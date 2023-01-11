ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Man arrested for reportedly grabbing 12-year-old girl in Sims Park bathroom

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLa.- New Port Richey Police arrested a 22-year-old man after he reportedly grabbed a 12-year-old girl in the woman's bathroom at Sims Park. According to a New Port Richey police affidavit, Alexis Espino was arrested Monday evening after he followed the 12-year-old girl into the woman's bathroom and began grabbing at both her arms and pulling her towards him. The girl was able to push Espino off of her while yelling "NO".
Hillsborough Sheriff: Doctor accused of exposing himself to juvenile

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a doctor for allegedly exposing himself to a juvenile. On Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, a 15-year-old girl reported that an older man drove up to her requesting directions in Tampa. The victim stated that she provided directions multiple times, but the suspect continuously asked her to repeat herself. After taking a closer look at the suspect, she noticed he was exposed, and touching himself inappropriately. The victim immediately left the area.
Man hospitalized after trading gunfire with victim in Nokomis

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - A Nokomis man is in critical condition after he traded gunfire with another person Thursday afternoon, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say Andrew Bryant, 28, was the “primary aggressor” in the incident on Coquina Court. The sheriff’s office says Bryant shot at another person, who retuned fire. Bryant was struck in the head.
Man accused of killing neighbor near New Tampa community lake ordered to provide DNA to prosecutors

TAMPA, Fla. - A man accused of killing his next-door neighbor in New Tampa will now have to provide his DNA to prosecutors. Kristopher Chandler, 22, is facing murder charges after youth softball coach Tony Finley, 47, was shot and killed near a quiet community lake on Hampton Lake Drive in New Tampa. Prosecutors said Finley was found on the lake's dock shot three times.
