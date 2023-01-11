Read full article on original website
Thunder vs. Sixers: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Thursday
The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Thunder (18-23) continue their East Coast road trip as they play the Sixers (25-15) on the road. In their last...
Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers at Ball Arena
Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient."A truly selfless superstar," Denver coach Michael Malone said.Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3 of 3 from the line — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists as the Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle."I know a lot of players that if they took five shots in 35 minutes would be (mad)...
Mavs vs. Clippers Injury Updates: Paul George OUT; Will Luka Doncic, Kawhi Leonard Play?
However, the rekindling of this rivalry could be missing some juice, as both teams are coming into this matchup a little beat up. On the Mavs' side, Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor strain), Josh Green (elbow sprain) and Maxi Kleber (hamstring tear) will all remain out. Dallas has been without that trio of key contributors for about a month now, but the hope is that Finney-Smith and Green are close to returning. Kleber, on the other hand, is likely out for the rest of the season, although the Mavs haven't come out and officially said that yet.
Luka Doncic's Updated Injury Status For Mavs-Clippers Game
Luka Doncic has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday’s game.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
Player grades: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder in win over Sixers
PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers were looking to sweep this quick two-game homestand as well as the season series with the Oklahoma City Thunder before they head out on the road for five games. The Thunder are a rebuilding team still trying to find their way, but they do scrap out on the floor.
Sixers discuss struggles defending Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers were looking to pick up a win over a young Oklahoma City Thunder team before heading out on the road for five games. The Sixers had handled business in a professional manner against the Detroit Pistons and now needed another one against the Thunder. It didn’t...
Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves
DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony...
Re-Drafting The 2014 NBA Draft: Cleveland Cavaliers Would Select Nikola Jokic With The No. 1 Overall Pick
In the re-drafted version of the 2014 NBA Draft, Cleveland Cavaliers would make a wise decision and select Nikola Jokic as their No. 1 overall pick.
