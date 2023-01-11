Read full article on original website
Fans fear for Jamie Lee Curtis as she confirms COVID-19 diagnosis
After what may be one of her peak years ever, Everything Everywhere All at Once star Jamie Lee Curtis has suffered an awful way to head into 2023. She has reported through Instagram that she has contracted COVID-19. And the timing couldn’t be worse, forcing her to stay at home and get well in the middle of a busy awards season that has garnered multiple nominations for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Gerard Butler feels ‘complimented and humiliated’ after being called ‘King of the B-Movie’
Gerard Butler‘s name attached to a movie, there’s a 99 percent chance you’re going to get exactly what you’re expecting. The grizzled Scotsman has carved out a nifty little niche for himself as the purveyor of mid budget action thrillers that allow him to showcase his impeccably furrowed brow and penchant for mashing the faces of miscellaneous henchmen into mincemeat. It’s proven to be a worthy career path, then, but how does he really feel about it?
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes New Baby With John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are proud parents to a newborn baby!. Legend confirmed the news Friday evening at a private concert, sharing that he and Teigen welcomed their baby earlier in the day, according to People, who were the first to report. Teigen first broke the news that she...
Tom Cruise created G-Force acclimation system so his ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ co-stars would stop throwing up
If you’ve seen Top Gun: Maverick, and let’s be honest most people have (it made like a billion dollars), then you know how incredible and also uncomfortable some of those jet scenes were in the movie. Turns out they were so bad that Tom Cruise found a way to help his fellow actors with G-force induced nausea.
A violently divisive and incredibly absurd revenge thriller dishes out streaming’s own brand of vigilante justice
Gerard Butler recently admitted that he felt equal parts complemented and humiliated after being called the “King of the B-Movie,” but if he wants to evolve into the Tom Hanks of the genre as he so boldly proclaimed, then maybe he’ll need to tackle more projects like Law Abiding Citizen.
An Oscar-nominated fantasy classic sinks its teeth into the hunt for streaming immortality
Pairing Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt together in any movie is a guarantee of success if ever there was one, but the superstar duo were only two of the many factors contributing to the glory found by Neil Jordan’s 1994 Gothic classic Interview with the Vampire. Youngster Kirsten Dunst...
Mark Hamill dusts off his favorite ‘Star Wars’ joke, but it’s worth repeating
When you come up with a true banger tweet, it seems a waste to only post it once. Mark Hamill – reliably one of the best follows on any social media platform he uses – has a reputation for speaking his mind, and pretty much every day posts something that’ll put a smile on your face. Unlike many other major franchise stars, he’s also more than willing to get into chats with fans, and seems to like Star Wars as much as anyone.
2022 was a banner year for horror, but fans are still naming and shaming the worst the year had to offer
The 2020s have been hot for horror, and 2022 took things up a notch for the beloved, albeit unsettling genre. From the chilling plot of Jordan Peele’s Nope, to Mia Goth’s breakthrough with X and Pearl, the revival of Scream and Prey, and many more cinematic successes, 2022 was undeniably the year of horror.
The 5 worst ‘Scooby-Doo’ movies and TV shows that make ‘Velma’ look top-tier
After a long and controversy-filled build-up, Velma has finally premiered on HBO Max — and, sure enough, it’s proving to anger the internet just as much as you’d think. Although the vast majority are totally OK with showrunner and star Mindy Kaling casting herself as the titular character, making this the first time the teen sleuth has been portrayed as of South Asian descent, the adult-oriented Scooby-Doo reimagining is offending people in a myriad of other ways.
Zoinks! Audiences are casually ripping ‘Velma’ to shreds, and not just because Shaggy’s a stoner
Well, folks. Velma just dropped its first two episodes, but as we might have expected from the teaser and trailer, we’re not in Kansas anymore — and this isn’t the Mystery Inc. that we’re used to. When Velma was initially announced, this might have been refreshing to hear, but now that we’re getting a real look at HBO’s hazardous portrayals of Hanna-Barbera’s beloved characters, our hopes for new Scooby-Doo content are all but dashed. Don’t be fooled by Velma‘s 60% score on Rotten Tomatoes; fans aren’t pleased at all, which couldn’t be more obvious from the 18% audience score that rose slightly from a previous 14%.
‘Fantastic Four’ could have the perfect ‘Quantumania’ tie-in if it dumps Doctor Doom for this villain
We may just be starting Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a month, when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania graces us with the highly anticipated introduction of Kang the Conqueror, but there’s one project far in the depths of Phase Six that has had fans chattering since we were barely a few films into Phase Four.
Jon Bernthal agrees with the most unnecessary scene in the history of ‘The Walking Dead’
For a whopping 11 seasons, The Walking Dead offered fans an ensemble-led post-apocalyptic horror that reignited the zombie genre greatly. While there were a ton of seriously gritty scenes, emotionally stirring moments, and wildly interesting characters, there were a couple unnecessary asides that fans can’t help but troll online, and there’s one scene that caught the attention of Jon Bernthal.
Netflix users cast adrift by a self-indulgent remake rightfully dubbed one of the worst movies ever made
When you consider the sheer volume of movies to have existed since the advent of the motion picture, it takes one terrible slice of cinema to earn a reputation for being one of the worst to have ever existed. Without a shred of hyperbole, Guy Ritchie’s revolting Swept Away deserves such an ignominious honor more than most.
Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance performing ‘Anti-Hero’ at The 1975’s show
Welcome to the stage…Taylor Swift. After earning a reputation for bringing everyone from Mick Jagger to Lena Dunham on stage as a special guest at her shows, Swift is returning the favor. The singer popped up at The 1975’s show at London venue the 02 to perform “Anti-Hero” and...
The 7 MCU actors who should get the Jason Momoa treatment and be recast as new characters
With new leadership, there are bound to be a lot of shake-ups as the powers-that-be bring their collective vision to life. Characters may be recast, actors may lose iconic roles, but some may just change roles. Such is the ongoing rumor about Jason Momoa. The actor, who was previously known for his roles in Stargate: Atlantis and Game of Thrones, joined the DCU as Aquaman in 2018, and the King of the Sea’s stock skyrocketed. What was once mocked for being a ridiculous character compared to the likes of Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman, Aquaman was finally respected.
Jeremy Renner’s ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ co-star explains the ‘profane’ reason why he’s going to be fine following snowmobile accident
Jeremy Renner fans are waiting on bated breath to see if the Marvel star is going to make a full recovery following the snowmobile accident that left him in critical condition. However, Hugh Dillon, who stars alongside Renner in their Paramount Plus series Mayor of Kingstown, explained why he thinks his co-star is going to be just fine.
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ opponents preparing to sue if the trailer proves to be a red herring
Thanks to a potentially groundbreaking legal ruling made after two disgruntled Ana de Armas fans sued over her appearance in Yesterday being falsely advertised, studios will have to be extra careful when cobbling together trailers, because they can now be subject to a lawsuit if there proves to be too many red herrings. Kevin Feige is no doubt quaking in his boots, then, especially when Marvel Cinematic Universe supporters already have their doubts over Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
Calling HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ ‘aggressively average’ goes down about as well as you’d expect
The clock is ticking down for the release of HBO Max’s highly anticipated The Last of Us television adaptation, and fans of the game will no doubt continue frothing at the mouth with excitement with every passing second. The acclaim the show has gotten from reviewers with early screeners has surely also been shoveling coal into this particular hype train.
James Gunn sneakily supports ‘The Suicide Squad’ star’s plans for a bright Marvel and DC future
We’re edging closer and closer to James Gunn and Peter Safran finally unveiling the first slate of projects to mark the beginning of a bold and brave new era for the DCU, but has the filmmaker already subtly hinted that he’s got plans in store for one of The Suicide Squad‘s youngest cast members?
Latest Marvel News: Studio talks ‘terrifying’ ‘Black Panther 2’ on-set calamity as Ryan Reynolds promises ‘Deadpool 3’ will be so wrong it’s right
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is enjoying a bit of a high at the moment, following Angela Bassett breaking a major Marvel milestone at the Golden Globes, but things looked much bleaker for the sequel in the wake of a harrowing on-set accident that the studio is now opening up about. Elsewhere, Ryan Reynolds has shared some exciting (we think?) words about Deadpool 3 as Fantastic Four and Young Avengers theorizing reaches a fever pitch. Let’s dive in.
