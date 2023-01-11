ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Winter shelter open today in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County, with city and community partners, is providing a shelter to help those in need due to the drop in temperatures this weekend. The shelter opens at 4 p.m. at The Salvation Army – Center of Hope, 1400 10th St. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. and breakfast at 5:30 a.m. It be open through Sunday.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Family-owned company honored for 100 years of business in Pasco County

SAN ANTONIO, Fla. - Pasco County's 100-year-old lumber company is being honored for reaching a full century in business. The San Antonio Lumber Company was started by Sarah Schrader’s great-great-grandfather, Herman Schrader, back in 1923. In the 1950s, it became one of the largest Purina pet food dealers in...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County presents plan for 59th St. West

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Manatee County is seeking public comments after presenting their preliminary plan for 59th St. West. While the plan is only 60 percent complete, residents can expect to see the two-lane road expand into four. Chad Butzow, Manatee County Public Works Director, said the plan envisions “sidewalks on...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Search ongoing for missing Manatee County gym teacher

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Search efforts are ongoing to locate 39-year-old Justin Darr, a physical education teacher at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School, authorities said. Darr, who's been with the Manatee County Public Schools district for 15 years, hadn't been in touch with family for several days, according to a sheriff's office news release.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

County provides update on Pinecraft Pedestrian Bridge Project

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has provided an update on its construction project for the new pedestrian bridge over Phillippi Creek. The Pinecraft Pedestrian Bridge Project includes construction of an eight inch wide bridge in the Pinecraft Community. Pile driving operations have recently been completed. The work is in...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County School Board confirms that missing man is teacher

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man reported missing in Manatee County is a school employee, the Manatee County School District reports. Justin Darr, 39, has not been in contact with his family for several days and they are concerned. Justin’s home on Cottage Hill Ave, Bradenton was found unoccupied with his pets and car left behind.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County schools sees slight decline in graduation rate

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Graduation rates for Sarasota County Schools saw a slight decline from the previous year. The Florida Department of Education reported today that the graduation rate for Sarasota County Schools for the 2021-22 school year was 88.9 percent. The district remained well above the state graduation rate of 87.3 percent; the state graduation rate decreased by 2.8 percentage points over last year.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Port Charlotte woman featured on Good Morning America after graduating with Master’s

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte woman is showing that it’s never too late to go after your goals. Joan Donovan fulfilled a lifelong dream in December 2022 when she graduated from Southern New Hampshire University with a master’s degree in creative writing. The 89-year-old woman had just graduated 5 years prior with her Bachelor’s from U Mass.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

At 3rd WE + RE Create Studios, Sarasota Native Brent Yancy Is Dressing Celebrities and Athletes

Coming up with original ideas is part of what keeps life fun and interesting, and the same goes for fashion. Brent Yancy—the stylist, designer and owner of Bradenton's 3rd WE + RE Create Studios—reflects this through his designs and his personal style, which he describes as "cozy, cool, confident and comfortable." It's an ethos that his clientele, which includes celebrities and athletes, has embraced.
BRADENTON, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Large logistics center under construction in Punta Gorda lands first tenant

A Texas lumber distributor will take 75,000 square feet of space for its first Florida location. Dakota Premium Hardwoods, a national lumber distribution company, is opening its first Florida location in a new 75,000-square-foot Punta Gorda warehouse. The site of the new facility is the Florida Gulf Coast 75 Logistics...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Deputies: Argument over living arrangements leads to murder-suicide in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man and woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide Friday afternoon in Clearwater, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies found Erica Viney, 41, and Langley Dunsmuir, 71, dead inside a home located at 1825 Stancel Drive in unincorporated Clearwater after receiving a call that both were shot.
CLEARWATER, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FDOT promises advance notice for roundabout work

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation has promised to give drivers more notice if they plan more lane closures on the Gulfstream Avenue roundabout. On Jan. 10, drivers dealt with a two-hour commute from Longboat Key to downtown Sarasota when unscheduled work on the roundabout funneled traffic down to one lane.
SARASOTA, FL

