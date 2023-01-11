Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Former NBA Star Suffers StrokeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Michigan witness sees shadow of rectangular object then has ghost-like encounterRoger MarshDetroit, MI
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
Related
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NFL rumors: Jim Harbaugh proves he’s not bluffing with Broncos interest
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is drawing major interest from the Denver Broncos. Either the University of Michigan will pay head football coach Jim Harbaugh handsomely or he will be going back to the NFL. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday morning that “Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh interviewed...
Kliff Kingsbury took Cardinals money and left the country after he was fired
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is not interested in offensive coordinator opportunities, as he’s currently not in the country. One year after signing a five-year contract extension, head coach Kliff Kingsbury was fired by the Arizona Cardinals after what was a disappointing season that saw the team finish the year with a 4-13 record. Since he was let go, Kingsbury’s name was floated around offensive coordinator openings, most notably the New England Patriots. While it was reported as doubtful that Kingsbury would return to coaching right away, teams got some confirmation from him.
John Harbaugh’s comments on Lamar Jackson’s Tweet illustrates a potential divide between QB and Ravens
John Harbaugh continues to have no update on Lamar Jackson, despite the QB himself updating the world on his status. What’s up with that?. NFL head coaches typically are first in line to get updates on key injured players. Especially when it has to do with a once-MVP quarterback like Lamar Jackson.
3 Seahawks most to blame for Wild Card playoff loss to 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks had the hurt put on them by a rookie quarterback. After a bad loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round, who is to blame?. The Seattle Seahawks were playing with house money in the NFL playoffs this year. Expected to be competing for the first overall pick before the season began, they rallied around quarterback Geno Smith and made a push for the playoffs instead, officially securing their playoff berth in Week 18 when the Green Bay Packers lost to the Detroit Lions.
Detroit Pistons: Proposed mega-deal with the Los Angeles Lakers
Until the February trade deadline is here, the Detroit Pistons will continue to be mentioned in trade rumors involving Bojan Bogdanovic. The Bogdanovic trade rumors have touched just about every contender (and some pretenders), as we’ve heard about the Bucks, Suns, Mavericks, Hawks and Lakers among others. This may...
Asante Samuel Jr.’s historic playoff showing making Cowboys feel pain
The Dallas Cowboys passed on cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. in the 2021 NFL Draft, and now they watch as he has a historic playoff performance vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Los Angeles Chargers clinched their first playoff berth since 2018. While the attention was placed on quarterback Justin Herbert, who was making his NFL debut, it was another player who stole the show in the Wild Card round.
Doug Pederson made masterful moves during Jaguars’ epic comeback
Doug Pederson has received praise for turning around the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. On Saturday night, he proved in a huge way just how valuable he is as a head coach as his team came back from down 27-0 in the playoffs to win 31-30. The Jaguars fell behind 27-0 in their AFC Wild Card... The post Doug Pederson made masterful moves during Jaguars’ epic comeback appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL cares more about screwing over Lions than protecting team physicians
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams received a harsher punishment for dancing than Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker did for shoving a trainer. The Detroit Lions did end their season on a high-note after they eliminated the rival Green Bay Packers from playoff contention. But, it was soured considering the Lions also missed out on the playoffs due to the Seattle Seahawks defeating the Los Angeles Rams. The officiating in that game was criticized by fans, and even rival executives. Those executives believe the calls in that matchup helped the Seahawks win, thus costing the Lions their first playoff spot since 2016.
Seahawks’ Johnathan Abram gets away with dirty play on Deebo Samuel (Video)
Seattle Seahawks safety Johnathan Abram was under scrutiny for a dirty play against San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel that wasn’t penalized. NFL Super Wild Card Weekend officially kicked off with an opening-round game between two NFC West rivals. The San Francisco 49ers, who ended the season on a 10-game winning streak, took on the Seattle Seahawks, who got into the playoffs after their Week 18 win over the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers’ loss to the Detroit Lions. With so much on the line, tempers were going to flare at some point in the game.
Sean Payton questions Lamar Jackson’s injury, thinks he’s done with Ravens
Sean Payton was not a fan of Lamar Jackson sharing his injury status ahead of a Baltimore Ravens playoff game. Sean Payton did not like the manner in which Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson provided an injury update over Twitter. No. 6-seeded Baltimore is playing the division rival Cincinnati Bengals...
Updated NFL Playoff bracket after Jaguars come back to stun Chargers
Taking a look at the updated NFL Playoff bracket after a wild Super Wild Card Weekend Saturday concluding with the Jaguars stunning the Chargers. Drama lives in the postseason and we saw that on Saturday night to kick off Super Wild Card Weekend and already get the NFL Playoff bracket looking pretty darn enticing. After the 49ers ousted the Seahawks to start the day, the Jaguars and Chargers had a ton of action ahead.
Ohio State fans get their hopes up with late C.J. Stroud NFL Draft decision
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud has yet to declare for the NFL Draft. The projected top-5 pick is getting fans hopes up for a potential return. Would C.J. Stroud really return to Ohio State for a final season?. Stroud has at least one more year left of eligibility, and...
Cubs land perfect Eric Hosmer compliment with latest signing
Cubs fans were mulling the options at first base after signing Eric Hosmer previously but landing Trey Mancini gives Chicago a nice platoon. The Chicago Cubs promised fans a huge offseason and, though the splashy moves haven’t been numerous, the team is going to be better and far more competitive in the 2023 MLB season. But now they’ve made another move that should improve the roster, particularly at first base and DH after the club already added veteran Eric Hosmer.
In the Market: Looking at the top QB prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft class after bowl games
Let’s take a look at how the top quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft class performed in their respective bowl games. “In the Market” is back after a bit of a break, as the college football season took some time off between conference championship games and the start of bowl season. Now, the 2022 college football season has officially reached its conclusion, which means that it is NFL Draft season.
Burger King commercial driving NFL fans to brink of insanity
NFL fans are being driven crazy by a Burger King commercial that aired constantly throughout the San Francisco 49ers-Seattle Seahawks Wild Card Round game. When it comes to the biggest sports games of the year, fans are going to be glued to their televisions or tablets to watch. That means they will be consuming some commercials, which does tend to get on the nerves of fans who see them constantly. Last year, it was the Applebee’s “Fancy Like” commercial that really got under the skin of fans, considering it was played nearly every commercial break.
Latest Lakers rumors reveal a lot about who the team may trade for
The NBA trade deadline is less than a month away and with that comes a slew of Los Angeles Lakers rumors. The Lakers are the most prominent team in the entire league and are absolutely a team to watch as it pertains to the deadline. It has been a rollercoaster...
Mike McCarthy’s motivational tool for Cowboys in playoffs is just sad
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy used an unusual method to motivate his team for their Wild Card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dallas hasn’t won a road playoff game in 30 years, and the Cowboys players are now very aware of that. The Cowboys enter the NFL Playoffs as a dark horse pick to make it out of the NFC, but to do so they’ll have to accomplish a feat they haven’t done in three decades.
Raiders opponents relish the chance to face Josh McDaniels
The Las Vegas Raiders won’t love the latest report regarding head coach Josh McDaniels. Mainly, opposing defenses love playing against him. Josh McDaniels has evidently made a lot of enemies in the NFL, dating back to his days with the New England Patriots. McDaniels survived the firing purge that...
NFL Playoff Bracket after 49ers blow through Seahawks
Here’s what the NFL playoff bracket looks like after the San Francisco 49ers blew out the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round. Despite their injuries at the quarterback position, the San Francisco 49ers were able to clinch the No. 2 seed thanks in part to the play of rookie signal caller Brock Purdy, and their overall stacked roster across the offense and defense. Looking to make a run back to the Super Bowl, they first had to get past the rival Seattle Seahawks.
FanSided
304K+
Followers
597K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0