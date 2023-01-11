ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

CBS 58

MBA Home Building and Remodeling Show brings 2023 home trends to Wisconsin State Fairgrounds

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Metropolitan Builders Association (MBA) is bringing its Home Building and Remodeling Show back to the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds this weekend. It will showcase the newest home trends you'll see in 2023-- from Dekton countertops, a material that can withstand any scratches or stains you throw on it, to all of the pieces needed to create an outdoor oasis.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Gov. Evers signs order banning TikTok from state-issued devices

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Governor Tony Evers signed Executive Order #184 Thursday, Jan. 12 banning TikTok from state-issued devices. Evers also directed the division charged with managing enterprise technology to prohibit the use of other technologies, software and vendors that could pose potential cybersecurity threats, according to the governor's office.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

88-year-old man killed in Washington County crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities say an 88-year-old man has died following a motor vehicle crash Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the Town of Erin. Deputies responded to the intersection of Cty Tk K and Donegal Road around 5:30 p.m. An investigation indicated that a vehicle operated by a...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI

