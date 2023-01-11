Footy star Joseph Suaalii reveals his new name after being made a Samoan chief at just 19 years old

Good judges in rugby league believe Joseph Suaalii will be the code's next superstar - and at just 19, he has also been made a Samoan chief.

The Sydney Roosters flyer, who made his NRL debut as a 17-year-old in 2021, recently spent time in the Pacific Nation, where he is already a living legend.

Following his exploits at the World Cup in the United Kingdom - where Samoa made the final - Suaalii returned to the island villages of Letogo and Satitoa.

To say he was mobbed is an understatement.

Suaalii was bestowed a prestigious 'matai' title by the two communities his grandparents come from over the Christmas break.

The honour came with a new name, which the teenager has shortened to 'Anavaotaua Iosefa Aukuso Suaalii.'

' Usually in Samoa, they'll call you by one of your village names, but I'd prefer to represent both my grandparents' people because of the honours they've given me,' he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

'So I've combined the two and every time I go back to Samoa, they'll greet me by my chief name.'

While in Samoa, Suaalii was informed by Satitoa elders he is now a revered community figure based on his rugby league exploits.

The teenage star is determined to stay humble - and is well aware he is a role model for many youngsters.

Next on his list is leaving a legacy.

Suaalii described the love he received in Samoa as 'overwhelming, but surreal.'

Growing up in Sydney's west, Suaalii was a natural at many sports, including league, union and athletics.

After attending The King's School, Suaalii eventually chose league as his path, cutting his teeth at the Rabbitohs before defecting to their arch rivals, the Roosters.

His aerial prowess and ability to find the try line has the ARU desperate to secure his services long term - but for now Suaalii is happy to learn each day at NRL level, training alongside the likes of James Tedesco, Brandon Smith and Joey Manu.