Pat Dooley's quick reactions to Florida's road victory over the LSU Tigers

On Saturday, Todd Golden got his first SEC win against Florida’s biggest rivals, the Georgia Bulldogs, led by the head coach he replace in Gainesville.

On Tuesday night, he got his first true road win. And it came in hostile territory.

Pretty sweet four-day stretch for the first-year Florida basketball coach after his team stumbled through the start of conference play.

In a game with offensive issues, Florida won with defense and free throws, handling the LSU Tigers, 67-56, inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Once again, it was Florida playing an excellent second half. The Gators are now 9-7 and 2-2 in the SEC.

What happened

Florida had an early 7-0 run in the second half to take the lead and did a great job of expanding it down the stretch.

The Gators did not shoot well from the deep (5-for-25 from three) but made up for it at the free throw line. Florida doubled up LSU (12-4, 1-3) from the charity stripe with 32 attempts to the Tigers’ 16.

UF made 24 of those free throws including four clutch ones by Colin Castleton down the stretch.

The Gators had another miserable start to the game, unable to score a single point in the first 4:20, failing to take a shot inside the arc and turning it over four times.

Florida came back to take the lead and went into the half down only three 28-25 in a half that was hardly a clinic in 3-point shooting. The two teams combined to make 8-of-34 three-point attempts in the half.

It didn’t get much better with LSU failing to hit one in the second half as Florida outscored the Tigers 42-28 in the second 20 minutes.

Not only did Florida dominate at the free throw line, the Gators also forced 16 turnovers and won the battle of fast break points, 16-1.

What it means

It’s doubtful that this will turn into a Quad 1 win, but it should at least hold up as a Quad 2 (LSU was 89th in the NET coming in). More importantly, it gives Golden a winning streak of two, vitally important to a coach trying to get the culture right. Hey, the way this league is going, being 2-2 in the conference isn’t so bad (I’m looking at you Kentucky).

Player of the Game: LSU

Last year, KJ Williams scored 18 points to help Murray State eliminate Golden’s San Francisco team. This time around, Williams scored 23 points and had seven rebounds. He didn’t receive a lot of help on offense and was 1-for-9 from three, however.

Player of the Game: Florida

It may sound like a broken record, but Castleton was big in the second half. He finished the game with 18 points and made 12 of 15 free throws. He also had seven rebounds and five blocked shots giving him 12 in the last two games.

Inside the numbers

Florida’s offense struggled at times, especially when LSU went to a 1-3-1 zone. But the sometimes-methodical Gator offense revved up for the second game in a row after creating turnovers. Florida finished the game with 23 points off turnovers compared to five for LSU.

He said it

“It’s only two (wins in a row), but it feels like more. The Gators are coming.” – UF freshman Riley Kugel.

The Gators play another group of Tigers – their third in five games – when they play host to Missouri at 3 p.m. EST in Exactech Arena.

No. 20 Mizzou is 13-2 on the season and faces Texas A&M Wednesday night. These Tigers were 32nd in NET rankings heading into the night and have only lost to Kansas and Arkansas this year.

