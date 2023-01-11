Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
COLUMN: Cut the Coachspeak — Kentucky is Atrocious
Add Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes to the list of skippers that aren't taking the visual downfall of Kentucky basketball without a few grains of salt. After Barnes' Volunteers scuffled their way to a 77-68 victory over Vanderbilt at home on Tuesday night, the eighth-year coach down in Rocky ...
Kentucky held off Georgia for prized recruit Anthony Brown
The Kentucky Wildcats are trying to add the finishing pieces to their 2023 recruiting class before National Signing Day in February. One player already signed for the Cats next season is three-star wide receiver Anthony Brown. Brown committed to Kentucky early in the process after seeing what Kentucky did on...
Thursday Headlines: Has Calipari lost the players?
Has John Calipari lost the Kentucky Basketball players?. It’s not an unreasonable question. This team has looked slightly off most of the year, but over the last few weeks, they have looked very off and things are not going well in Lexington. And according to one anonymous coach that’s...
Season on the brink, is it time to pull the plug on John Calipari?
LEXINGTON, Ky. — After Kentucky’s 71-68 loss to South Carolina, the only happy noise in Rupp Arena was the Gamecocks team whooping triumphantly into the locker room after a wire-to-wire win over the Wildcats. Certainly there was plenty of other noise on this night, but it was a very different kind. The grumbling kind. The “things have got to change” kind. The firing kind.
Can Calipari get Cats back on track? Former college coach isn’t so sure
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky coach John Calipari has been known as a stellar recruiter and a coach of Hall of Fame caliber. However, a first-round loss to Saint Peter’s in the NCAA Tournament and three losses in the first four Southeastern Conference games haven’t given Big Blue Nation much optimism.
Why Tennessee basketball fans should be at least a little worried about the Kentucky game
The Tennessee Vols will host the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday afternoon in a matchup of two teams that are in vastly different places these days. Tennessee is ranked No. 5 in the nation and they’ve won five straight games after their narrow road loss to Arizona in mid-December. Kentucky,...
Justin Rogers, former Kentucky DL, announces SEC transfer commitment
Justin Rogers is staying in the SEC. The former Kentucky defensive lineman is headed to The Plains to play for Auburn. Rogers shared the big news on Twitter. Rogers heads to Auburn after 3 seasons with the Wildcats. He played in 33 games for Mark Stoops’ troops, recording 60 tackles and 3 sacks at UK.
Twitter reactions as Kentucky falls to South Carolina
The Kentucky Wildcats returned home tonight as they welcomed South Carolina to Lexington. Unfortunately for the Cats it ended up being one of the worst games this season, as they fall to the Gamecocks, 71-68. The first half started off about as bad as you could have hoped. Kentucky got...
Kentucky fan with anti-John Calipari sign gets in trouble
A fan who attended Tuesday night’s Kentucky-South Carolina game ended up leaving after his sign caused a disturbance. The Wildcats lost 71-68 at Rupp Arena in Lexington to the Gamecocks, who entered the game with a sub-.500 record. One fan attending the game brought a sign that said, “Please Go to Texas.” Fan escorted out... The post Kentucky fan with anti-John Calipari sign gets in trouble appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
John Calipari, Kentucky drawing major criticism from fans, media after trailing South Carolina at halftime
John Calipari and Kentucky haven’t lost a game at Rupp Arena all season long. But it trails South Carolina 42-32 at halftime of the team’s contest in Lexington on Tuesday evening. The Wildcats have underwhelmed throughout the season as they’ve struggled against some of the top teams in...
Kentucky basketball fan nearly detained for absurd reason
Rupp Arena security nearly detained a Kentucky basketball fan for what’s surely an absurd reason. The Wildcats sputtered and fell 71-68 to the woeful South Carolina Gamecocks Tuesday night, in the latest embarrassing loss for Kentucky and John Calipari this season. They have taken their lumps this year and have yet to score a quality win over a high-major program. They’ve lost to many though and have a date with No. 5 Tennessee this weekend, so it isn’t getting any easier.
Rob Dillingham ineligible for McDonald’s All-American Game
It looks like Kentucky Wildcats signee Rob Dillingham will not be playing in the McDonald’s All-American Game. The annual event, which spotlights the top incoming college basketball players in the nation, did not select Dillingham for the game. The reasoning: he apparently isn’t eligible. The selection committee declared...
Arena's Lack of Sign Policy Leaves Room for Razorback Fans to Harass Kentucky's Calipari Later This Year
John Calipari calls out haters after devastating loss at Rupp Arena vs South Carolina
The Kentucky Wildcats absorbed yet another painful blow to their season, as they suffered a 71-68 loss at Rupp Arena at the hands of the South Carolina Gamecocks Tuesday night. It was the second loss in a row for Kentucky basketball, which lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, 78-52, last Saturday.
Kentucky fan ejected from Wildcats game vs. South Carolina game for 'Please Go To Texas' sign aimed toward John Calipari
Kentucky’s game against South Carolina has taken a bit of a turn. The Wildcats trailed the Gamecocks, 42-32, at halftime. Kentucky is looking to avoid its 1st loss at Rupp Arena this season. Meanwhile, South Carolina is coming off of a blowout loss to Tennessee on Saturday that saw it score 42 points all game.
Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
At least 40 still missing people from 2022, 5 from Fayette County
The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System lists 40 open missing person cases in Kentucky from 2022.
Earthquake recorded in central Kentucky, felt throughout several cities
BURGIN, Ky. — It was a wild weather morning in Kentucky. In the Louisville region, there were heavy rains, hail and even tornado warnings. And just off to the east, there was even an earthquake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Meet the Farmer Helping Black Kentuckians Return to Their Agricultural Roots
“Produce with a purpose” is how Ashley Smith describes her vision for Black Soil, the agribusiness she co-founded that links individuals and families with Black growers and producers across Kentucky. Smith says it evokes a sense of nostalgia and pride of place. “These moments actively bring to life our mission of taking them back to their heritage and legacy in agriculture,” says Smith.
