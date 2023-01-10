Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey Before Stephanie McMahon Resigned: Everything In WWE Is A Little In Flux Right Now
Ronda Rousey comments on what's been happening in WWE. On Tuesday evening, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE as co-CEO of the company leaving Nick Khan as the lone CEO. Vince McMahon, who returned to the board of directors on January 6, was unanimously voted as executive chairman. Before...
tjrwrestling.net
One WWE Talent “Done” If Company Is Sold To Saudi Arabia
As rumours swirl about WWE potentially being sold to Saudi Arabia, a report suggests that at least one WWE star would be looking to leave if that happened. January 10th saw major changes to the landscape of WWE as Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from the company. Her decision comes mere days after her father Vince McMahon was reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors, and immediately after her announcement, the company issued a press release stating that Vince had been unanimously elected Executive Chairman of the Board.
WWE Hall of Famer’s wife asks for prayers, says pro wrestling star ‘coded’ in hospital
The wife of “Superstar” Billy Graham took to social media Tuesday night to ask fans to pray for him after she said he “coded” late that evening. “I’m asking all of you for your prayers for my husband,” his wife, Valerie Graham, posted on his Facebook page. “He has been in the hospital since last Friday. During a procedure in his hospital room late this afternoon he coded.”
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes WWE News On Dominik Mysterio's Recent Performance
As Jacobim "Mugatu" Moonberg proved in the ill-fated "Zoolander 2," prison can change a man. That has certainly been the case for Dominik Mysterio, who's short stint in "prison" has led to a complete overhaul for the 25-year-old WWE star. And the changes are starting to draw some very positive notices.
tjrwrestling.net
Shane McMahon’s Staggering 2022 WWE Earnings
It was a case of there goes the money as the 2022 WWE earnings of Shane McMahon come to light – and remember he only competed in a single match that year. Shane McMahon was a part of the men’s Royal Rumble in 2022, spending a grand total of 5 minutes and 38 seconds in the ring before being eliminated by the match’s eventual winner Brock Lesnar.
tjrwrestling.net
What Happens If Vince McMahon Sells WWE?
Amid the ongoing uncertainty as to the future of WWE, what will happen if Vince McMahon does indeed end up selling the company?. The wrestling world was rocked in July 2022 when Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE amid an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct and ‘hush money’ payments made to female former employees of the company.
PWMania
Multiple WWE Stars Would Leave if Saudi Arabia Deal Happens, When Vince McMahon Started Sale Talks
Following Stephanie McMahon’s resignation as Chairwoman and Co-CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon was named Executive Chairman of the Board, and Nick Khan was named CEO. There have been rumors of a WWE sale, with WWE agreeing to sell in principle to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. WWE has not publicly announced this and it is only rumored for the time being.
tjrwrestling.net
“Multiple Wrestlers” Will Quit WWE If Sold To Saudi Arabia PIF
The saga continues within WWE as talks of a sale continue to grow with “multiple wrestlers” reported to want out if the Saudi Arabia PIF buys the company. January 10th saw major changes to the landscape of WWE as Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from the company. Her decision comes mere days after her father Vince McMahon was reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors, and immediately after her announcement, the company issued a press release stating that Vince had been unanimously elected Executive Chairman of the Board.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Sale Story “Completely False”
Yet another report regarding the WWE and its potential sale to the Saudi Arabia PIF has seemingly poured cold water over it taking place. Rumours began to swirl on the 10th of January that a sale of WWE was imminent after Vince McMahon returned as the company’s Executive Chairman. That piece of boardroom chess came after Stephanie McMahon stepped down from her role as WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO and announced her resignation from the company.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Legend Reveals Mafia Once Put A Hit Out On Him
The world of professional wrestling is a wacky and sometimes dangerous one with a WWE Hall of Famer revealing he once had his life threatened by the mob. Jake Roberts spent several years over different spells in WWE, becoming a household name as the cunning and deceitful Jake ‘The Snake.’
ComicBook
WWE: Stephanie McMahon Undergoes Surgery
The behind the scenes climate of World Wrestling Entertainment has flipped upside down in less than a week. Following Vince McMahon's return to the WWE Board of Directors, daughter and WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon resigned from her corporate positions, leading to Nick Khan assuming all CEO responsibilities and Vince once again being elected to chairman of the board. Stephanie's exit represents the second time within the past calendar year that she has departed the WWE, as she took a brief leave of absence in Spring 2022. While Stephanie's next steps from a long-term perspective remain unknown, her immediate future will be focusing on her health.
Dave Bautista: ‘I Never Wanted to Be’ the Next Dwayne Johnson. ‘I Just Want to Be a Good F—ing Actor’
It’s almost impossible for any wrestler-turned-actor to avoid comparisons to Dwayne Johnson. After all, the wrestler formally known as The Rock is currently one of the biggest A-list actors in Hollywood. For Dave Bautista, however, leaving wrestling behind and starting an acting career was never an attempt to become the next Dwayne Johnson. “I never wanted to be the next Rock,” Bautista said in a recent GQ interview. “I just want to be a good fucking actor. A respected actor.” It was around 2009 when Bautista first starting flirting with the idea of making the jump from wrestler to actor. As...
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Report on the WWE Sale and Triple H & Stephanie McMahon, Potential Buyers
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and former WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon are reportedly against the sale of WWE, or at least they were at one point. Axios recently wrote a piece on the recent WWE shakeups and noted that Triple H and Stephanie opposed a sale. “Sources...
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens collide, Gunther defends title
The pressure is on Sami Zayn. His once lighthearted relationship with Roman Reigns is now rife with tension. Zayn must dispatch estranged best friend Kevin Owens when SmackDown hits the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin at 8 p.m. ET on Friday. There is friction between Reigns and Zayn despite...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Announcer Reveals They Have Left WWE
WWE is seeing a lot of changes, both internally and on television. Those changes will continue as the company is now out an announcer. Vince McMahon’s return to WWE sent shockwaves through the pro wrestling world. This departure from the company might be interesting timing to coincide with McMahon’s return, but it wouldn’t surprise a lot of people within WWE if cuts are on the horizon.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Addresses Vince McMahon’s Involvement In WWE Creative In Talent Meeting
Here are some notes from the WWE talent meeting led by Paul Levesque (Triple H) at the January 13 SmackDown taping. According to PWInsider, there were two main points brought up during the meeting. The first was Levesque telling the talent that Vince McMahon has returned to the company to...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SEC Filing Clarifies Stephanie McMahon Resignation Timeline
Stephanie McMahon made waves through the professional wrestling world on Tuesday when she announced that she had stepped down from her post as Co-CEO of WWE following the reinstatement of Vince McMahon as Executive Chairman of the company's Board of Directors. A report filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission...
ringsidenews.com
Shane McMahon’s Role In WWE Amidst Vince McMahon Return
Shane McMahon made his return to WWE television after a long hiatus during last year’s edition of the Men’s Royal Rumble match. His performance in the match was not necessarily anything to write home about and it turned out to be highly controversial instead. He was more or less ousted from the company after that. That being said, McMahon still has a role in WWE, especially after his father Vince McMahon came back.
ComicBook
WWE Shareholder Sues Vince McMahon
World Wrestling Entertainment has undergone a decades-worth of transformations in the past week. Things kicked off on January 6th, when Vince McMahon officially announced his return to the company's board of directors. This laid the groundwork for conversations about a WWE sale, which consequently led to WWE stock reaching unprecedented heights. Vince's return to the company came alongside former WWE co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, as they also reassumed positions on the board. JoEllen Lyons Dillon, Jeffrey R. Speed and Alan M. Wexler were removed from the board as a result. The departures did not stop there, as WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon resigned from her positions on Tuesday, leaving CEO responsibilities in the hands of Nick Khan while Vince was reappointed to chairman of the board.
tjrwrestling.net
Two WWE Hall Of Famers Set For TV Return
A new report has revealed that two WWE Hall of Famers are set to make their return to television as part of the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw. WWE’s flagship show kicked off back on January 11th, 1993 as the company moved on from its previous long-standing Prime Time Wrestling show.
