While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Judge Refused to Dismiss Wire Fraud Charges Against Andrew GillumJavier ManjarresTallahassee, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Legacy four-star WR Camdon Frier goes into detail on his commitment, why he sticks with the Seminoles
Frier has seen firsthand how the perception around Florida State has shifted over the past year.
Disruptive three-star DT Jamorie Flagg talks December commitment to FSU, family ties to the Seminoles
Flagg has big goals for his final season at the high school level prior to arriving in Tallahassee.
Mike Norvell checks in on two legacy prospects on the recruiting trail today
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell is on the recruiting trail today checking in on prospects in both north Florida and south Georgia. Norvell was spotted landing, via helicopter, at Bradford High School earlier today. Noles247 has learned that another one of his stops today was to Lake City (Fla.) Columbia High School.
2023 QB Depth Charts: UF, FSU, Miami and UCF
Looking at the Florida, Florida State, Miami and UCF quarterback depth charts.
LOOK: FSU's director of high school relations Ryan Bartow is on the recruiting trail today
Florida State's director of high school relations Ryan Bartow is on the recruiting trail today as the Seminoles are operating with a vacancy on their on-field coaching staff. He's making stops on the western portion of Florida's Panhandle today with a stop at Gulf Breeze High School this morning. Former...
Five-star running back Kam Davis discusses commitment to Florida State, trajectory of the program
Davis has been pledged to the Seminoles for nearly two years.
FSU’s Norvell lands visit at Blountstown High School
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida State head football coach, Mike Norvell took a recruitment helicopter tour of the Panhandle, making a stop at Blountstown High School on Friday. Blountstown was just one of many high school destinations for Norvell Friday, with his key focus being the Tigers Class of 2024 four-star safety, Jordan Pride. Pride […]
Noles News: NCAA altering transfer requirements, Baba Miller makes his debut
For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news. Four-star 2024 athlete Fred Gaskin III has included Florida State in his Top 8 on his cut list. The voice of Florida State Jeff Culhane joined...
Florida football: An early look at priority 2024 recruits
Florida football and Billy Napier are still focusing on rounding out their 2023 class, but it’s always important to look ahead and start to set up your 2024 recruiting efforts. The Gators are off to a solid start in the 2024 cycle, with 5-star QB DJ Lagway, 4-star LB...
Wyche named Thomas University Cheer coach
Thomas University officials recently announced the hiring of Dakotah Wyche of Thomasville as coach of the university’s new Cheer Team. “Being named TU Cheer coach is amazing to me,” she said. “I gain satisfaction from helping cheerleaders develop and achieve their goals. This will be an opportunity to make a difference and see first-hand the impact that I can make in someone’s life. Working with cheerleaders who are eager to learn, work hard and gain skills gives coaching a real sense of purpose.”
Interim Dean named at FSU College of Medicine
The FSU College of Medicine is expanding its footprint in the Panhandle. Alma Littles has been named interim Dean of the Florida State University (FSU) College of Medicine. Littles, a Quincy native who graduated from the University of Florida (UF) College of Medicine, will take the lead at the FSU College of Medicine Feb. 1.
Slim Chickens Opens First Tallahassee Location
On Jan. 9, Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, continued the expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Florida, with its newest opening at 2441 N Monroe St in Tallahassee. College sweethearts Angelo and Kim Crowell are embarking...
Personal loans Tallahassee, FL: Get Charge & Poor credit Money
However some anyone we or even Orlando was investment aside off Florida, they could feel completely wrong. Tallahassee, nicknamed “Tally,” could have been new pleased city investment aside-away from Fl because the 1824. Tallahassee, Florida is also of this particular celebrities your iliar that have. Look for a track record of anybody for example Cheryl Hines, Kyan Douglas, Burt Reynolds, and have now T-Pain throughout the Tallahassee, Florida.
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Tallahassee – (With Photos)
Tallahassee, Florida is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone in this vibrant city. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes or savory biscuits and gravy, these top-rated restaurants are sure to satisfy your breakfast cravings. So grab your fork and knife and get ready to dig in, because these breakfast joints are serving up some of the most delicious dishes in town.
Personnel note: John Dailey names Dionte Gavin Director of Communications
Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey has appointed Dionte Gavin as his Director of Communications. Gavin, who started the job Monday, most recently served as Senior Operations Director for Visit Tallahassee — the official destination marketing agency for Tallahassee and Leon County. In that role, he served as assistant to the Executive Director overseeing budget, finance, procurement, operations, administration and several other aspects of the organization.
Madison native named Teacher of the Year
Stephanie Gray is the Suwannee Springcrest Elementary School (SSE) Grandmaster Teacher of the. Year. A Madison native, Gray attended Florida State University (FSU), where she pursued degrees in the fields of Fashion Merchandising and Business. While at FSU, one of her Zeta Tau Alpha sorority sisters encouraged her to consider entering the teaching profession, declaring she would.
Food truck owner starts scholarship for students at his alma mater
Tasty Love food truck owner Gabriel Lovett started a scholarship to help students of his alma mater, Florida A&M University.
‘I left work immediately to get my baby’: Parents at Godby High School worried about student safety
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Students returned to class under increased security at Godby High School Thursday, one day after the school went into a lockdown. Officers on campus were in the double digits, and Godby principal Desmond Cole said parents could expect the same on Friday. The heightened measures come...
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Florida
Situated along the border of Georgia and Florida, Lake Seminole is the largest man-made lake in Florida. This giant man-made reservoir has a surface area of 37,500 acres, making it the third-largest lake in Florida. While initially built for navigation and the generation of hydroelectric power, Lake Seminole also boasts excellent fishing, watersports, and scenic views.
"Jaime's Law" Filed For Third Time In Tallahassee
The law named in honor of Parkland victim Jaime Guttenberg would require background checks on sales of ammunition.
