Sports scores, highlights: Case, Durfee girls basketball teams stay undefeated

The winter high school season is underway for Fall River area teams.

Take a look at highlights from Tuesday's local high school action:

Girls Basketball: Durfee vs. Dartmouth

SCORE: Durfee 47, Dartmouth 35

LOCATION: Durfee

DATE: Jan. 10

RECORD: Durfee, 8-0

HIGHLIGHTS: The undefeated Hilltoppers took care of business at home against Dartmouth. Mya Hayes-Paulette led Durfee with a team-high 14 points. Jada Holley added 14 points and Maddie Hargraves finished in double figures with 10 points.

NEXT UP: The Hilltoppers host New Bedford on Friday.

Girls Basketball: Case at Fairhaven

SCORE: Case 42, Fairhaven 22

LOCATION: Fairhaven

DATE: Jan. 10

RECORD: Case, 8-0

HIGHLIGHTS: The Cardinals remain unbeaten on the season after beating league opponent Fairhaven on the road. Brooke Orton and Liberty Gazaille each contributed a team-high 11 points for Case. Jamie Moniz finished with nine points in the victory.

NEXT UP: The Cardinals host Wareham on Friday.

Girls basketball: Somerset Berkley at Old Rochester

SCORE: Somerset Berkley 51, Old Rochester 35

LOCATION: Old Rochester

DATE: Jan. 10

RECORD: Somerset Berkley, 4-3 (4-1 in South Coast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Raiders won their third straight game, beating league opponent Old Rochester on the road. Mia Gentile paved the way for SBR with a team-high 15 points. Karlie Cosme chipped in with 13 points while Gabriella Nugent added 10 points in the win.

NEXT UP: The Raiders host Bourne at home Friday.

Boys basketball: Durfee at Dartmouth

SCORE: Dartmouth 76, Durfee 59

LOCATION: Dartmouth

DATE: Jan. 10

RECORD: Durfee, 5-3

HIGHLIGHTS: The Hilltoppers lost down the stretch with league opponent Dartmouth. Eric Lucas led the way for Durfee with a team-high 21 points. Jeyden Espinal finished with 15 points. "Credit to Dartmouth players and their coaching staff," Hilltopper head coach Joe DaCruz said. "They came ready to compete at a high level, and have done so all season long thus far. We need to be better overall and find ourselves. It's on me as the coach to get them there." NEXT UP: Durfee travels to New Bedford on Friday.

Boys basketball: Somerset Berkley vs. Old Rochester

SCORE: Old Rochester 83, Somerset Berkley 61

LOCATION: Somerset Berkley

DATE: Jan. 10

RECORD: Somerset Berkley, 6-2 (3-2 in South Coast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Raiders had their three-game winning streak snapped after falling to league opponent Old Rochester at home. Brendon McDonald led SBR with a team-high 23 points. Drew McGarry finished in double figures with 10 points.

NEXT UP: The Raiders travel to Bourne on Friday.

Boys basketball: Case vs. Fairhaven

SCORE: Fairhaven 58, Case 40

LOCATION: Joseph Case

DATE: Jan. 10

RECORD: Case, 2-5 (0-5 in South Coast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Cardinals dropped a home game with league opponent Fairhaven. Aiden Parent led Case with a team-high 12 points. Landon Cayton finished with 10 points.

NEXT UP: The Cardinals travel to Wareham on Friday.

Boys basketball: Bishop Connolly vs. Bishop Stang

SCORE: Bishop Stang 63, Bishop Connolly 41

LOCATION: Bishop Connolly

DATE: Jan. 10

RECORD: Bishop Connolly, 1-4

HIGHLIGHTS: The Cougars lost a home game against Bishop Stang. Jayden Souza led Connolly with a team-high 16 points. Sophomore Sage Baptista had a game-high 31 points for the Spartans.

NEXT UP: The Cougars host Dartmouth on Monday.

Girls Swimming: Durfee vs. Brockton

SCORE: Durfee 79, Brockton 48

LOCATION: Durfee

DATE: Jan. 10

RECORD: Durfee, 3-3 (1-0 in Southeast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Hilltoppers moved to .500 on the season after beating Brockton in their first home meet of the season. Aimee Tiebout (200, 2:13.70 and 500 free, 6:18.87) and Emma McDonnell (50 free, 28.15 and 100 breaststroke, 1:22.16) were double winners for Durfee. Other winners were Rachael Silva in the 1 meter dive (217.30), Paitynn Botelho in the 200 IM (3:24.56), Zoie Mussotte in the 100 backstroke (1:26.18), Avery Antunes in the 100 butterfly (1:15.57) and Gillian TIburtino in the 100 free (1:10.06). Mussotte, Tiebout, Tiburtino, and McDonnell teamed up for wins in the 200 Medley Relay and 200 Free Relay (2:18.77 and 2:03.31). The 400 free relay team of Botelho, Claire Bjerre, Leah Rodriguez, and Antunes also took first.

NEXT UP: The Hilltoppers host Bridgewater-Raynham next Tuesday.

Boys swimming: Durfee vs. Brockton

SCORE: Brockton 83, Durfee 78

LOCATION: Durfee

DATE: Jan. 10

RECORD: Durfee, 2-3 (0-1 in Southeast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Hilltoppers lost a close meet with league opponent Brockton in their home opener. Cooper Long was a double winner for Durfee in the 50 and 100 free (25.83 and 59.72) Other winners include Michael Harrington in the 200 free (2:18.73), Omar Mahmoud in the 100 butterfly (1:32.01), and Jack FItzgerald in the 100 backstroke. The 400 free relay from Harrington, Yasin Mahmoud, Forest Malo, and Timothy Archambault placed first.

NEXT UP: The Hilltopper hosts Bridgewater-Raynham at home next Tuesday.

Boys Indoor Track: Durfee vs. New Bedford

SCORE: New Bedford 62, Durfee 37

LOCATION: Reggie Lewis Center

DATE: Jan. 10

RECORD: Durfee, 0-3

HIGHLIGHTS: The Hilltoppers dropped a league meet with New Bedford at the Reggie Lewis Center. Aiden Lanciault won the 600 race and was second in the 55. Brandon Pinero won the 300 and was in second in the long jump. Jorge Mendes took first in the long jump. Colin Fleet placed second in the 2-mile and third in the 1000. Jayden Pereira was second in the 55 hurdles while Cayden Martins (300), Sebastian Reis (shot put) and Keith Strong (high jump) each finished in third place.

NEXT UP: The Hilltoppers travel to Bridgewater-Raynham next Tuesday.

Girls Indoor Track: Durfee vs. New Bedford

SCORE: New Bedford 49, Durfee 47

LOCATION: Reggie Lewis Center

DATE: Jan. 10

RECORD: Durfee, 0-3

HIGHLIGHTS: The Hilltoppers lost a close meet with league opponent New Bedford at the Reggie Lewis Center. Shakira Cadet was a triple winner for Durfee in the 600 meter run, 300 meter dash and triple jump. Cadet will be competing in the triple jump at the MSTCA Northeast Invitational in Boston on Saturday. Tianna Gomes won the 55- meter dash and the long jump. Selena Perreira finished second (mile and high jump) while Mienya Barbosa (mile) and Aaliyah Alexandre (hurdles) each placed third. Thysh Garcia-Martinez placed second in the 55-meter dash and. Adunoluwa Olubanwo was second in the shot put. Lauren Barnett had a second place showing in the long jump and Jasmine DeSouto took third place in the shot put.

NEXT UP: The Hilltoppers travel to Bridgewater-Raynham next Tuesday.

