WMBB

FSU’s Norvell lands visit at Blountstown High School

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida State head football coach, Mike Norvell took a recruitment helicopter tour of the Panhandle, making a stop at Blountstown High School on Friday. Blountstown was just one of many high school destinations for Norvell Friday, with his key focus being the Tigers Class of 2024 four-star safety, Jordan Pride. Pride […]
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
thomasu.edu

Wyche named Thomas University Cheer coach

Thomas University officials recently announced the hiring of Dakotah Wyche of Thomasville as coach of the university’s new Cheer Team. “Being named TU Cheer coach is amazing to me,” she said. “I gain satisfaction from helping cheerleaders develop and achieve their goals. This will be an opportunity to make a difference and see first-hand the impact that I can make in someone’s life. Working with cheerleaders who are eager to learn, work hard and gain skills gives coaching a real sense of purpose.”
THOMASVILLE, GA
floridapolitics.com

Interim Dean named at FSU College of Medicine

The FSU College of Medicine is expanding its footprint in the Panhandle. Alma Littles has been named interim Dean of the Florida State University (FSU) College of Medicine. Littles, a Quincy native who graduated from the University of Florida (UF) College of Medicine, will take the lead at the FSU College of Medicine Feb. 1.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
tallahasseemagazine.com

Slim Chickens Opens First Tallahassee Location

On Jan. 9, Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, continued the expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Florida, with its newest opening at 2441 N Monroe St in Tallahassee. College sweethearts Angelo and Kim Crowell are embarking...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
techvisibility.com

Personal loans Tallahassee, FL: Get Charge & Poor credit Money

TALLAHASSEE, FL
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Breakfast Spots in Tallahassee – (With Photos)

Tallahassee, Florida is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone in this vibrant city. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes or savory biscuits and gravy, these top-rated restaurants are sure to satisfy your breakfast cravings. So grab your fork and knife and get ready to dig in, because these breakfast joints are serving up some of the most delicious dishes in town.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Personnel note: John Dailey names Dionte Gavin Director of Communications

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey has appointed Dionte Gavin as his Director of Communications. Gavin, who started the job Monday, most recently served as Senior Operations Director for Visit Tallahassee — the official destination marketing agency for Tallahassee and Leon County. In that role, he served as assistant to the Executive Director overseeing budget, finance, procurement, operations, administration and several other aspects of the organization.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
greenepublishing.com

Madison native named Teacher of the Year

Stephanie Gray is the Suwannee Springcrest Elementary School (SSE) Grandmaster Teacher of the. Year. A Madison native, Gray attended Florida State University (FSU), where she pursued degrees in the fields of Fashion Merchandising and Business. While at FSU, one of her Zeta Tau Alpha sorority sisters encouraged her to consider entering the teaching profession, declaring she would.
MADISON, FL
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Florida

Situated along the border of Georgia and Florida, Lake Seminole is the largest man-made lake in Florida. This giant man-made reservoir has a surface area of 37,500 acres, making it the third-largest lake in Florida. While initially built for navigation and the generation of hydroelectric power, Lake Seminole also boasts excellent fishing, watersports, and scenic views.
FLORIDA STATE
