Wooster, OH

'That belief came back': Sammy Detweiler returns, leads Hiland boys basketball past Triway

By Dan Brown
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 4 days ago

WOOSTER TWP. — No matter where Triway was Tuesday night, or where the Titans tried to go, Hiland was there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Epk2I_0kAPH18L00

That defensive pressure – combined with a monster offensive night from guard Sammy Detweiler – lifted the Hawks to a convincing 53-34 non-conference, boys basketball road win Tuesday in the Pit.

“I thought our kids battled really hard defensively and our defense really got our offense going,” Hiland coach Mark Schlabach said. “That got us going with some easy ones and Sammy was Sammy there. He led us emotionally in that third-quarter stretch. That's who he's been for us all year.”

The talented junior guard came through in a big way late. He delivered the final knockout punch in the fourth quarter to Triway, which was against the ropes the entire night, to turn a 12-point lead into a blowout victory.

Detweiler, who made his return after a hand injury held him out of the Hawks' previous game with Indian Valley, was efficient in the final quarter, scoring 12 of his game-high 20 points. He also had five rebounds, four assists and a pair of steals.

Not too shabby considering he hadn’t practiced in over a week and had his hand wrapped in the first half only to rip off the bandage before getting into an offensive rhythm.

“He was just getting the rust off in the first half and then, in the second half, he got back into the flow.” said Schlabach, whose team improved to 6-6. “The other night, when he didn't play (at Indian Valley), we were winning the whole game and then they went on a run and went up six with six minutes left. Our guys came to the huddle and there was no life in them.

“When our guys found out tonight that Sammy was going to pay, that belief came back.”

After some stifling man-to-man pressure in the first half – along with backup guard Nick Wigton (17 points) doing most of the scoring – the Hawks extended their modest seven-point lead at the half to 12 through three quarters.

But it wasn’t until the opening minutes of the fourth when Detweiler went on a personal 12-2 run, capped off back-to-back 3-pointers, that Hiland put away Triway for good.

The Titans (8-5) got the deficit to one possession, 25-22, in the early moments of the third on back-to-back jumpers from Brayden Holt – who was hounded most of the night by Hawks guard Phineas Killy. But Hiland outscored them 28-12 the rest of the night.

“The problem was we were all by ourselves tonight offensively,” Triway coach Ben Holt said. “We hardly moved the basketball, it was all one-on-one even when we got up at the beginning of the game ... you can't do that against a good team and win, that's just not going to happen.

“We had about three straight possessions there (after cutting it to three points in the third) to cut into the lead more and it was either just a bad shot or a turnover. We were just out of sync.”

Credit that to defensive effort of the Hawks. They not only had Killy limiting Holt to just those two 3-pointers, they also had Detweiler matched up on All-Daily Record selection Zack Miller.

Miller finished with a team-best 12 points, but was limited to just 11 shots on the night, while forward Drew Bishko added nine points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

“They force you to do things, at the offensive end, that you don't want to do,” Holt said of the Hawks pressure. “I didn't think we moved the ball well enough tonight. When we did, in the second quarter, we got layups, but if you just try and go one-on-one they're going to defend you all night long.”

Along with Detweiler pacing the second-half charge, Hiland’s depth came through as Schlabach consistently played a nine-man rotation.

That bench finished with 19 points. That is something the veteran coach admits they have been building throughout the first half of the season – a good sign for a team itching to go on a win streak after a handful of tough losses to start the year.

“Our guys off the bench really stepped up,” Schlabach said. “Connor Beachy had a great game. Jack Hershberger had a great first half and then Nick really saved us in the first half, offensively.

“That's why, earlier in the year, we play a lot of kids. You go through some struggles and you hope, in the end, that you find guys that can contribute.”

The Daily Record

The Daily Record

