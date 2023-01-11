Read full article on original website
Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes
Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
'Will We Ever See Jerrod Carmichael Again?': Golden Globes Host Shocks Social Media With Bold Quip About Tom Cruise & Scientology
Comedian Jerrod Charmichael is setting Twitter ablaze as he hosts the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. The star kicked off the show to a rather quiet crowd, with some calling him "so cringe-worthy" and a "total misfit" for running the Tuesday, January 10, show."Jerrod Charmichael is tanking badly right now," one social media declared, while another called his intro "so awkward."However, the internet was in total shock when halfway through the program, he took a dig at Scientology before Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick costars Jay Ellis and Glen Powell came out to present a category."Backstage, I found these three Golden...
Elle
Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut
We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
1 Thing About Austin Butler's Golden Globe Speech Had Fans All Shook Up
The "Elvis" star still seems to have something big in common with the King.
Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos
Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices. It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
Lacey Chabert Opens Up About One Thing Fans Never Notice About Hallmark Movies That's Deeply Uncomfortable
Lacey Chabert is opening up about how uncomfortable filming Hallmark movies is that fans may haven't noticed.
Salma Hayek Walked the Golden Globes Red Carpet in a Sheer Corset Gown
Leave it to Salma Hayek to bring the glitz and glamour to the 2023 Golden Globe Awards red carpet. The actor arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 10, in a sheer, flapper-inspired Gucci gown with glitzy fringe details and a stunning bustier with visible boning.
Every Star Who Shouted Out Brad Pitt at the Golden Globes 2023: 'He's Right There!'
Austin Butler, Quinta Brunson and Regina Hall each referenced Brad Pitt while on stage at the Golden Globes Brad Pitt did not take any awards home at the Golden Globes 2023, but he certainly appeared to win the hearts of the stars onstage. During Tuesday night's Golden Globes broadcast on NBC, Pitt — who lost out on the ceremony's best supporting actor award to Everything Everywhere All at Once's Ke Huy Quan — sat front and center at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. 59-year-old Pitt's placement in the venue among his...
Colin Farrell Takes Time Out of His Golden Globes Speech to Rave About Presenter Ana de Armas
"I just thought you were extraordinary," Farrell told Armas, for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde Colin Farrell may have won the award for best actor in a musical or comedy at the 2023 Golden Globes, but he started his speech with a rave about presenter Ana de Armas. "I just thought you were extraordinary," Farrell told Armas — who was nominated for best actress in a motion picture drama for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde — before accepting his award. "I cried myself to...
Ines De Ramon Enjoys Shopping Day After Romantic Vacay With Brad Pitt: Photo
Brad Pitt‘s new girlfriend, jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, is back in California following her New Year’s trip to Cabo with the Oscar-winning actor. Ines, 30, was seen bundled up in a black puffer jacket as she shopped with a friend in Los Angeles on Jan. 5, 2023. Just a few days earlier, she and Brad, 59, were photographed soaking up the sun at a Mexican resort to celebrate the New Year.
Popculture
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Internet Remains Furious Over Jerrod Carmichael's 'Offensive' Joke About Whitney Houston
The host of the evening made a pointed joke about Whitney Houston's death during the Golden Globes on Tuesday.
Elle
Jake Gyllenhaal Said His Crush Made It Hard to Film Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston
In 2002, Jake Gyllenhaal starred across from Jennifer Aniston in The Good Girl, a movie about two lovers, with Aniston playing an unhappily married woman having an affair with her younger co-worker. There are quite a few intimate scenes in the film, and in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal was asked about what it was like filming them with Aniston.
Ana De Armas Rocks Black & Silver Dress At 2023 Golden Globe Awards: Photo
Ana de Armas, 34, wowed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10! The actress, who is nominated for an award in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama category for her role in Blonde, showed off a sleeveless black dress with a silver sequined front as she posed on the red carpet. She also had her long hair down and added silver earrings and a matching bracelet.
Angela Bassett Makes History As 1st MCU Star To Win Golden Globe Award: See Photo Of Win & Red Carpet Look
Angela’s appearance at the Globes comes after she received a nomination for an award during the event in the Best Supporting Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture category. The nomination was for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which made quite a lasting impression in the industry. She ended up winning the honor and making history as the first MCU star to be nominated and win.
WISN
Here are the winners at this year's Golden Globes
After going dark for a year, the Golden Globes made a return to television Tuesday in a one-year audition to win back awards-season relevancy. Stars and studios boycotted last year's ceremony, which was not televised, taking a stance that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association needed to make reforms when it came to ethics and diversity.
Golden Globes: ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ Caps Big Night With Best Picture Win After Leading in Nominations
The Banshees of Inisherin nabbed the prize for best motion picture, musical or comedy, at the 2023 Golden Globes. “I can’t believe it,” director Martin McDonagh said from the podium. “It was an honor to be nominated against so many brilliant films this year, so many new friends.”More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes: The Best-Dressed Stars and All the Fashion DetailsGolden Globes: 'The Fabelmans' and 'The Banshees of Inisherin' Win Top Prizes'The White Lotus' Wins Golden Globe for Best Limited Series: "It's Very Gratifying to Have This Moment" Producer Graham Norton added from the stage, “We had a very happy time making...
Rihanna Wears a Dramatic Off-the-Shoulder Gown For Surprise Golden Globes Debut
Trust Rihanna to sneak into the Golden Globes in an incredible look. On Jan. 10, the multihyphenate arrived fashionably late to the ceremony with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, skipping the stylish red carpet beforehand. Though a low-key arrival, the upcoming Super Bowl performer turned heads in her black velvet Schiaparelli gown with dramatic puff sleeves. Paired with matching opera gloves and a floor-length train, the off-the-shoulder neckline also highlighted her opulent diamond statement necklace from Cartier. She completed the look with earrings from the jeweler, Giuseppe Zanotti heels, and a cube purse from Roger Vivier.
