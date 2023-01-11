NFL fans are being driven crazy by a Burger King commercial that aired constantly throughout the San Francisco 49ers-Seattle Seahawks Wild Card Round game. When it comes to the biggest sports games of the year, fans are going to be glued to their televisions or tablets to watch. That means they will be consuming some commercials, which does tend to get on the nerves of fans who see them constantly. Last year, it was the Applebee’s “Fancy Like” commercial that really got under the skin of fans, considering it was played nearly every commercial break.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO