tvinsider.com
‘The Resident’ Sneak Peek: Chastain’s Least Favorite Person Checks In (VIDEO)
Governor Mark Betz (Steven Culp) is probably going to wish he’d been a lot nicer to Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves), Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood), and Chastain in the penultimate episode of The Resident Season 6. As you can see in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of January 10’s “All the Wiser,” he ends up a patient in the ER.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Sonny Just Handed Nina What She Needs to Destroy Carly Once and For All! But What Comes Next?
What happens next will change several lives forever!. For months, General Hospital‘s Carly has been telling one lie after another in an effort to prevent anyone from finding out that Nina is Willow’s biological mother. But now, it looks as if both lives and relationships will be on the line as Nina discovers a shocking secret which could change everything.
What Happened to Paul Williams on ‘The Young and the Restless’? Departure From Series Explained
Fans of The Young and the Restless have seen hundreds of alluring characters grace the screen since the show first aired in 1973. Paul Williams, the hunky bad boy and son of police detective Carl Williams, was a fan favorite right from his debut in 1978. The iconic character was portrayed by Doug Davidson for more than 40 years. Find out what happened to Paul and the actor who played him.
SheKnows
The Stunning Young & Restless Twist for Sally’s Baby That Could Turn the Show Upside-Down — Plus, Billy and Lily’s Split Irks Fans
Young & Restless has plenty going on — lots of characters in lots of scenes — and yet nothing really happens. Thoughts on the week:. Unsurprisingly, Devon and Abby hooked up again and it looks as though predictions that they’ll end up living together soonish are right on the nose. They will probably be as boring as all get out together, but maybe there will be a challenge from Elena at some point if Nate keeps bonding with Victoria. Chance, meanwhile, had dinner with Sharon, and I can’t wait to see what kind of heat these two can generate together. Will the writers go there? It’s a risk, as the pairing may find more popularity than the Billy/Chelsea match they’re so keen on.
Diane Might Not Have Much Time Left as ‘The Young and the Restless’ Faces Possible Budget Cuts
'The Young and the Restless' might face budget cuts as CBS and Paramount look to cut costs, and it might mean Diane's days are numbered.
General Hospital projection: There is one person who may come between Dante and Sam
Lulu's return could affect Dante and SamPhoto byGH screenshot. Lulu is the elephant in the room with Sam and Dante. General Hospital fans still do not understand why Emme Rylan was fired as Lulu Falconeri and continue to hold out hope that she will return to Port Charles. Lulu is the ticking timebomb and the one person who could destroy the romance between Dante Falconeri (Dominique Zampragna) and Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco). There has been no closure on the character so GH viewers still believe Rylan could come back or a recast takes over the role. The closer Dante and Sam get to each other the more Lulu's ghost lurks in the minds of those who watch the ABC soap.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin
They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
Kelly Thiebaud reveals the truth about why she left General Hospital
General Hospital fans are still talking about the emotional scenes between Brit Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) and Liesl Obrecht that brought many viewers to tears. It was announced last year that Thiebaud was leaving GH to return to Station 19 on ABC primetime where she portrayed Eva Mendez. Soaps.com is revealing that the actress recently explained this was not the real reason she left her popular character behind.
Popculture
'General Hospital' Makes Major Casting Move
General Hospital fans are used to seeing the drama of Port Charles play out in front of the cameras, but an unexpected behind-the-scenes twist broke on Monday. Marcus Coloma, who has played Prince Nikolas Cassadine since 2019, is reportedly leaving the series before he can film his final scenes. Coloma is the fifth of six actors to play Nikolas.
EXCLUSIVE—Why Marcus Coloma Is Leaving 'General Hospital'
With three years on the show, he said of fans, "Their outpouring of love and excitement, week after week has been unlike anything I've ever experienced before."
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Lily makes a painful decision but will it mean cutting Billy loose?
Spoilers from Soaps.com for The Young and the Restless tease that on Thursday Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) will make a painful decision but don't give any idea what it could be. The obvious answer would be that she finally kicked Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) to the curb but this may or may not be what happens.
Anthony Morina has been let go by The Young and the Restless and Josh Griffith will be the sole executive producer
Anthony MarinaPhoto byCeleb confidential screenshot. Anthony Marina is fired after 16 years on The Young and the Restless. Soaps.com is reporting that Anthony Morina the co-executive producer of The Young and the Restless is no longer with the CBS soap. A source from Sony confirmed to Daytime Confidential and Decider that Morina had been fired after 16 years on the soap. He was promoted in December 2018 after the controversial tenure of Mal Young which fans dubbed a "reign of terror." During Young's time at the helm, fans said they no longer recognized Genoa City because of disturbing changes both on and off the screen.
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”
General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
SheKnows
The Downfall of General Hospital’s Carly Leaves Laura Wright All Fired Up
And this is why the ABC soap actress is a Daytime Emmy Award winner. It’s been months — and months — since General Hospital’s Carly learned the truth, that Nina was Willow’s mother. And now, after doing her damnedest to keep Harmony’s deathbed secret, including heading off Drew’s attempts at uncovering the truth at every turn, she finally revealed the big paternity secret.
SheKnows
General Hospital Stars Rally Around Marc Anthony Samuel as He Says a Goodbye That Has Left His Heart ‘Truly Broken’
Would that an article could send a mental hug to the actor. All of us who love our four-legged friends as family will understand what Marc Anthony Samuel is going through. On December 28, the General Hospital favorite took to Instagram to share that “my best friend and forever good boy very unexpectedly left the world yesterday, and my heart is truly broken. Really broken.”
Is Finn Leaving ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character John "Finn" Finnegan is a fan favorite who was almost written off the show.
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Michael and Lauren Are About to Get the Surprise of Their Lives During a Very Special Episode
Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. Michael and Lauren are about to get a big surprise at the end of the month on The Young and the Restless when their son Fenmore returns to Genoa City, as first reported by Soap Opera Digest. Yes, Zach Tinker will be making his way back to the CBS soap during a very special episode to honor Tracey E. Bregman’s 40 years on the show on Wednesday, January 25, when Lauren is presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award for fashion.
General Hospital: Are Griffin and Ellie returning to Port Charles or was their appearance another holiday teaser?
General Hospital fans were stunned on Thursday when Ellie Trout Spinelli (Emily Wilson) was shown having a phone conversation with Griffin Monroe (Matthew Cohen). Neither character has been in Port Charles for a while so spoilers are suggesting and viewers are wondering if this indicates they are on their way back to the ABC soap. The appearance of these two medical professionals could indeed be a preview of the future but it also might simply have been a holiday teaser similar to what took place on February 14.
soaphub.com
Days of our Lives Comings And Goings: Fan Favorite Returns
Who’s coming and who’s going from Days of our Lives (DOOL)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. Days of our Lives C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show...
soaphub.com
The Young and the Restless Comings And Goings: Ex Supercouple Reunites
Who’s coming and who’s going from The Young and the Restless (YR)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. The Young and the Restless C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on...
