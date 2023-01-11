WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Metropolitan Builders Association (MBA) is bringing its Home Building and Remodeling Show back to the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds this weekend. It will showcase the newest home trends you'll see in 2023-- from Dekton countertops, a material that can withstand any scratches or stains you throw on it, to all of the pieces needed to create an outdoor oasis.

