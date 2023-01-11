ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Footy star Joseph Suaalii reveals his new name after being made a Samoan chief at just 19 years old

By Andrew Prentice For Daily Mail Australia
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Good judges in rugby league believe Joseph Suaalii will be the code's next superstar - and at just 19, he has also been made a Samoan chief.

The Sydney Roosters flyer, who made his NRL debut as a 17-year-old in 2021, recently spent time in the Pacific Nation, where he is already a living legend.

Following his exploits at the World Cup in the United Kingdom - where Samoa made the final - Suaalii returned to the island villages of Letogo and Satitoa.

To say he was mobbed is an understatement.

Suaalii was bestowed a prestigious 'matai' title by the two communities his grandparents come from over the Christmas break.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bzdhp_0kAPE9aS00

The honour came with a new name, which the teenager has shortened to 'Anavaotaua Iosefa Aukuso Suaalii.'

' Usually in Samoa, they'll call you by one of your village names, but I'd prefer to represent both my grandparents' people because of the honours they've given me,' he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

'So I've combined the two and every time I go back to Samoa, they'll greet me by my chief name.'

While in Samoa, Suaalii was informed by Satitoa elders he is now a revered community figure based on his rugby league exploits.

The teenage star is determined to stay humble - and is well aware he is a role model for many youngsters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dSn1L_0kAPE9aS00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wiCKv_0kAPE9aS00

Next on his list is leaving a legacy.

Suaalii described the love he received in Samoa as 'overwhelming, but surreal.'

Growing up in Sydney's west, Suaalii was a natural at many sports, including league, union and athletics.

After attending The King's School, Suaalii eventually chose league as his path, cutting his teeth at the Rabbitohs before defecting to their arch rivals, the Roosters.

His aerial prowess and ability to find the try line has the ARU desperate to secure his services long term - but for now Suaalii is happy to learn each day at NRL level, training alongside the likes of James Tedesco, Brandon Smith and Joey Manu.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Tom Willis: Saracens sign former Wasps back row

Premiership club Saracens have agreed a deal to sign former Wasps back row Tom Willis from the start of next season. The 23-year-old joined French Top 14 side Bordeaux Begles in November after Wasps went into administration and were suspended from the top flight. Willis, a former captain of England...
The Guardian

England produce strong finish to win series-opener against Jamaica

England’s netball team produced a stunning fourth-quarter display to beat Jamaica 73-52 in Manchester in the opening match of their series. The Vitality Roses were trailing by three points at half-time after a bright start from the Commonwealth Games silver medallists, but Jess Thirlby’s side pulled back after the break.
BBC

Eileen Gleeson: Ex-Glasgow City manager appointed head of women's football at FAI

Former Glasgow City manager Eileen Gleeson has been appointed as head of women and girls' football at the Football Association of Ireland. Gleeson left Glasgow in December after 13 months with the SWPL1 leaders. The 50-year-old was previously assistant to Republic of Ireland women's manager Vera Pauw. Gleeson's appointment comes...
The Independent

FA could charge clubs if fans chant ‘Chelsea rent boy’ at matches

Clubs could now be charged by the Football Association if their fans sing the ‘Chelsea rent boy’ chant.The chant has been heard at Chelsea’s recent matches against Nottingham Forest and Manchester City, and also at the Manchester United v Everton FA Cup match, where it was aimed at the Toffees boss Frank Lampard, a former Chelsea player and manager.While the FA has always condemned the use of the term, it has never felt able to charge clubs over its use in the past.However, it is understood the recent conviction of Liverpool fan Paul Boardman, who admitted using the term on...
kalkinemedia.com

Casinos, fake prophet marred Sri Lanka's World Cup, report finds

Sri Lanka's inglorious exit from the T20 cricket World Cup in Australia was accompanied by players partying at casinos, corruption and the influence of a fake prophet, an inquiry showed Thursday. Batsman Danushka Gunathilaka was arrested hours after Sri Lanka's tournament prematurely ended and has been charged with four counts...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

721K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy