth consecutive game with left hamstring soreness. Expect Jalen McDaniels to play an increased role at the forward positions versus a Boston team ranked sixth in defensive rating. McDaniels' Saturday...
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) ruled out again Saturday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Antetokounmpo is dealing with left knee soreness. There was optimism he'd be able to return to the court for the long holiday weekend, but after entering the day with a questionable tag, he has once again been ruled out. Expect another start for Bobby Portis down low.
numberfire.com
Bogdan Bogdanovic (quad) ruled out Saturday for Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Bogdanovic was listed questionable earlier in the day due to left quad soreness. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action to kick off the holiday weekend. His next chance to play will come Monday versus Miami.
numberfire.com
Derrick White (neck) will not return to Boston's Saturday contest
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (neck) is ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. White will not return after Boston's guard suffered a neck sprain in the first half. Expect Malcolm Brogdon to see an increased role at the guard positions while White is sidelined.
