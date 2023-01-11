Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Dothan’s Robert Byrd carves his name into political history
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Robert Byrd made history this week when he took the coroner’s oath of office for the 10th time, making him the longest serving elected official in Houston County history. With 36 years under his belt, he may also be the longest serving coroner in Alabama history,...
Andalusia Star News
Tyson returns home for role at Southside Baptist
Southside Baptist Church of Andalusia announced Wednesday that Opp native Jerry Tyson will return home and become the associate pastor of students and missions and lead the student and college ministries. “We are super excited to be back and serve Southside and the community. It’s a great community and will...
luvernejournal.com
Crenshaw County residents celebrate the life of W.A. “Trooper” Neal
Luverne resident William Andrew “W.A.” Neal, 72, died peacefully on Jan. 9 at Baptist Medical Center South. He is mourned by family and friends throughout Crenshaw County and beyond, many who say he lived a life of service and left behind big shoes to fill. He went by...
WSFA
Longtime Montgomery businessman, Freedom Riders bus driver dies
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime Montgomery businessman and bus driver for the Freedom Riders has died. Herbert Young owned and operated multiple businesses including Young’s Limousine, which remained open in Montgomery for more than 30 years. He died on January 2. “Our community has been home to many...
wdhn.com
Wiregrass Electric to assist with damage in Central Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Wiregrass Electric Cooperative hit the road Friday morning to help with the storm damage in central Alabama. Two utility crews are helping primarily in the Montgomery area. The storms that passed through Thursday evening left a lot of broken power poles there the latest count...
Autauga County woman survives storm to face heartbreak: ‘My brother was dead and we didn’t have a house’
A tornado that carved a path of destruction across Autauga County on Thursday turned deadly when it leveled part of a community known as Old Kingston. Autauga County Emergency Management Director Ernie Baggett said the seven confirmed fatalities happened in Old Kingston, along Autauga County 140 in the central part of the county.
Herbert Young, bus driver for Freedom Riders and longtime Montgomery business owner, dead at 86
Herbert Young, who bused Freedom Riders protesting the lack of enforcement of Supreme Court rulings that found segregation unconstitutional before establishing several businesses in Montgomery, has died. He was 86. Young’s role with the Freedom Riders was not his only involvement in Civil Rights Movement history, according to his obituary....
wdhn.com
Dothan church allows congregants to decide its future with a vote
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— The fate of Harvest Church’s affiliation is now in the hands of its congregation. According to a statement released by Harvest Church, next week the church will allow its congregation to decide whether or not to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference in a vote held over multiple days.
wtvy.com
December 2022 Teacher of the Month: Jessica Taylor
COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WTVY) - Jessica Taylor wasn’t always sure she wanted to be a teacher. “I was the typical student in high school who thought they wanted to be a pediatrician, the doctor, and that was not for me,” said Taylor. But she knew she had a knack...
wtvy.com
Governor Ivey announces new statewide road and bridge projects, Dothan included
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced on Thursday that more than $40 million in funding is being awarded to multiple area in the state for various road and bridge projects, including one in Dothan. The funding comes as part of the Rebuild Alabama Act via the Alabama...
wtvy.com
Prattville CR 43 neighbors dealing with EF-3 tornado destruction
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Homeowners living on County Road 43 in Prattville are working to clear up the debris and destruction left by Thursday’s EF-3 tornado. Just days ago, three mobile homes were standing in an area off the road. Family members tell WBRC FOX6 the four people living within them were injured during the storm.
wtvy.com
Free health screening in Elba
ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Elba is set to host a free community health screening on Saturday. Medical exams will be provided by Promise to Health. The event will run from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on January 14 at the Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama. Snacks and...
wtvy.com
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
wdhn.com
Three long-time wiregrass sheriffs leaving office next week
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—Sheriffs Olson and Maddox were joined by Sheriffs Doug Valenza of Houston County and Tony Helms of Geneva County. Next week, both Valenza and Helms will be sworn into new four-year terms. At Sheriff Sutton’s ceremony, he says law enforcement is like a Brotherhood, and working together for public safety is what he’ll miss most.
wtvy.com
Wiregrass United Way working to ‘improve lives and provide lasting change’
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For decades the Wiregrass United Way has campaigned to raise money. Those dollars empower organizations who help hundreds of thousands of people in need right here in our area. ”The simple way to sum it up is we raise money,” Walter Hill, CEO of Wiregrass United...
Boom truck malfunctions traveling on I-85, lift smacks east Ala. overpass
SHORTER, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama State Troopers say a boom truck malfunctioned Friday morning while traveling north along Interstate 85 in Macon County. The scary situation caused the boom to raise, smacking the bridge overpass going to Macon County 97. Thankfully nobody was seriously hurt. A portion of the bridge was damaged by the boom. […]
wdhn.com
GoFundMe pages created for victims in Dale County crash
(WDHN) — Victims in the multi-vehicle wreck that happened in Dale County this week is needing help financially. Gracie Rivera and Corey Collins were riding on Highway 27 in the Ozark area earlier this week when their motorcycle hit another car — ejecting them from the bike. After...
wtvy.com
Ambulance service folding due to hard times
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - South Dale Emergency Medical Services, Inc. is closing on Saturday, according to a post to its Facebook page that blames financial issues for its shutdown. The nonprofit ambulance company covers a broad area including Pinkard, Newton, Midland City and other nearby regions. Times are troubling...
WSFA
Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Seven people are now confirmed dead and significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama. DAMAGE REPORTS. Autauga County. At least six people were killed in Autauga County, according to Autauga County interim Sheriff David Hill,...
wtvy.com
Victims identified in deadly Autauga County tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A devastating tornado hit Autauga County on Thursday, claiming the lives of seven people. The names of the victims were released Saturday by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office. The deaths happened in one of the hardest hit communities of Autauga County called Old Kingston. Robert...
