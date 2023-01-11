Gymnastics, cardio and dance: Dallastown cheerleaders eye a national title in their sport

The Dallastown Area School District Varsity Competition Cheerleading Team has qualified to compete at one of the nation’s most prestigious cheerleading competitions in February at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. It’s taken the team years of work to reach nationals in an increasingly competitive sport.

Head coach Erin Miller, a 2003 graduate of Dallastown, started coaching at the school in 2010 at around the same time the PIAA made cheerleading a competitive sport. “It’s been crazy to see how much cheerleading has progressed over those 10 to 12 years. The skills are harder. It’s more focused on being perfect and not throwing the hardest skills you can,” Miller said.

Adding to the difficulty, Miller said that competing categories have been eliminated, pushing Dallastown into larger groups of schools competing for the same win.

“It’s more than cheering on your team on the sideline. From a stunting and tumbling standpoint, there’s a lot that goes into it,” assistant coach Stephanie Bilyeu adds.

On a dark winter evening just before Christmas at Dallastown Area Intermediate school near Jacobus, a group of students began work within the boundaries of a regulation 42-foot by 54-foot cheering mat. A structured huddle bursts across the mat, beginning the practice, framing the night with the teamwork and energy that brought Dallastown to the nationals.

Small groups of the all-girl team form into larger groups, repeating the choreography and stunts over and over while the coaches record the fast action with their smartphones, using tripods, and review the results with students.

“Basically, this routine is two-and-a-half minutes of cardio sprint and on top of that they have to be yelling words, they have to be throwing gymnastic skills, they have to be dancing and smiling while doing all those athletic things,” Bilyeu said when asked to describe the complete routine.

Assistant coach Toni Lozzi, a 2008 Dallastown graduate, said success came by investing in kids with youth programs in the district as early as elementary school. Those students moved up in their grades and are now competing as high school athletes.

Lozzi thinks that the pandemic also played a role in the current success. “The kids, who are juniors, were freshmen during the full-COVID season where we didn’t really get to do anything. We had to be masked. I think it made them want a normal season and want success more because they put in the same amount of work and got so little opportunities to do it, to compete.”

“They are talented kids that work hard… Talent isn’t enough, especially in our division in the largest competitive division in the county… when things don’t go right they put in extra reps, they come early, they stay late, they encourage each other. They don’t just talk about winning, they know what it takes, how much work it takes to get there, which is like a coach's dream,” Lozzi said, melting into a smile.

“I think the biggest challenge is everyone hanging together when it counts,” said Jayla Johnson, who has worked her way through the district's cheering program for 15 years. “I’m nervous, very nervous,” she added when asked about the national competition.

“You can hit it a million times in practice and then one time it’s over,” said Natalie Cottrell, who has been in the program for 11 years.

“It takes one little slip of a finger and then kind of ruins it for everyone,” added Brenna Wenger, who has only been with the program for six years but has also been a gymnast and dancer, for a total of 16 years of experience.

“I think we will be prepared, we just need to channel that anxiety for good,” Cottrell said, tossing a spin on a practice less than two months before the national competition.

Cottrell thinks there is even more at stake with winning the national competition in a sport that has only been recently recognized as a sport and rapidly intensified in competition over the past decade while still fighting a longstanding image of just cheering for the team along the sidelines. “I just want to leave a good rep on cheerleading because people just don’t understand what it is… I want to leave a statement: This is what we do and we’re good at it, too.”

The 2023 UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship will be held in Orlando, Florida Feb. 10-12.

