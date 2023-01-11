ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Wildcats Today

COLUMN: Cut the Coachspeak — Kentucky is Atrocious

Add Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes to the list of skippers that aren't taking the visual downfall of Kentucky basketball without a few grains of salt.  After Barnes' Volunteers scuffled their way to a 77-68 victory over Vanderbilt at home on Tuesday night, the eighth-year coach down in Rocky ...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky held off Georgia for prized recruit Anthony Brown

The Kentucky Wildcats are trying to add the finishing pieces to their 2023 recruiting class before National Signing Day in February. One player already signed for the Cats next season is three-star wide receiver Anthony Brown. Brown committed to Kentucky early in the process after seeing what Kentucky did on...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Thursday Headlines: Has Calipari lost the players?

Has John Calipari lost the Kentucky Basketball players?. It’s not an unreasonable question. This team has looked slightly off most of the year, but over the last few weeks, they have looked very off and things are not going well in Lexington. And according to one anonymous coach that’s...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Season on the brink, is it time to pull the plug on John Calipari?

LEXINGTON, Ky. — After Kentucky’s 71-68 loss to South Carolina, the only happy noise in Rupp Arena was the Gamecocks team whooping triumphantly into the locker room after a wire-to-wire win over the Wildcats. Certainly there was plenty of other noise on this night, but it was a very different kind. The grumbling kind. The “things have got to change” kind. The firing kind.
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Can Calipari get Cats back on track? Former college coach isn’t so sure

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky coach John Calipari has been known as a stellar recruiter and a coach of Hall of Fame caliber. However, a first-round loss to Saint Peter’s in the NCAA Tournament and three losses in the first four Southeastern Conference games haven’t given Big Blue Nation much optimism.
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Justin Rogers, former Kentucky DL, announces SEC transfer commitment

Justin Rogers is staying in the SEC. The former Kentucky defensive lineman is headed to The Plains to play for Auburn. Rogers shared the big news on Twitter. Rogers heads to Auburn after 3 seasons with the Wildcats. He played in 33 games for Mark Stoops’ troops, recording 60 tackles and 3 sacks at UK.
AUBURN, AL
aseaofblue.com

Twitter reactions as Kentucky falls to South Carolina

The Kentucky Wildcats returned home tonight as they welcomed South Carolina to Lexington. Unfortunately for the Cats it ended up being one of the worst games this season, as they fall to the Gamecocks, 71-68. The first half started off about as bad as you could have hoped. Kentucky got...
LEXINGTON, KY
Larry Brown Sports

Kentucky fan with anti-John Calipari sign gets in trouble

A fan who attended Tuesday night’s Kentucky-South Carolina game ended up leaving after his sign caused a disturbance. The Wildcats lost 71-68 at Rupp Arena in Lexington to the Gamecocks, who entered the game with a sub-.500 record. One fan attending the game brought a sign that said, “Please Go to Texas.” Fan escorted out... The post Kentucky fan with anti-John Calipari sign gets in trouble appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LEXINGTON, KY
thecomeback.com

Kentucky basketball fan nearly detained for absurd reason

Rupp Arena security nearly detained a Kentucky basketball fan for what’s surely an absurd reason. The Wildcats sputtered and fell 71-68 to the woeful South Carolina Gamecocks Tuesday night, in the latest embarrassing loss for Kentucky and John Calipari this season. They have taken their lumps this year and have yet to score a quality win over a high-major program. They’ve lost to many though and have a date with No. 5 Tennessee this weekend, so it isn’t getting any easier.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Rob Dillingham ineligible for McDonald’s All-American Game

It looks like Kentucky Wildcats signee Rob Dillingham will not be playing in the McDonald’s All-American Game. The annual event, which spotlights the top incoming college basketball players in the nation, did not select Dillingham for the game. The reasoning: he apparently isn’t eligible. The selection committee declared...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
FRANKFORT, KY
modernfarmer.com

Meet the Farmer Helping Black Kentuckians Return to Their Agricultural Roots

“Produce with a purpose” is how Ashley Smith describes her vision for Black Soil, the agribusiness she co-founded that links individuals and families with Black growers and producers across Kentucky. Smith says it evokes a sense of nostalgia and pride of place. “These moments actively bring to life our mission of taking them back to their heritage and legacy in agriculture,” says Smith.
KENTUCKY STATE

