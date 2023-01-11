Read full article on original website
Daily Orange
Opponent Preview: What to know about 13-5 Boston College
As the conference slate rolls along, Syracuse saved two of its highest scoring games for Atlantic Coast Conference foes. The Orange totaled 89 and 91 points in respective wins over Pittsburgh and Clemson and will travel to Boston College on Thursday night.
Daily Orange
Syracuse defensive coach Nick Monroe reportedly leaving for Minnesota
Defensive passing game coordinator and safeties coach Nick Monroe is reportedly joining Minnesota as a co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. Monroe served as Syracuse's interim defensive coordinator in the Pinstripe Bowl after former defensive coordinator Tony White departed for Nebraska for the same position.
Daily Orange
Syracuse defeats Boston College 83-73 behind 3rd-quarter run
At halftime, head coach Felisha Legette-Jack said defense was key for the second half. The Orange had just given up a 9-0 run to Boston College to close the half, seeing their 37-25 lead...
Daily Orange
Observations from Syracuse’s win over Boston College: Turnovers, Rice steps up
Syracuse and Boston College both coughed the ball up 22 times in a sloppy SU victory. Although the Orange led since the first quarter, BC came charging back in the fourth. It rattled off a 9-0 run to get back in it, but Syracuse fended off the Atlantic Coast Conference rival to pick up its third-straight conference win.
Daily Orange
Observations from Syracuse’s 82-72 win: Success from deep, Maliq Brown shines
Virginia Tech lost four-straight games heading into Wednesday night, but the losses had all been by single digits. The Orange took hold of the game early, though Virginia Tech showed why it has stayed close against opponents, going on a 10-0 run to get back within 12 in the second half. But it wouldn't be enough, as SU continued to build on its lead off turnovers from Virginia Tech, leading to a double-digit loss against the Orange.
Daily Orange
Meaghan Tyrrell named USA Lacrosse Preseason Player of the Year
USA Lacrosse Magazine announced Wednesday that Syracuse attacker Meaghan Tyrrell is their 2023 Division 1 Women's Preseason Player of the Year. The publication said the Orange captain has quietly had "one of the best careers in Syracuse women's lacrosse history." The magazine also recognized Tyrrell as the Preseason Attacker of the Year.
Daily Orange
5 Syracuse players earn USA Lacrosse Preseason All-American honors
USA Lacrosse named five Syracuse players on their Preseason All-American teams. Meaghan Tyrrell received first-team honors, Kate Mashewske was named to the second team and Megan Carney, Emma Tyrrell and Emma Ward were honorable mentions. The Orange have the fourth-most preseason All-Americans, with North Carolina, Maryland, and Boston College ahead of them.
Daily Orange
Beat writers split if SU can hand Virginia Tech its 5th-straight loss
Syracuse was close, but couldn't close out on the road against No. 11 Virginia, falling to 10-6 and dropping its second Atlantic Coast Conference game in the last four opportunities. Though the Orange have had bright spots — a stellar freshman campaign from Judah Mintz — troubling defense and poor play from the forwards, especially when Jesse Edwards isn't playing at his double-double pace, have hindered SU.
Daily Orange
Syracuse uses 2nd-half run to pull away from Virginia Tech, win 82-72
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. For Syracuse, Wednesday night was an opportunity. An opportunity to bounce back from a loss to Virginia, yes, but also an opportunity to pick up its best win of the season and boost a lagging NCAA Tournament resume.
Daily Orange
Alaina Rice ties SU career highs in points and steals in win over Boston College
The ball went right into Dyaisha Fair's chest on an errant pass from Andrea Daley, and Fair took off up the court in transition. But seeing that she was outnumbered, Fair waited for Alaina Rice to appear open on the right wing, where she buried a three-pointer to give SU an eight-point lead that would extend to 15.
Daily Orange
After first game in over a month, Syracuse loses to No. 5 Colgate 3-2
Allyson Simpson started the Colgate transition, moving the puck into the neutral zone. Simpson swung the puck to Kassy Betinol on her right, continuing her run into Syracuse's zone. The senior defenseman didn't stop, receiving the puck on a give-and-go. The pass was slightly behind Simpson, who controlled it before firing a shot on net, beating Arielle DeSmet at the far post. Simpson's second goal of the season opened up the scoring for the Raiders.
