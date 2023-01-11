ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
allongeorgia.com

New Bulloch Co Schools’ Teachers Receive Support to Help Them Succeed and Grow

Bulloch County Schools says new teachers receive support in multiple ways to help them succeed and grow as educators:. If you are interested in a career with Bulloch County Schools, attend the annual Employee Recruitment Fair on Saturday, February 4, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Statesboro High School. New this year, interested teachers and education professionals may apply before the fair to be considered for a formal interview during the Fair.
WSAV News 3

‘Tried to jump them’: Savannah Christian coach claims racist remarks made by Benedictine student section

Editor’s note: There is some language in this story that some may find offensive. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah Christian basketball coach claimed on Twitter that his players and coaches were bullied and racist remarks were hurled towards them. The now deleted tweet made claims of bullying and racist remarks towards players and coaches […]
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

Nine Newly Indicted in Southern District of Ga on Federal Charges for Crimes Including Drugs and Illegal Firearms Possession

Nine defendants are among those facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia, while recent actions in U.S. District Court include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases are being investigated...
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Georgia DOT Completes First Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement Grant Project

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) completed its first Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement (CRISI) Grant project this month, which included upgrades along 138 miles of the Heart of Georgia (HOG) Railroad from Vidalia to Preston. The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) awarded $2 million in competitive CRISI Grant program funding in 2018 to go towards track and rail bridge upgrades, accommodations to support 286,000-pound rail cars and elimination of slow orders on portions of the track. Georgia DOT contributed an additional $2 million in bond funds towards this portion of the project. Construction began in July 2020. This CRISI Grant funded project is part of a larger scale project to upgrade the HOG railroad as part of GDOT’s multi-year effort to reach full 286k, Class II compliance.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police Department seeks woman in child custody case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help. Jimaya Jackson, 21, is wanted in connection to a child custody case. She’s believed to be in the Savannah area or possibly in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact detectives at 912-651-6742.
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

TBM Feed and Seed in Statesboro Hiring Part-Time

TBM(Tillman, Brannen and Minick) Feed and Seed, 2077 Northside Drive East in Statesboro, is hiring two part-time sales associates. Team up with co-workers to ensure proper customer service. Requirements:. A friendly and energetic personality with customer service focus. Ability to work flexible shifts. Be able to stand on feet for...
STATESBORO, GA
allongeorgia.com

House Explosion in Bryan County on Friday, ATF Investigating

According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, the garage of a house in Richmond Hill exploded early Friday morning. The occupants were able to get out with no injuries. ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) is investigating. From Bryan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday:. This morning...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Police: Savannah motel shooting sends 1 man to the hospital

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Police Department responded to a shooting at the Deluxe Inn Motel shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday. The motel is located on Ogeechee Road. According to police, one man was shot, and he was transported to a hospital for treatment. His injuries are non-life-threatening. The...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah woman claims solar company wronged her

Trials delayed due to staffing issues in the Chatham Co. District Attorney’s Office. Savannah mayor responds to DA’s criticism of police investigations. How the justice system allows convicted killers to serve probation.
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy