ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallastown, PA

Gymnastics, cardio and dance: Dallastown cheerleaders eye a national title in their sport

By Paul Kuehnel, York Daily Record
York Daily Record
York Daily Record
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nNaIZ_0kAPH0Fc00

The Dallastown Area School District Varsity Competition Cheerleading Team has qualified to compete at one of the nation’s most prestigious cheerleading competitions in February at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. It’s taken the team years of work to reach nationals in an increasingly competitive sport.

Head coach Erin Miller, a 2003 graduate of Dallastown, started coaching at the school in 2010 at around the same time the PIAA made cheerleading a competitive sport. “It’s been crazy to see how much cheerleading has progressed over those 10 to 12 years. The skills are harder. It’s more focused on being perfect and not throwing the hardest skills you can,” Miller said.

Adding to the difficulty, Miller said that competing categories have been eliminated, pushing Dallastown into larger groups of schools competing for the same win.

“It’s more than cheering on your team on the sideline. From a stunting and tumbling standpoint, there’s a lot that goes into it,” assistant coach Stephanie Bilyeu adds.

Photos:Dallastown Area High School homecoming 2022

On a dark winter evening just before Christmas at Dallastown Area Intermediate school near Jacobus, a group of students began work within the boundaries of a regulation 42-foot by 54-foot cheering mat. A structured huddle bursts across the mat, beginning the practice, framing the night with the teamwork and energy that brought Dallastown to the nationals.

Small groups of the all-girl team form into larger groups, repeating the choreography and stunts over and over while the coaches record the fast action with their smartphones, using tripods, and review the results with students.

“Basically, this routine is two-and-a-half minutes of cardio sprint and on top of that they have to be yelling words, they have to be throwing gymnastic skills, they have to be dancing and smiling while doing all those athletic things,” Bilyeu said when asked to describe the complete routine.

Assistant coach Toni Lozzi, a 2008 Dallastown graduate, said success came by investing in kids with youth programs in the district as early as elementary school. Those students moved up in their grades and are now competing as high school athletes.

Lozzi thinks that the pandemic also played a role in the current success. “The kids, who are juniors, were freshmen during the full-COVID season where we didn’t really get to do anything. We had to be masked. I think it made them want a normal season and want success more because they put in the same amount of work and got so little opportunities to do it, to compete.”

Photos:Dallastown Area High School prom 2022

“They are talented kids that work hard… Talent isn’t enough, especially in our division in the largest competitive division in the county… when things don’t go right they put in extra reps, they come early, they stay late, they encourage each other. They don’t just talk about winning, they know what it takes, how much work it takes to get there, which is like a coach's dream,” Lozzi said, melting into a smile.

“I think the biggest challenge is everyone hanging together when it counts,” said Jayla Johnson, who has worked her way through the district's cheering program for 15 years. “I’m nervous, very nervous,” she added when asked about the national competition.

“You can hit it a million times in practice and then one time it’s over,” said Natalie Cottrell, who has been in the program for 11 years.

“It takes one little slip of a finger and then kind of ruins it for everyone,” added Brenna Wenger, who has only been with the program for six years but has also been a gymnast and dancer, for a total of 16 years of experience.

“I think we will be prepared, we just need to channel that anxiety for good,” Cottrell said, tossing a spin on a practice less than two months before the national competition.

Cottrell thinks there is even more at stake with winning the national competition in a sport that has only been recently recognized as a sport and rapidly intensified in competition over the past decade while still fighting a longstanding image of just cheering for the team along the sidelines. “I just want to leave a good rep on cheerleading because people just don’t understand what it is… I want to leave a statement: This is what we do and we’re good at it, too.”

The 2023 UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship will be held in Orlando, Florida Feb. 10-12.

I have captured life through the lens since 1983, and am currently a visual journalist with the USA Today Network. You can reach me at pkuehnel@ydr.com.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27 News

Clemson fires offensive coordinator, Gettysburg native Brandon Streeter

CLEMSON, South Carolina (WHTM) — The Clemson football team announced on Thursday afternoon that Gettysburg native and Tigers offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter has been fired. “I am incredibly appreciative of Brandon for all he accomplished at Clemson in his 15 years as a player, graduate assistant, position coach and offensive coordinator. I am thankful for […]
CLEMSON, SC
hhsbroadcaster.com

Hershey High School’s first female principal holds more than one title

From principal to mom, Lindsey Schmidt strives to perform at her best in all her roles. Schmidt became the Hershey High School Principal in the midst of the pandemic. Inspired by feminist leaders, Schmidt is proud to be HHS’s first female principal. Despite balancing family and work, Schmidt relishes her ability to positively impact young people.
HERSHEY, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Local Love: Alyssa and Bryan

We grew up six blocks away from each other in Fountain Hill, PA. We went to the same elementary school and high school, but it was not until we both graduated from college that we became close friends and eventually started dating. We made it through a few years of long-distance. In 2016, Bryan lived in DC while I lived in Bethlehem, PA and San Francisco, CA. In 2017, Bryan moved to Philly to be closer to me while I was living in Reading, PA. In 2018, Bryan finally made the move to Reading. In 2019, we bought our first house together in West Reading, where we live today with our dog, Stevie.
LANCASTER, PA
Jenn Greene

Hershey Lodge: The Sweetest Resort

Hershey Lodge is located minutes from Hersheypark and Hershey’s Chocolate World, along with many other Hershey area attractions. With an indoor waterworks, game room, mini golf and more, this family resort is perfect for a weekend in The Sweetest Place on Earth.
HERSHEY, PA
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in York, Pennsylvania

- There are several Hot Dog spots in York, Pennsylvania. Whether you are looking for a burger, a sandwich, or a hot dog, there are several places to go. Some of these are well known, while others are a bit more quaint and a lot less crowded. Famous Hot Weiner.
YORK, PA
Melissa Frost

4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA This Weekend

No plans for the weekend? Here are four highlights of things happening around the county, from an international food tour to art workshops and a read-a-loud event. International Food Tour of Lancaster offers a taste of flavors from around the globe. Try a diverse mix of international flavors—from Scandinavian to Cuban, French or Italian, there's a bit of everything. Along the way, you get to talk to at locals, hearing stories of immigrants and refugees who moved to Lancaster, PA, now running local, successful food businesses.
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

7-Eleven in New Cumberland sells $1.66 million lottery ticket

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A 7-Eleven store in York County sold a jackpot-winning lottery ticket for the Jan. 12 drawing. The Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket was worth $1.66 million. The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 2-15-21-38-40-47. The 7-Eleven that sold the ticket, located in New Cumberland,...
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
local21news.com

Bundle up for mid January weather over the weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Any leftover showers will wrap up by mid morning and skies will partially clear as the winds pick up and our temperatures drop through the afternoon. Tonight will feature some clouds with a windy overnight low around 30. CHILLY WEEKEND:. It will actually feel like...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

York residents prepare for ‘Festivice’ festival

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Temperatures are cooling off, just in time for the ice sculptures that will line the streets of York. “We’re looking for people who are looking for a fun Saturday activity to come downtown and have fun with us,” said Doug Eppler, director of marketing and communications for York revolution. Despite freezing […]
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Lottery ticket worth $1.6 million sold in central Pa.

A Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1.6 million has been sold in York County, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Lottery. The 7-Eleven located at 101 Limekiln Road, Fairview Twp., will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners have one year from the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Extras wanted for “A Gettysburg Christmas” feature film

Film personnel have made the official call for extras for “A Gettysburg Christmas,” set to film in Gettysburg starting next Wednesday, Jan. 18. According to film spokesperson Kris Webb, interested parties should send their name, age, and phone number to gettysburgchristmasfilm@gmail.com, including a statement that they are interested in being an extra.
GETTYSBURG, PA
FOX 43

FestivICE is sliding back to downtown York this weekend

YORK, Pa. — The "coolest" party in downtown York is headed back this Saturday in and around Cherry Lane. And yes, they're bringing back the 40-foot ice slide. From Jan. 13 to 15, FestivICE will have even more ice sculptures and additional family-friendly fun, fire pits, live music, community vendors, a York Revolution prize wheel and more.
YORK, PA
York Daily Record

York Daily Record

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
824K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest crime, entertainment, food, traffic and weather news from York, Pa., and York County's breaking news leader: the York Daily Record and ydr.com.

 http://ydr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy