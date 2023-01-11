Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Domestic Abduction Call Turns into Drug Bust
ROSS – On January 12th, 2023 deputies from my patrol division were dispatched to a domestic dispute at a residence in the 5000 block of Denver Road. While investigating the domestic dispute deputies discovered evidence of drug trafficking. Investigators from the U.S. 23 Major Crimes Task Force responded and...
salyersvilleindependent.com
Man arrested in alleged rape case
SALYERSVILLE – A Magoffin County man was arrested on rape-related charges. According to the arrest citation, Jared B. Owens, 26, of Salyersville, was arrested at his residence on Tuesday after allegations from a juvenile female were made to Kentucky State Police, claiming he forcibly raped the minor two days prior.
WSAZ
Man enters plea in beating of mother
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Huntington accused of badly beating his mother entered a plea in court. Shannon Patrick Overstreet was charged after a March 2021 incident at his mother’s home. She suffered a “significant brain bleed” from the attack, investigators with the Huntington police department said.
Father of missing West Virginia girl sentenced for assaulting his mother
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man has been sentenced for allegedly assaulting his mother. According to the Cabell County Circuit Clerk’s Office, Shannon Overstreet, 39, of Huntington, entered a Kennedy Plea in Cabell County Circuit Court to charges of Malicious Assault and Forgery for a 2022 indictment. Overstreet was sentenced to 2-10 years […]
WSAZ
Police search for wanted woman
GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Grayson Police Department is looking for the person in this photo. They say the woman seen in the photo is a person of interest in a theft case. If anyone has information they are asked to contact the Grayson Police Department at (606) 474-6222. Additional...
WSAZ
2 more charged in connection with 11-month-old’s death
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two more people are facing charges following the death of an 11-month-old child in 2021. Amye Knott and Justin Sheets are facing involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of a drug in addition to the 11-month-old girl’s mother and father, 29-year-old Robert Lee Filius and 25-year-old Micheala Hupp.
Ironton Tribune
Murder case transferred to common pleas court
The case against a Chesapeake man accused of fatally shooting his neighbor has been bound over to the Lawrence County Common Pleas Court. Dashawn L. Evans, 34, is accused of shooting his neighbor, Sharmin M. McAllister, 33, on Dec. 11 at their 283 Private Drive 1831, Chesapeake apartment complex on Dec. 11 in a dispute over Evans’ dog.
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 1/11/23
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Ricky Wood, 66, of Oakhill WV, arrested by Kentucky State Police,...
18 charged in Scioto County drug sting
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) – Eighteen people have been charged and 11 have been arrested on drug charges after an investigation in Scioto County. The Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, Portsmouth Police Department, Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI served arrest warrants Tuesday in Dayton and Portsmouth, resulting in the arrest of several people allegedly […]
Questions remain unanswered as search continues for West Virginia infant
Angel Overstreet was first reported missing on May 25, 2021, she was 3 months old.
Detroit Man Sentenced to More than 10 Years in Prison for Federal Drug Crime
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Virgil Montell-Denzel Watkins, 30, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced to 10 years and eight months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for distributing 5 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, Watkins admitted...
Man arrested in Ohio for threatening school staff
JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– A man is in custody for threatening school staff. According to Jackson Municipal Court, Erin W. Baker was arrested on Friday, Jan 6, 2023, on a probation violation. JCMC says Baker violated his probation by allegedly making threats and harassing phone calls to Oak Hill Schools staff. Baker has also been […]
WSAZ
Child found alone in car outside of bar; Mom accused of leading police on chase
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A mother is facing several charges on Tuesday after an incident that began around 1:30 a.m. with a tip about a child found alone inside of a car outside of a bar along 4th Avenue in Huntington. According to a criminal complaint, when officers approached...
Police seek 7 of 18 suspects indicted on Scioto County, Ohio, drug charges
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Eighteen people have been indicted by a special grand jury on charges following an investigation that dismantled a drug trafficking organization in Scioto County, Ohio. Seven of those individuals are still being sought by authorities. According to Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, the indictments […]
West Virginia woman charged after leaving baby outside bar, fleeing from and kicking police officers
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman was arrested after police say she left a baby in a car outside a bar in Huntington and then fled from police. According to a criminal complaint, Huntington Police responded to a bar on the 800 block of 4th Ave. after dispatchers received a tip that a baby was alone in […]
1 killed in Scioto County, Ohio car crash
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – One woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Scioto County Wednesday night. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 7:45 p.m. on State Route 348. Police say 65-year-old Cynthia Vanhoose, of Blue Creek, was killed when her Nissan Rogue went off the roadway and […]
WSAZ
7 arrested on drug charges in eastern Ky.
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Seven people, including a juvenile, were arrested after a lengthy drug investigation in Greenup County, according to the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the suspects were taken into custody Thursday in the 1300 block of White Oak from a home that’s “been a...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – JANUARY 2-13, 2023
JANUARY 14, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 1:00 A.M., JANUARY 2, 2022, THRU TO 1:00 A.M., JANUARY 14, 2022, (13 DAYS); AT LEAST 71 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
WSAZ
Driver killed after crashing into tree
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Culloden died Friday morning after crashing his vehicle into a tree. Officers with the Huntington Police Department say it happened in the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue just before 3 a.m. Police said John Keaton, 26, died in the crash after his vehicle...
Times Gazette
Judge orders 4 children removed from parents
Highland County Juvenile Court Judge Kevin Greer held a hearing Monday after issuing a temporary order Friday to remove four children — ages 9, 8, 8 and 6 — from their parents and place them in the custody of Highland County Children Services. Greer made the decision to...
