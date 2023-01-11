Read full article on original website
CBS 58
MBA Home Building and Remodeling Show brings 2023 home trends to Wisconsin State Fairgrounds
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Metropolitan Builders Association (MBA) is bringing its Home Building and Remodeling Show back to the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds this weekend. It will showcase the newest home trends you'll see in 2023-- from Dekton countertops, a material that can withstand any scratches or stains you throw on it, to all of the pieces needed to create an outdoor oasis.
CBS 58
Meet our pet of the week and learn about working out with your pet!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Meet our pet of the week, "Honorable Judge Fluffy Whiskers," and learn about working out with your pet!. More from the Wisconsin Humane Society can be found HERE.
CBS 58
Few flurries today into tonight before sunshine returns to end the week
The low clouds have returned across the Badger state today as a couple of low pressure systems track across the Midwest. The stronger system is missing us to the south, but a weak low tracking across the state is triggering a few flurries and sprinkles. Stray flurries and sprinkles will...
CBS 58
'It's disgusting': LGBTQ advocates react to suspension on conversion therapy ban
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Republican-led committee voted to suspend Wisconsin's conversion therapy ban. The practice allows social workers and therapists in Wisconsin to once again try to change a person's sexual orientation. Republicans on the committee argue they had to act after the state licensing board enacted their own...
CBS 58
Governor says 6 people are dead in Alabama after severe storms and more than 2 dozen tornadoes hit Southeast
(CNN) -- Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Thursday evening there have been six deaths in the state following the severe weather outbreak that spawned more than two dozen tornadoes across the South. "I am sad to have learned that six Alabamians were lost to the storms that ravaged across our...
CBS 58
Gov. Evers signs order banning TikTok from state-issued devices
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Governor Tony Evers signed Executive Order #184 Thursday, Jan. 12 banning TikTok from state-issued devices. Evers also directed the division charged with managing enterprise technology to prohibit the use of other technologies, software and vendors that could pose potential cybersecurity threats, according to the governor's office.
CBS 58
Voting commissioner addresses allegations of voter suppression in Milwaukee amid calls to resign
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Republican on the Wisconsin Elections Commission is not backing down from comments many voting rights groups see as voter suppression. Commissioner Bob Spindell emailed constituents December 16 to tout Republican efforts to lower voter turnout in Milwaukee's minority communities. Spindell is also the chair of...
CBS 58
88-year-old man killed in Washington County crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities say an 88-year-old man has died following a motor vehicle crash Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the Town of Erin. Deputies responded to the intersection of Cty Tk K and Donegal Road around 5:30 p.m. An investigation indicated that a vehicle operated by a...
