Coffee County, AL

wtvy.com

Dothan’s Robert Byrd carves his name into political history

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Robert Byrd made history this week when he took the coroner’s oath of office for the 10th time, making him the longest serving elected official in Houston County history. With 36 years under his belt, he may also be the longest serving coroner in Alabama history,...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
Andalusia Star News

Tyson returns home for role at Southside Baptist

Southside Baptist Church of Andalusia announced Wednesday that Opp native Jerry Tyson will return home and become the associate pastor of students and missions and lead the student and college ministries. “We are super excited to be back and serve Southside and the community. It’s a great community and will...
ANDALUSIA, AL
WSFA

Longtime Montgomery businessman, Freedom Riders bus driver dies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime Montgomery businessman and bus driver for the Freedom Riders has died. Herbert Young owned and operated multiple businesses including Young’s Limousine, which remained open in Montgomery for more than 30 years. He died on January 2. “Our community has been home to many...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

Wiregrass Electric to assist with damage in Central Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Wiregrass Electric Cooperative hit the road Friday morning to help with the storm damage in central Alabama. Two utility crews are helping primarily in the Montgomery area. The storms that passed through Thursday evening left a lot of broken power poles there the latest count...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan church allows congregants to decide its future with a vote

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— The fate of Harvest Church’s affiliation is now in the hands of its congregation. According to a statement released by Harvest Church, next week the church will allow its congregation to decide whether or not to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference in a vote held over multiple days.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

December 2022 Teacher of the Month: Jessica Taylor

COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WTVY) - Jessica Taylor wasn’t always sure she wanted to be a teacher. “I was the typical student in high school who thought they wanted to be a pediatrician, the doctor, and that was not for me,” said Taylor. But she knew she had a knack...
COTTONWOOD, AL
wtvy.com

Prattville CR 43 neighbors dealing with EF-3 tornado destruction

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Homeowners living on County Road 43 in Prattville are working to clear up the debris and destruction left by Thursday’s EF-3 tornado. Just days ago, three mobile homes were standing in an area off the road. Family members tell WBRC FOX6 the four people living within them were injured during the storm.
PRATTVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Free health screening in Elba

ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Elba is set to host a free community health screening on Saturday. Medical exams will be provided by Promise to Health. The event will run from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on January 14 at the Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama. Snacks and...
ELBA, AL
wtvy.com

News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Three long-time wiregrass sheriffs leaving office next week

COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—Sheriffs Olson and Maddox were joined by Sheriffs Doug Valenza of Houston County and Tony Helms of Geneva County. Next week, both Valenza and Helms will be sworn into new four-year terms. At Sheriff Sutton’s ceremony, he says law enforcement is like a Brotherhood, and working together for public safety is what he’ll miss most.
DALE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

GoFundMe pages created for victims in Dale County crash

(WDHN) — Victims in the multi-vehicle wreck that happened in Dale County this week is needing help financially. Gracie Rivera and Corey Collins were riding on Highway 27 in the Ozark area earlier this week when their motorcycle hit another car — ejecting them from the bike. After...
DALE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Ambulance service folding due to hard times

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - South Dale Emergency Medical Services, Inc. is closing on Saturday, according to a post to its Facebook page that blames financial issues for its shutdown. The nonprofit ambulance company covers a broad area including Pinkard, Newton, Midland City and other nearby regions. Times are troubling...
NEWTON, AL
WSFA

Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Seven people are now confirmed dead and significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama. DAMAGE REPORTS. Autauga County. At least six people were killed in Autauga County, according to Autauga County interim Sheriff David Hill,...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Victims identified in deadly Autauga County tornado

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A devastating tornado hit Autauga County on Thursday, claiming the lives of seven people. The names of the victims were released Saturday by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office. The deaths happened in one of the hardest hit communities of Autauga County called Old Kingston. Robert...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL

