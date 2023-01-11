Read full article on original website
New Bulloch Co Schools’ Teachers Receive Support to Help Them Succeed and Grow
Bulloch County Schools says new teachers receive support in multiple ways to help them succeed and grow as educators:. If you are interested in a career with Bulloch County Schools, attend the annual Employee Recruitment Fair on Saturday, February 4, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Statesboro High School. New this year, interested teachers and education professionals may apply before the fair to be considered for a formal interview during the Fair.
Georgia high school students file civil rights lawsuit for ban on BLM apparel
High school students in Georgia have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Effingham County School District for prohibiting students from wearing clothes promoting Black Lives Matter messaging.
MLK National Holiday Observance Parade, Community Service & Celebration in Statesboro January 16
To celebrate the life and legacy of Dr Martin Luther King, Jr, the 2023 MLK National Holiday Observance parade in Statesboro will be on Monday, January 16 at 2:00 pm. This year’s theme is “Community, This Is Power”. The event is hosted by the Bulloch County Branch of the NAACP.
‘Tried to jump them’: Savannah Christian coach claims racist remarks made by Benedictine student section
Editor’s note: There is some language in this story that some may find offensive. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah Christian basketball coach claimed on Twitter that his players and coaches were bullied and racist remarks were hurled towards them. The now deleted tweet made claims of bullying and racist remarks towards players and coaches […]
‘There was a noose hanging in the football locker room’: Effingham Co. parents file Civil Rights lawsuit against the school district
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Three Effingham Co. students are taking the district to federal court for claims of civil rights violations. The parents of those students say they want to put an end to open racism. It’s all detailed in a 12-page Civil Rights lawsuit involving students at Effingham...
Nine Newly Indicted in Southern District of Ga on Federal Charges for Crimes Including Drugs and Illegal Firearms Possession
Nine defendants are among those facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia, while recent actions in U.S. District Court include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases are being investigated...
Georgia DOT Completes First Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement Grant Project
The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) completed its first Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement (CRISI) Grant project this month, which included upgrades along 138 miles of the Heart of Georgia (HOG) Railroad from Vidalia to Preston. The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) awarded $2 million in competitive CRISI Grant program funding in 2018 to go towards track and rail bridge upgrades, accommodations to support 286,000-pound rail cars and elimination of slow orders on portions of the track. Georgia DOT contributed an additional $2 million in bond funds towards this portion of the project. Construction began in July 2020. This CRISI Grant funded project is part of a larger scale project to upgrade the HOG railroad as part of GDOT’s multi-year effort to reach full 286k, Class II compliance.
GSU Public Safety Seeking Help Identifying 2 Individuals Wanted in Ongoing Investigation
Georgia Southern University public safety is seeking the public’s help identifying two individuals in an ongoing investigation. See images below. Anyone with information on the identity of either is asked to contact University Police Investigator Williams at 912-478-5234. Anyone who wishes to provide information and wishes to remain anonymous...
Savannah City Council members clash after Black-owned business denied alcohol license
Council members argued during the alcohol licensing portion of the meeting when the majority voted to deny the license for a chain bar and lounge called Cru yet to be located on East Victory Drive. Savannah City Council members clash after Black-owned …. Council members argued during the alcohol licensing...
Fort Stewart Soldier Sentenced to Prison for Prolific Fraud Scheme Targeting COVID-19 Relief Programs, Student Loans
A U.S. Army soldier stationed at Fort Stewart has been sentenced to federal prison for leading a prolific fraud scheme in which she and others illegally raked in millions of dollars from COVID-19 relief programs and federal student loan forgiveness. Dara Buck, a/k/a Dara Butler, 39, of Ladson, S.C., a...
Georgia City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Travellers Worldwide put together a list of the most beautiful cities across the country.
Savannah Police Department seeks woman in child custody case
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help. Jimaya Jackson, 21, is wanted in connection to a child custody case. She’s believed to be in the Savannah area or possibly in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact detectives at 912-651-6742.
Candler Co. Sheriff’s Office faces deputy shortage like many departments nationally
CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Across Georgia, law enforcement agencies face a challenge getting and keeping officers. Long-time law enforcement officers can remember when two or three deputies might share a patrol car on different shifts. Now, they have the equipment but nobody to run it. Capt. Justin Wells spends...
‘Cannot undo the suffering I caused:’ Man writes apology note to teen shot campaigning for Warnock
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia man accused of shooting a 15-year-old campaigning for Sen. Raphael Warnock has written an apology letter, court documents revealed. The shooting happened Dec. 1 at a home on Hartridge Street in Savannah, Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Jimmy...
TBM Feed and Seed in Statesboro Hiring Part-Time
TBM(Tillman, Brannen and Minick) Feed and Seed, 2077 Northside Drive East in Statesboro, is hiring two part-time sales associates. Team up with co-workers to ensure proper customer service. Requirements:. A friendly and energetic personality with customer service focus. Ability to work flexible shifts. Be able to stand on feet for...
House Explosion in Bryan County on Friday, ATF Investigating
According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, the garage of a house in Richmond Hill exploded early Friday morning. The occupants were able to get out with no injuries. ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) is investigating. From Bryan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday:. This morning...
Police: Savannah motel shooting sends 1 man to the hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Police Department responded to a shooting at the Deluxe Inn Motel shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday. The motel is located on Ogeechee Road. According to police, one man was shot, and he was transported to a hospital for treatment. His injuries are non-life-threatening. The...
Savannah woman claims solar company wronged her
Trials delayed due to staffing issues in the Chatham Co. District Attorney’s Office. Savannah mayor responds to DA’s criticism of police investigations. How the justice system allows convicted killers to serve probation.
FBI raided Hinesville church over possible VA fraud, according to court documents
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been more than six months since the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided a church in Hinesville. The raid in Hinesville was connected to raids in four other cities, Augusta, Ga., Killeen, Texas, Fayetteville, N.C., and Tacoma, Wash. Now, a lawsuit filed in federal court...
Michael Myers wanted by Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office on Friday the 13th
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said a man named Michael Myers is on its wanted list. According to the sheriff’s office, Myers is wanted for a probation violation, and it is asking the public for assistance in locating him. The sheriff’s office said...
