What influences the size of deer antlers? Seasoned PA hunter wrote the book.

A Pennsylvania hunter who has spent decades in the meat industry is sharing his theory about why bucks of the same year class have antlers of different sizes.

Eric V. “Zeke” Zimmerman of Derry, Westmoreland County, believes a deer born in April will have better potential for antler growth throughout its life versus a buck born in July.

He has looked at several thousand deer in his various jobs and believes he discovered a correlation between dental eruption timing and antler size. The 57-year-old has worked as a meat processor and now works as a consumer safety inspector for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, where he covers slaughter and processing operations.

He's also an avid hunter, starting in 1977 as a rifle hunter and following with archery shortly after joining the U.S. Marines in 1984.

Zimmerman compiled the research into a book he released in December entitled “Zeke’s Theory, Unlocking the Whitetail Antler Growth Process.” Published through Dorrance Publishing in Pittsburgh, the book has 53 pages on his theory about a buck’s antler growth being based on the month it was born.

He believes there are four key factors to a buck growing large antlers: nutrition, genetics, age and birth date. His research dates back to when he was a teenager working for a meat processor. A Pennsylvania Game Commission biologist showed him how to age a deer based on its teeth and jaw bones, and he has been documenting deer since.

His theory started to develop in 1998 when the deer he shot appeared to be a two-and-a half-year-old deer but was actually only 18 months, meaning it was the deer’s first set of antlers. A deer born early enough in the year can have a six- or eight-point rack the following year.

He’s also seen older bucks that had small racks.

When the state’s antler point restrictions were implemented 20 years ago, he noticed how some 18-month-old deer and some two-and-a half-year-old bucks had the same size racks, but their body sizes were much different.

“It’s based on these 12 skulls I have and dental evidence and what I observed over the years,” he said about his research.

He encourages hunters to start aging their deer to see how their results compare to his theory. He’s hoping others will share their results or let him study the deer’s antlers and teeth.

“I’ll work with whoever,” he said about places where they can age deer or with the Pennsylvania Game Commission. “I want to solve this." He would like to partner with a deer farm or preserve, where he can study more antlers and teeth on deer.

He will be at USA International Sportsmen’s Show and Outdoor Recreation & Travel Show Feb. 17-19 at the Monroeville Convention Center to talk about his book and research. The book is also available at DorrancePublishing.com or zekestheory.com.

“I wanted it to be something that’s easy to read and easily understandable,” he said.

Brian Whipkey is the outdoors columnist for USA TODAY Network sites in Pennsylvania. Contact him atbwhipkey@gannett.com and sign up for our weekly Go Outdoors PA newsletter email on this website's homepage under your login name. Follow him on Facebook@whipkeyoutdoors.