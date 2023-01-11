PHOTOS: Highlights from Florida's win at LSU Tigers on Tuesday

Florida basketball made it two in a row in Southeastern Conference play with a 67-56 win on Tuesday night against the LSU Tigers on the road inside of Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Gators got off to a sluggish start again but managed to keep things close heading into the halftime locker room down by only three. Todd Golden’s gang came out in the second half on fire, pushing the lead to double digits which provided enough cushion to cruise to victory.

Colin Castleton had a strong night, leading the way for Florida with 18 points, seven rebounds and five blocked shots. Kowacie Reeves was the only other Gator in double digits notching 11 points to go with his three rebounds; Myreon Jones paced the team in assists with three dimes.

Take a look below at some of the best shots from Tuesday night’s men’s basketball action between the Florida Gators and LSU Tigers.