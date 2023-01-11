ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidalia Police Department investigating two separate shootings

By Emily Dietrich
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago
VIDALIA, Ga (WSAV) — The Vidalia Police Department says that two shootings occurred in the city this week—one leaving a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say that the first shooting took place on January 9. The Vidalia Police Department was called to the intersection of East Eighth St. and Green St. after a tip said shots had been fired in the area. Officers canvased the area and found spent shell casing and blood at the intersection, but no victims or subjects related to the shooting.

On Jan. 10, just before 1 p.m. officers from the Vidalia Police Department were sent to 110 West Tenth St. after receiving a call that a male appeared to be injured on his front porch. Dennis Domonique Durden, 33, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Memorial Health in Savannah for treatment and is currently in stable condition.

If you have any information related to this crime or any other criminal activity in Vidalia, contact Captain Roger Calloway with the Investigative Services Division at 912-537-4123 or Crimestoppers at 912-386-4480.

WSAV News 3

