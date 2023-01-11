Read full article on original website
Every Netflix Show Canceled in 2023
It may just be the beginning of the new year, but the bloodbath of cancellations is already underway at Netflix. As the world counted down to 2023, the streamer was busy squaring away its plans for the year. Just a day after the clock struck midnight, Netflix brought the axe down on one fan-favorite series, perhaps signaling what could turn out to be the worse year yet for cancellations, and it seems that this year, not even shows with impressive viewership numbers and multi-week stays on the streaming charts are safe.
Netflix's Cancellation Bloodbath Continues With Another Animated Show
It's culling season over on Netflix as yet another Netflix Original is canceled. Unfortunately for fans of Dead End, the show itself is dead. Netflix canceled Dead End: Paranormal Park "a while" ago, per a tweet from creator Hamish Steele published on Friday. Apparently, he and his team had already ramped up production for Season 3 but the company reversed its decision — an unfortunate, growing trend in television as of late.
Another Netflix Original Series Is Leaving the Platform This Month
Despite Netflix's push in recent years to put out more original titles, the streamer can't seem to hold onto some of its Netflix originals. Following the departures of several Netflix original series this month, the Netflix Original South Korean drama Prison Playbook is scheduled to leave Netflix on Monday, Jan. 23.
Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (January 13)
Following nearly two weeks of nonstop additions, which has seen the streaming library grow by dozens of new titles, Netflix is taking things a bit slower this weekend. This weekend, the streamer will add just five new additions to its content catalogue. Joining the already-debuted January 2023 titles will be the new Netflix original documentary Break Point, the Stephen Herek-directed film Dog Gone, and Sky Rojo, the Spanish action crime drama series that is returning for its third season.
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon Netflix Rom-Com 'Your Place or Mine' Trailer Released
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon will be taking over Netflix on Valentine's Day weekend with their first movie together, the romantic comedy Your Place or Mine. Netflix released the first trailer for the movie on Thursday, ahead of its Feb. 10 release. It marks the directing debut of writer Aline Brosh McKenna, who wrote The Devil Wears Prada and 27 Dresses.
Kelly Clarkson's Talk Show Considering Major Change
The Kelly Clarkson Show is currently considering relocating to the east coast's Tri-State area (New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut). The talk show has been filmed on the Universal lot in Los Angeles since its launch in 2019. Variety reported that NBCUniversal is discussing moving the show to the east coast, but nothing has been finalized. Sources close to the show said Clarkson asked NBCU to evaluate the move. Currently in its fourth season, The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for a sixth season. The show will finish its current season at the Universal lot before possibly moving to a new location next fall for the fifth season. In order to "maintain consistency," production plans to keep as many people from the original cast and crew as possible.
Award-Winning Netflix Series Ending After Just 2 Seasons
Netflix renewed Mo for a second season, but it will be the show's last. Mo stars comedian Mo Amer as Mohammed "Mo" Najjar, a Palestinian refugee living in Houston seeking asylum in the U.S. The series has earned near-unanimous critical acclaim, and won the Breakthrough Series (Under 40 Minutes) award at the 2022 Gotham Awards.
Kevin Costner Reacts to His 'Yellowstone' Golden Globes Win After Regina Hall Jokes About His Absence
Kevin Costner may not have been able to attend the 2023 Golden Globe Awards in person due to flooding near his California home, but the Yellowstone actor had nothing but appreciation to show after winning best actor in a TV drama during Tuesday's ceremony. "Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign...
How Reese Witherspoon Feels About the 'Legally Blonde' Scene in 'Wednesday'
Reese Witherspoon appreciates Netflix's Wednesday's nod to her cult classic, Legally Blonde. In episode seven of the Jenna Ortega-led series, Wednesday goes on a date with Tyler Galpin. When they get to their destination, Tyler asks Wednesday her thoughts on scary movies. "Prepare to be horrified," he teases, as he presses play on the projector and Hoku's "Perfect Day" plays. Wednesday is not a fan. "That was torture. Thank you," Wednesday quips after the movie ends. Witherspoon, who starred as the beloved Elle Woods, caught wind and shared her thoughts in a TikTok video.
Jamie Lee Curtis Falls Ill in Wake of Golden Globes
Actress Jamie Lee Curtis has reportedly gotten sick since attending the Golden Globe Awards this week, meaning she will not be at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday. Curtis revealed on Instagram that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She wished her colleagues and co-stars the best as their movie Everything Everywhere All at Once continues its streak this award season.
Is Friday the 13th Scary or Just Superstition
Friday the 13th comes but once or twice a year, and for 2023 its laned first in January and will eventually come back in October. The day is much ado about nothing for many, but there's no denying it has grown to have some scary connections. The superstition surrounding Friday the 13th seems to be mostly harmless, but there are some statistics that would suggest differently. According to My Journal Courier, the Stress Management Center and Phobia Institute — which is based in North Carolina — has reported that the number of Americans who are afraid of Friday the 13th is from anywhere between 17 million to 21 million.
This News Anchor Quit Her Job to Sail Around the World
Emily Kinzer-Crews always wanted to be a journalist. The former news anchor said she wanted to be a voice for the voiceless and tell good stories that may never see the light of day. But after seven years on air, she opted for a change. She met the love of her life, Cole, who was a construction professional, and was ready for an adventure off-camera. "I'm creating a new path outside of news. Storytelling is my passion. So, I am going to continue to share stories of the amazing people and the businesses who make up the sun post here through content creation on social media," she said in her final broadcast for ABC 7. At the time, she was engaged and planning a wedding. Working on a morning news show was a dream come true. But proved to be taxing, and she wanted a smoother life. She figured traveling the world via boat and documenting it all would be a great way to merge her two passions. That was in 2021, and she's been sailing the world since.
'And Just Like That': Carrie and Aidan Reunite in New Season 2 Photos
HBO Max has released new set photos from And Just Like That... showing Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) reuniting with Aidan Shaw (John Corbett). Five brand new photos show the two walking down the street in New York City holding hands, getting fans more excited than ever for Season 2 of the Sex and the City spinoff. Long-time fans are hoping this is good news for Carrie after all this time.
Katey Sagal Shares 'Married With Children' Throwback Photo
Katey Sagal has plenty of TV mileage on her odometer at this point. Despite her success on series like Sons of Anarchy and her new recurring role on The Conners, many fans still identify Sagal for her role as Peggy Bundy on Married...With Children. Sagal is certainly aware of this,...
HBO Max Announces Price Hike
Warner Bros. Discovery announced a price increase for HBO Max Thursday, even as the company continues to remove content. The $1 monthly increase will make HBO Max the most expensive standard, ad-free streamer monthly subscription. HBO Max ad-free will now cost $15.99, plus applicable taxes, up from $14.99. Customers paying...
Justin Roiland, 'Rick and Morty' Co-Creator, Charged With Felony Domestic Violence
Justin Roiland, co-creator, and star of Rick and Morty, has been charged in Orange County, California, for felony domestic violence following an incident in 2020, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Orange County District Attorney in May 2020. Roiland, who pleaded not guilty in 2020, appeared in court on Jan. 12 for a pre-trial hearing. A criminal complaint obtained by NBC News charges Roiland, 42, with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by violence, fraud, or deception. According to the complaint, an anonymous Jane Doe dating Roiland was reportedly assaulted on or around Jan. 19, 2020. No trial date is set for the case, which has been the subject of more than a dozen court hearings since Roiland pleaded not guilty to both charges in October 2020. NBC News saw public documents indicating that Roiland was charged in May 2020, arrested in August 2020, and released on a $50,000 bond before he was arraigned in October 2020.
'General Hospital' Star Genie Francis Takes a Stand Against Character's Controversial Rape Scene
Genie Francis is no longer defending her General Hospital character's controversial date rape scene. The actress, who has played Laura Spencer on the long-running soap opera since 1977, told reporters at Wednesday's Television Critics Association presentation that she still questioned the choice to include the controversial 1979 scene in her character's story.
'Growing Up Hip Hop' Season 7: Infidelity Accusations Ignite Emotions in WE tv Series (Exclusive Clip)
Growing Up Hip Hop is back for its seventh season. The We tv reality series follows the lives of the children of some of hip hop's royalty. This season, the drama is never-ending. The 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop brings Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Treach, and Kurupt onto one stage to make magic happen. A new baby is coming, but not everyone thinks it's good news for Egypt Criss and her husband, Samuel Wright, the latter of whom has caused much controversy throughout the years. Meanwhile, a long-held secret romance is exposed, and Romeo Miller makes a dramatic return to the scene, which reignites old rivalries and potentially old romantic feelings.
'Ghosts' Season 3 Fate Revealed at CBS
Ghosts has been a major hit sitcom for CBS, and now the network has revealed the show's Season 3 fate. Deadline reports that Ghosts will in fact return for a brand new season. At this time, it is presumed that the complete cast will be returning, but the show is currently still in the middle of Season 2 so anything could happen in the last few episodes to change that.
'Lucifer' Star Tom Ellis Ditches Netflix for New TV Show
Tom Ellis is best known for his role as the Devil in Lucifer, where the titular character leaves hell to open a club in Los Angeles. The actor has continued to work since the series' end in 2021, and he now stars in a new show with Emma Roberts. The Hulu series will be titled Second Wife and is created by Ellis' wife, screenwriter Meaghan Oppenheimer, who has worked on Fear the Walking Dead, Queen America, and Hulu's Tell Me Lies, Deadline reported. She took to Instagram to celebrate the news and wrote, "am so excited about this!!! It has been a passion project of mine for years. Grateful to my husband officialtomellis for convincing me to write it, and to hulu emmaroberts and kpreiss for being the dream team." Ellis also commented on the announcement, tweeting, "Well this is exciting!!!!! I love you MoppyOpps and I'm also incredibly fond of you RobertsEmma Belletristbooks Karahpreiss and hulu."
