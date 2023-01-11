ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

CBS Denver

Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers at Ball Arena

Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient."A truly selfless superstar," Denver coach Michael Malone said.Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3 of 3 from the line — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists as the Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle."I know a lot of players that if they took five shots in 35 minutes would be (mad)...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Mavs vs. Clippers Injury Updates: Paul George OUT; Will Luka Doncic, Kawhi Leonard Play?

However, the rekindling of this rivalry could be missing some juice, as both teams are coming into this matchup a little beat up. On the Mavs' side, Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor strain), Josh Green (elbow sprain) and Maxi Kleber (hamstring tear) will all remain out. Dallas has been without that trio of key contributors for about a month now, but the hope is that Finney-Smith and Green are close to returning. Kleber, on the other hand, is likely out for the rest of the season, although the Mavs haven't come out and officially said that yet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony...
DETROIT, MI

