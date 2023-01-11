Houston woman receives keys to new home more than 5 years after Hurricane Harvey destroyed her old one

A 20-year-old man, Zachary Charles Douglas, has been charged with murder after a man was found dead, wrapped in blankets, at a southwest Houston apartment complex three months ago. It is alleged that Douglas committed the murder of Stephen Douglas Johnson, who was 48 years old. He was arrested on unrelated charges on January 11th, and after speaking to detectives, he was charged for his role in Johnson’s death, based on a report by ABC 13 on January 13, 2023.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO