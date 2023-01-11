ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston woman receives keys to new home more than 5 years after Hurricane Harvey destroyed her old one

By Matthew Seedorff
fox26houston.com
 4 days ago
cw39.com

Man killed in overnight Houston shooting

HOUSTON, TX (KIAH) — One man is dead after a shooting in Houston early Saturday morning. According to Houston police, officers were called to the intersection of Sandpiper Drive and Chatham Island Lane at about 3 a.m. for a reported shooting. Residents in the area said they heard gunshots...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Young girl hit by car near Cypress, reported to be in stable condition

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Police are on the scene of a car accident where a small child was said to be struck. Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 reported there was a heavy police presence in the 27100 block of the Northwest Freeway between Mueschke Rd & E Louetta Road near Cypress.
CYPRESS, TX
fox26houston.com

High-speed chase with stolen vehicle ends in northwest Houston

HOUSTON - A man is behind bars Saturday after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. Officials with the Houston Police Department's northwest patrol reportedly saw the unidentified man driving erratically and tried to pull him over. When he continued on, a brief chase ensued, with officers saying he was driving, so dangerously they had to pull back and let their helicopter follow instead.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Houston's affordable housing waitlist application opens Jan.15

The Houston Housing Authority will open the much-anticipated affordable housing waitlist on Sunday, Jan.15, at 12 p.m. CT in response to rising rental prices across the city and residents seeking assistance. According to HHA, the application portal will open until Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 4 p.m. CT. The Houston Housing...
HOUSTON, TX
KTSA

Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Fire rips through Houston's oldest sports bar

A fire caused significant damage at Griff’s Irish Pub in Houston early Friday morning. The Irish pub and sports bar in the Montrose area was a favorite of Houstonians and visitors since its opening in 1965. FOX 26's Randy Wallace reports more on what happened and speaks with a longtime friend of the founder.
HOUSTON, TX
southarkansassun.com

Local news in Houston: 20-year-old man charged with murder of 48-year-old at southwest apartment complex

A 20-year-old man, Zachary Charles Douglas, has been charged with murder after a man was found dead, wrapped in blankets, at a southwest Houston apartment complex three months ago. It is alleged that Douglas committed the murder of Stephen Douglas Johnson, who was 48 years old. He was arrested on unrelated charges on January 11th, and after speaking to detectives, he was charged for his role in Johnson’s death, based on a report by ABC 13 on January 13, 2023.
HOUSTON, TX
MySanAntonio

Houston taqueria customer who killed masked robber breaks silence

A man who shot and killed a masked robber at a southwest Houston taqueria last week has broken his silence. Juan L. Guerra Jr., an attorney representing the 46-year-old man, whom police have not named, released a statement on his client's behalf on Wednesday that includes more details about the shooting, which was captured in a surveillance video from inside the restaurant that has since been widely shared on social media.
HOUSTON, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WARNING – GRAPHIC CONTENT: Decapitated Body Found in Tiny Home Near Houston

HEMPSTEAD, TX – A domestic violence incident apparently turned into a horror scene after a Waller County man allegedly decapitated his wife Wednesday. According to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 11, 2023 at around 5 p.m., deputies with the WCSO were dispatched to a property 200 block of Oak Hollow Blvd. for the report of a domestic problem.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Dinerstein Launches BTR Rental Home Program

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – The Dinerstein Companies, a Houston-based multifamily developer has broken ground on a single-family build-to-rent community in suburban Houston, spearheading the firm launch into the single-family sector. Building single-family homes with fenced backyards, the rental homes are one of the hottest residential sectors...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

'It’s huge here' | Crawfish season officially underway in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas — Crawfish lovers, get your peelers ready! Crawfish season is officially underway in Houston. Several spots have already started cooking up your favorite crustacean. “It’s refreshing when you come to Houston and you find some crawfish that’s actually pretty good," crawfish lover Britni Jordan said.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Daniel Galindo reported missing in Brazoria County

PEARLAND, Texas - A search is underway in Brazoria County for a missing 38-year-old man with mental disabilities, authorities say. Daniel Galindo was reported to have last been seen around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of County Road 48 in the Pearland area. According to the Brazoria County...
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX

