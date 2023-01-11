Coming up with original ideas is part of what keeps life fun and interesting, and the same goes for fashion. Brent Yancy—the stylist, designer and owner of Bradenton's 3rd WE + RE Create Studios—reflects this through his designs and his personal style, which he describes as "cozy, cool, confident and comfortable." It's an ethos that his clientele, which includes celebrities and athletes, has embraced.

BRADENTON, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO