Houston woman receives keys to new home more than 5 years after Hurricane Harvey destroyed her old one

Jersey Village man covered in blood after strangling wife sentenced to more than 30 years
HOUSTON - Officials said a man who was covered in blood after strangling his wife to death in their Jersey Village apartment was sentenced to more than 30 years. According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, Arnold S. Garcia, 32, pleaded guilty in exchange for a 35-year prison sentence a day before a jury was to be selected for his trial.
2-year-old seen walking around busy parking lot alone, mother left her alone to get waxed
HOUSTON - A woman was arrested after leaving her child unattended in a car to get a wax, officials say. Dashayla Allen, 28, was charged with Abandoning a Child with Intent to Return after she left her 2-year-old alone to get her body waxed. On Friday, deputies with Harris County...
Man killed in overnight Houston shooting
HOUSTON, TX (KIAH) — One man is dead after a shooting in Houston early Saturday morning. According to Houston police, officers were called to the intersection of Sandpiper Drive and Chatham Island Lane at about 3 a.m. for a reported shooting. Residents in the area said they heard gunshots...
Man charged with murder 3 months after body found wrapped in blankets in SE Houston apartment
Investigators said they believe there are witnesses who have not yet come forward. An autopsy determined the victim died from blunt force trauma over a month before his body was found.
Biplane crashed in Conroe after it apparently hit powerlines, 2 people in stable condition
CONROE, Texas - A plane crashed in Conroe after reportedly running into powerlines, officials say. Details are currently limited at this time, but reports say a biplane crashed at Longmire Road and League Line Road. The plane is said to have hit power lines and landed in the intersection. SUGGESTED:...
Young girl hit by car near Cypress, reported to be in stable condition
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Police are on the scene of a car accident where a small child was said to be struck. Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 reported there was a heavy police presence in the 27100 block of the Northwest Freeway between Mueschke Rd & E Louetta Road near Cypress.
High-speed chase with stolen vehicle ends in northwest Houston
HOUSTON - A man is behind bars Saturday after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. Officials with the Houston Police Department's northwest patrol reportedly saw the unidentified man driving erratically and tried to pull him over. When he continued on, a brief chase ensued, with officers saying he was driving, so dangerously they had to pull back and let their helicopter follow instead.
Houston's affordable housing waitlist application opens Jan.15
The Houston Housing Authority will open the much-anticipated affordable housing waitlist on Sunday, Jan.15, at 12 p.m. CT in response to rising rental prices across the city and residents seeking assistance. According to HHA, the application portal will open until Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 4 p.m. CT. The Houston Housing...
Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
Owners fed up with illegal dumping by their east Houston businesses
HOUSTON — Along Old Clinton Road in east Houston, illegal dumping has left business owners frustrated and asking for help. Even after cleaning up, there's a long way to go. “This trash makes your property looks bad. I mean, it drives your customers away,” Jay Hicks said. From...
Man found shot to death lying in street in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Police are searching for a gunman after a deadly shooting in southwest Houston. It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on Sandpiper Dr., which is near the intersection of W. Airport Blvd. and Fondren Rd. Police said they were called out to the area after residents at a...
Fire rips through Houston's oldest sports bar
A fire caused significant damage at Griff’s Irish Pub in Houston early Friday morning. The Irish pub and sports bar in the Montrose area was a favorite of Houstonians and visitors since its opening in 1965. FOX 26's Randy Wallace reports more on what happened and speaks with a longtime friend of the founder.
Local news in Houston: 20-year-old man charged with murder of 48-year-old at southwest apartment complex
A 20-year-old man, Zachary Charles Douglas, has been charged with murder after a man was found dead, wrapped in blankets, at a southwest Houston apartment complex three months ago. It is alleged that Douglas committed the murder of Stephen Douglas Johnson, who was 48 years old. He was arrested on unrelated charges on January 11th, and after speaking to detectives, he was charged for his role in Johnson’s death, based on a report by ABC 13 on January 13, 2023.
Houston taqueria customer who killed masked robber breaks silence
A man who shot and killed a masked robber at a southwest Houston taqueria last week has broken his silence. Juan L. Guerra Jr., an attorney representing the 46-year-old man, whom police have not named, released a statement on his client's behalf on Wednesday that includes more details about the shooting, which was captured in a surveillance video from inside the restaurant that has since been widely shared on social media.
WARNING – GRAPHIC CONTENT: Decapitated Body Found in Tiny Home Near Houston
HEMPSTEAD, TX – A domestic violence incident apparently turned into a horror scene after a Waller County man allegedly decapitated his wife Wednesday. According to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 11, 2023 at around 5 p.m., deputies with the WCSO were dispatched to a property 200 block of Oak Hollow Blvd. for the report of a domestic problem.
Dinerstein Launches BTR Rental Home Program
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – The Dinerstein Companies, a Houston-based multifamily developer has broken ground on a single-family build-to-rent community in suburban Houston, spearheading the firm launch into the single-family sector. Building single-family homes with fenced backyards, the rental homes are one of the hottest residential sectors...
Houston public housing waitlist is reopening, but what's new?
HOUSTON — On Sunday, Houstonians will have their first chance in nearly five years to get on the waitlist for public housing and the Houston Housing Authority is making some big changes. HHA said there's currently no limit to the number of people who can apply. As Houston gets...
'It’s huge here' | Crawfish season officially underway in Houston
HOUSTON, Texas — Crawfish lovers, get your peelers ready! Crawfish season is officially underway in Houston. Several spots have already started cooking up your favorite crustacean. “It’s refreshing when you come to Houston and you find some crawfish that’s actually pretty good," crawfish lover Britni Jordan said.
Charvas Thompson arrested in deadly shooting of Alief ISD teacher, met her week ago on dating app
HOUSTON - The man accused of shooting and killing an Alief ISD teacher last Saturday has now been arrested in Louisiana. Investigators say the two met on a dating website just one week before the brutal murder. Charvas Thompson, 26, was arrested Wednesday by the Western District of Louisiana Violent...
Daniel Galindo reported missing in Brazoria County
PEARLAND, Texas - A search is underway in Brazoria County for a missing 38-year-old man with mental disabilities, authorities say. Daniel Galindo was reported to have last been seen around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of County Road 48 in the Pearland area. According to the Brazoria County...
