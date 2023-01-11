ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

PHOTOS: Highlights from Florida's win at LSU Tigers on Tuesday

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FtQ0n_0kAPFJIG00

Florida basketball made it two in a row in Southeastern Conference play with a 67-56 win on Tuesday night against the LSU Tigers on the road inside of Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Gators got off to a sluggish start again but managed to keep things close heading into the halftime locker room down by only three. Todd Golden’s gang came out in the second half on fire, pushing the lead to double digits which provided enough cushion to cruise to victory.

Colin Castleton had a strong night, leading the way for Florida with 18 points, seven rebounds and five blocked shots. Kowacie Reeves was the only other Gator in double digits notching 11 points to go with his three rebounds; Myreon Jones paced the team in assists with three dimes.

Take a look below at some of the best shots from Tuesday night’s men’s basketball action between the Florida Gators and LSU Tigers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26SFEO_0kAPFJIG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cltLs_0kAPFJIG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tyG19_0kAPFJIG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X4xT0_0kAPFJIG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ed98J_0kAPFJIG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eeIPf_0kAPFJIG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZjZx8_0kAPFJIG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XKpdJ_0kAPFJIG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D0lwR_0kAPFJIG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z3ylp_0kAPFJIG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bf1oA_0kAPFJIG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RAVe9_0kAPFJIG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EaJo1_0kAPFJIG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WkppS_0kAPFJIG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02nPq5_0kAPFJIG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZQU9D_0kAPFJIG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jRtYA_0kAPFJIG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VOCZD_0kAPFJIG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v9y4j_0kAPFJIG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H1IA2_0kAPFJIG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vt7H4_0kAPFJIG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S93c0_0kAPFJIG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l0PAC_0kAPFJIG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hhay1_0kAPFJIG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fxbje_0kAPFJIG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aPwNA_0kAPFJIG00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
254K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy