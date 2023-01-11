Read full article on original website
Cedar Cliff forward Alexis Buie is settled in, thriving at midpoint of girls basketball season
Scott Weyant would be considered a fortunate coach. Much of the talent and moxie that led Weyant’s Cedar Cliff girls basketball squad to a robust 28-2 mark and PIAA 6A semifinal round a season ago is back on the court causing more chaos.
Jayla Koser posts another double-double to lead Middletown girls hoops over Wyomissing
The Middletown girls basketball team got a double-double from Jayla Koser for the second consecutive game and the Blue Raiders went on to a 40-33 non-conference victory over Wyomissing. Koser netted 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, along with 3 steals and 4 blocks. Addie Huber added 7 points and...
MacKenzie Stoner’s 24 points against Chambersburg help James Buchanan get eighth straight win
CHAMBERSBURG— James Buchanan’s girls basketball team entered Chambersburg’s ‘Hoops for Harmony Stand Against Racism’ tournament with a seven-game win streak under their belts, however, things didn’t look very promising at the start of their game against the Trojans on Saturday. But luckily for them,...
Malachi Thomas, Adam Rosa lead Milton Hershey boys basketball past Harrisburg
The Milton Hershey boys basketball team got 29 points from Malachi Thomas and 24 more from Adam Rosa Saturday in a 77-67 non-conference victory over Harrisburg. Larry Onabonwo added 13 points for the Spartans, who are now 7-1. Julian Bair scored 16 points and Dontae John-Lewis added 14 for Harrisburg,...
Wayne Fletcher’s 18 points help Central Dauphin outlast Chambersburg in ‘Hoops for Harmony’ tournament
CHAMBERSBURG— Wayne Fletcher II was the recipe to success in Central Dauphin’s hard-fought 49-39 win against Chambersburg on Friday night. Because when the Rams struggled trying to find a scoring rhythm against the Trojans’ 2-3 zone in the third quarter, Fletcher didn’t get flustered or force any bad shots.
Photos: Mechanicsburg defeats Milton Hershey in boys high school basketball, 57-49, in OT
Mechanicsburg used a strong overtime period to secure a spirited 57-49 divisional victory over Milton Hershey Friday. The Wildcats outscored the Spartans 12-4 in the overtime stanza to earn the win in a back-and-forth tilt. Chase Yanoski paced the Wildcats with a game-high 19-point performance. Yanoski scored 5 points in overtime to spark the late run. Josh Smith and Seth Brubaker chipped in 11 points and 10 points, respectively. For the Spartans, Jason Burney and Malachi Thomas led the way with 13 points apiece. Adam Rosa netted 10 points in the loss.
Trinity girls basketball falls to Berks Catholic despite 19 points from Natalie Freed
The Trinity girls basketball team fell to Berks Catholic in a non-conference game Saturday, 57-48, despite 19 points from Natalie Freed. The Shamrocks, now 8-6 overall, also got 11 points from Mandy Roman and 10 from Emma Kostelac-Lauer. --
Newport girls’ basketball defeats Greenwood, 53-45, banking second win of the season
After winning its second game of the season, Newport faced rival Greenwood with some added confidence. The confidence paid off as the Buffaloes defeated the Wildcats 53-45. Greenwood had previously lost 37-30 to Tri Valley and are now 4-5 overall and 1-2 in the Tri-Valley League. Newport had a slow...
Kayla Fletcher’s 15 points paces Central Dauphin girls hoops to MPC Commonwealth win over Chambersburg
The Central Dauphin girls basketball team was paced by Kayla Fletcher’s 15 points in a 52-23 Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division victory over Chambersburg. Fletcher hit for 9 points from behind the arc. Alexis Ferguson added 9 points for the Rams, who improved to 11-2 overall and 7-1 in the Commonwealth Division.
Keon Dockens and Georgios Arahovas’ dominance in the post carry Central Dauphin against Lower Dauphin
CHAMBERSBURG— Keon Dockens and Georgios Arahovas both said they felt they could dominate in the paint going into Saturday’s matchup againt Lower Dauphin on Saturday at Chambersburg’s ‘Hoops for Harmony Stand Against Racism’ tournament. And, well, they turned out to be right.
Steel-High boys hoops fall to La Academia Charter despite Alex Erby’s 16 points
Steel-High’s Alex Erby scored 16 points and grabbed 7 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Rollers fell to La Academia Charter of Lancaster Saturday by a score of 52-39. Bamm Appleby added 12 points to the Steel-High attack. The La Academia offense was led by Alex Ermakov with 18 points and Jerry Johnson, Jr. with 14 points.
Cumberland Valley boys basketball remains unbeaten after MPC Commonwealth victory over CD East
The Cumberland Valley boys basketball team remains unbeaten following Friday night’s 53-45 Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division victory over CD East. Dylan Levis was the game-high scorer for the Eagles with 18 points while JD Hunter added 15 more. Anthony Stevens led the CD East attack with 12 points.
Red Land boys hoops holds off Mifflin County in MPC Keystone Division play
The Red Land boys basketball team received sharp free throw shooting from Trey Slaton, who went 10-for-10 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter as the Patriots downed Mifflin County, 46-39, in a Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division game Friday night. Anderson French was high man for Red Land with...
Central Dauphin girls basketball falls to St. Frances of Baltimore in ‘Hoops for Harmony’ action
The Central Dauphin girls basketball team stayed with five points of St. Frances of Baltimore at halftime, but the Maryland team pulled away in the second half to record a 59-33 victory over the Rams Saturday at the Hoops for Harmony Stand Against Racism tournament game,. St. Frances was led...
Jake Brackbill, Dylan Wagner pace East Juniata boys basketball in hard-fought 60-57 win over Millersburg
East Juniata clipped Millersburg 60-57 in a spirited, back-and-forth showdown Friday. Jake Brackbill and Dylan Wagner combined for 38 points to spark the Tigers. Brackbill led all scorers with 20 points, while Wagner tallied 18 points in the tightly-contested win. Teammate Clark Ritzman chipped in 10 points, respectively. Waylon Troutman...
Mid-Penn Conference boys and girls basketball schedule for Jan. 14, 2023
Milton Hershey at Harrisburg, 2:30 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Maelyn and Marissa Gingrich power Mifflin County girls hoops in 55-31 Keystone win over Red Land
Mifflin County put together a strong first half to cruise to a 55-31 divisional victory against Red Land Friday. The Huskies led 18-5 by the end of the first quarter and 32-11 at the intermission en route to the convincing win. Maelyn and Marissa Gingrich sparked the Huskies with 33...
Halifax boys basketball downs Juniata
The Halifax boys basketball team defeated Juniata, 60-46, Friday niight. Waid Gainer scored 17 points for Halifax. Jasper Shepps of Juniata was the game’s high scorer with 21 points.
Jaydon Smith, Jeremiah Snyder pace Carlisle boys hoops past Harrisburg
Jaydon Smith poured in 20 points and Jeremiah Snyder added 19 as the Carlisle boys basketball team defeated Harrisburg, 60-52, in a Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division game. Carlisle improves to 8-6 overall and 2-5 in the Commonwealth Division. Harrisburg falls to 0-10 and 0-8. --
Susquenita wrestling tackles Governor Mifflin Holiday Tournament, places 12th out of 22 teams
Susquenita wrestling attended the Governor Mifflin Holiday tournament and landed in 12 place out of 22 teams. In the first round, Kale Quigley, Bryce Hefenfinger, Joshua Kauffman and Braden Law all recorded pins. At 114 in the quarterfinals, Mason McLendon pinned Tri-Valley’s Jaxon Bruno in just 41 seconds. Quigley also...
