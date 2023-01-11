Amidst a loaded Mountain West, Leon Rice trying to get his team to not look ahead

On Monday evening, a gritty group of underdogs prevailed. The Georgia Bulldogs football team, who had been lambasted in the media and destroyed in the court of public opinion, did what everyone said could never happen by winning another national championship.

That, of course, is insane. Georgia did not lose a game this season. It has arguably the most talent in college football. It has been ranked No. 1 for a majority of the season.

Yet, Georgia coach Kirby Smart had his squad believing there was some cabal of doubters out there that thought the Bulldogs were mediocre, saying in his postgame press conferences that his squad had been counted out all season.

After they won the national championship, a player on Georgia, Nolan Smith, gave an interview where he said, straight-faced, “They thought we were going to go 7-5. We ended up perfect.” No human with a pulse has said Georgia is going 7-5 in probably a decade. It is a ridiculous statement—yet Smith truly believed it because Smart had manufactured motivation for his team.

That is the key of great coaches, to craft some narrative that will ensure 18- to 22-year-olds stay focused on the task at hand.

In Boise, it is what Broncos basketball coach Leon Rice is trying to do with his team. Except in a slightly different way. Smart had to keep his team from entitlement. Rice has to ensure his squad doesn’t look ahead.

The Mountain West is a beast right now. In the latest NET rankings, six Mountain West teams appear in the top 52.

“I think it’s become the deepest it’s ever been,” Rice said of the conference. “There’s not one night where somebody could play a ‘C’ game and win if the other team is playing good.”

To look at Boise State’s schedule is to be overwhelmed.

The Broncos play 12-3 UNLV on Wednesday night. Then they travel to Wyoming, where they lost last season. Then Nevada, which already beat BSU this season, comes to town. After that, the Broncos play a New Mexico team that already has 15 wins.

The tough games just go on and on and on.

“That mountain can be overwhelming,” Rice said. “That’s why you don’t let it be that way.”

So Rice has simplified everything to the next game. No big-picture talks. No insight into these tough stretches or hard months. This week, Rice was asked a question that included the phrase, “You look at the next —.” The BSU coach halted the question.

“Nope, I don’t. We don’t look at the next,” Rice said. “You’re speaking Russian. … I know what’s next. It’s UNLV.”

How well Boise State’s players buy into their coach’s message could possibly determine the Broncos’ success this season.

Last year, they were marvelous at not looking too far forward. They stayed in the present. Stayed focused on the game in front of them and executed marvelously.

After Boise State started 3-4 last season, Rice walked into the locker room and wrote out the Broncos’ next opponent: Tulsa. He proceeded to write out every other opponent, ascending the list up the whiteboard like a flight of stairs. Then he erased every name except one: Tulsa.

“Which was the next one,” BSU forward Tyson Degenhart said then. “It took it one game at a time.”

According to Boise State guard Kobe Young, Rice did the same thing after the Broncos’ loss to Nevada in the Mountain West opener.—making it crystal clear what the objective is.

“We were all living in the future,” Young said. “But he (Rice) sat us down after that game and we just built that ladder up again. One game at a time. Live in the present.”

Added Rice: “It’s a great lesson for these guys to learn. Hey, I’ve got to fight it. I’ve got to keep things compartmentalized or else you start doing that and you’re like, ‘oh my gosh.’”

If Smart can get his guys to believe that some predicted his team would go 7-5, then Rice can get his team to think the season is just one game.