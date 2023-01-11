Read full article on original website
Argument leads to Clearwater murder-suicide, deputies say
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened in an unincorporated part of Clearwater Friday afternoon.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd To Brief Media On Deadly Crash Stemming From Davenport Party
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Sheriff Grady Judd will brief the media at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at PCSO Sheriff’s Operations Center in Winter Haven regarding an investigation of an open house party in Davenport. Deputies say dangerous felons from the party rammed a PCSO vehicle
Man arrested for reportedly grabbing 12-year-old girl in Sims Park bathroom
NEW PORT RICHEY, FLa.- New Port Richey Police arrested a 22-year-old man after he reportedly grabbed a 12-year-old girl in the woman's bathroom at Sims Park. According to a New Port Richey police affidavit, Alexis Espino was arrested Monday evening after he followed the 12-year-old girl into the woman's bathroom and began grabbing at both her arms and pulling her towards him. The girl was able to push Espino off of her while yelling "NO".
Shooting leaves two people hurt in Charlotte County
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at 2681 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte on Friday morning.
Clearwater Drug Dealer Sentenced To Fifteen Years In Federal Prison For Distributing Fentanyl
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Justin Roberson, 34, Clearwater, has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. Roberson had pleaded guilty on September 20, 2022. According to court documents, the Clearwater Police Department (CPD) and the
Teacher in Pasco County pushed student’s head into desk, hurting him, police say
The Zephyrhills Police Department arrested a teacher who they said allegedly pushed a student's head into a desk.
Two Florida Men Arrested After Hanging Signs Promising “Healing”
Two Florida men have been arrested after deputies say they were hanging signs promising “healing” for would-be victims. According to DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, two men, Jose E. Churon-Gomez and Moises David Churon-Gomez, were arrested after it came to the attention of investigators that the
Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies said two people have been found dead from gunshot wounds in unincorporated Clearwater.
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two people at a home in Pinellas County Friday afternoon.
Bradenton man arrested for 2 separate cold case murders, deputies say
A Bradenton man who was already a suspect in a 2014 cold case murder has been arrested again for a murder that happened in 2006, deputies say.
Sarasota County Sheriff Investigating Shooting In Nokomis
NOKOMIS, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in the 600 block of Coquina Ct, Nokomis. All parties involved are accounted for, and there is no threat to the community at this time, said SCSO. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office
Missing teen found dead in Clearwater wooded area
An 18-year-old boy who was last seen riding his bike on Jan. 5 was found dead in a wooded area Friday, according to public safety officials.
A 52-year-old Hillsborough County doctor was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he exposed himself while asking for directions from a 15-year-old girl.
Family concerned for safety of Clearwater teen missing for over a week
The Clearwater Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an 18-year-old man who was reported missing last week.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a doctor for allegedly exposing himself to a juvenile. On Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, a 15-year-old girl reported that an older man drove up to her requesting directions in Tampa. The victim stated that she provided directions multiple times, but the suspect continuously asked her to repeat herself. After taking a closer look at the suspect, she noticed he was exposed, and touching himself inappropriately. The victim immediately left the area.
A St. Petersburg Doctor Is Dead After Two Brothers Shot Each Other
Sad and tragic story coming out of Hernando County. According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office two brothers are dead after they shot each other. The investigation is on going, but the shooting occurred after 9 p.m. on January 6 at a home in Brooksville. According to the investigation...
Man hospitalized after trading gunfire with victim in Nokomis
NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - A Nokomis man is in critical condition after he traded gunfire with another person Thursday afternoon, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say Andrew Bryant, 28, was the “primary aggressor” in the incident on Coquina Court. The sheriff’s office says Bryant shot at another person, who retuned fire. Bryant was struck in the head.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a man was sentenced to 30 years in prison following an HCO human trafficking investigation from 2021.
Man accused of killing neighbor near New Tampa community lake ordered to provide DNA to prosecutors
TAMPA, Fla. - A man accused of killing his next-door neighbor in New Tampa will now have to provide his DNA to prosecutors. Kristopher Chandler, 22, is facing murder charges after youth softball coach Tony Finley, 47, was shot and killed near a quiet community lake on Hampton Lake Drive in New Tampa. Prosecutors said Finley was found on the lake's dock shot three times.
A convicted human trafficker was sentenced to Prison Monday after he was caught running a human trafficking operation in 2021, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
