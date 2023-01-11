ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Thorpe, PA

Poconos, Lehigh Valley concerts: Tributes to Tom Petty, Rolling Stones, Journey

By Kathryne Rubright, Pocono Record
Pocono Record
Pocono Record
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sl4Mv_0kAPDzzq00

You don't have to travel far for great music. Head to Jim Thorpe and Bethlehem for a diverse billing of concerts sure to heat up your January. Read on for our roundup of your best bets for regional entertainment.

Neko Case

The singer-songwriter “wields her voice like a kiss and her metaphors like a baseball bat” and appears with special guest Indigo Sparke.

Cost: $45-$75

Info: Musikfest Café presented by Yuengling, 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, steelstacks.org/events/concerts

Damn The Torpedoes

This tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers promises to “have audiences smiling, singing, dancing and mourning the loss of this great artist.”

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27

Cost: $20-$40

Info: Musikfest Café presented by Yuengling, 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, steelstacks.org/events/concerts

Good newsComing together: Poconos community raises $3,000 for Toys for Joy

Satisfaction - The International Rolling Stones Tribute Show

This experienced Stones tribute band has performed more than 3,500 shows around the world.

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27

Cost: $22 in advance, $27 day of show

Info: Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe, pennspeak.com

Hollywood Nights – The Bob Seger Experience

The nine-member band from New Jersey seeks to “re-create everything about Bob and his music right down to the smallest detail. Determined to leave no stone unturned, Hollywood Nights even tours with a baby grand piano.”

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28

Cost: $20-$42

Info: Musikfest Café presented by Yuengling, 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, steelstacks.org/events/concerts

Jazz is Dead

This band puts a jazz spin on classic Grateful Dead songs and is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28

Cost: $25 in advance, $30 day of show

Info: Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe, pennspeak.com

VOYAGE: The Ultimate Journey Tribute

Hear all the hits, including “Don't Stop Believin'” and “Any Way You Want It” from this Journey tribute band.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28

Cost: standard admission, $39; platinum, $125+

Info: Wind Creek Bethlehem, 77 Wind Creek Blvd, Bethlehem, windcreekeventcenter.com/events/voyage

Comments / 2

j
3d ago

I’ve been fortunate with the exception of journey to see all the real deals. Todays “music” will be no one cares. Our generation knew what musicianship was about

Reply
2
 

