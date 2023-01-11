Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Winter shelter open today in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County, with city and community partners, is providing a shelter to help those in need due to the drop in temperatures this weekend. The shelter opens at 4 p.m. at The Salvation Army – Center of Hope, 1400 10th St. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. and breakfast at 5:30 a.m. It be open through Sunday.
fox13news.com
Family-owned company honored for 100 years of business in Pasco County
SAN ANTONIO, Fla. - Pasco County's 100-year-old lumber company is being honored for reaching a full century in business. The San Antonio Lumber Company was started by Sarah Schrader’s great-great-grandfather, Herman Schrader, back in 1923. In the 1950s, it became one of the largest Purina pet food dealers in...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County presents plan for 59th St. West
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Manatee County is seeking public comments after presenting their preliminary plan for 59th St. West. While the plan is only 60 percent complete, residents can expect to see the two-lane road expand into four. Chad Butzow, Manatee County Public Works Director, said the plan envisions “sidewalks on...
Bay News 9
Manatee County commissioners discuss possible fate of confederate monument
TAMPA, Fla. — Manatee County commissioners may soon decide whether to restore and reinstall a confederate monument that stood in downtown Bradenton for decades. The monument, which was built in 1924, was taken down and put into storage in 2017. Now some Manatee County commissioners say they want to...
Mysuncoast.com
Increased security measures at this year’s Manatee County Fair in Palmetto
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Gates are now open at the popular Manatee County Fair in Palmetto. There are many attractions and lots of food. To make sure everyone is safe, extra security measures are being taken. There is a lot more law enforcement presence on and around the grounds. New...
Search ongoing for missing Manatee County gym teacher
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Search efforts are ongoing to locate 39-year-old Justin Darr, a physical education teacher at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School, authorities said. Darr, who's been with the Manatee County Public Schools district for 15 years, hadn't been in touch with family for several days, according to a sheriff's office news release.
Mysuncoast.com
County provides update on Pinecraft Pedestrian Bridge Project
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has provided an update on its construction project for the new pedestrian bridge over Phillippi Creek. The Pinecraft Pedestrian Bridge Project includes construction of an eight inch wide bridge in the Pinecraft Community. Pile driving operations have recently been completed. The work is in...
fox13news.com
Beach parking struggle turns into debate about merging Anna Maria Island, Holmes Beach, Bradenton Beach
ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. - A struggle to find beach parking on Anna Maria Island has a state lawmaker looking into solutions and exploring a bigger debate about merging the island’s cities. Anna Maria Island has options for sun and sand with the cities of Anna Maria, Bradenton Beach...
suncoastnews.com
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48. A St. Petersburg plastic surgeon died Thursday, six days after deputies responded to a double shooting call at a home he owns in Brooksville.
Manatee County Fair kicks off with youth livestock shows
The Manatee County Fair has returned with 11 days full of food, games, rides, music and livestock shows.
Bay News 9
Cost increases forces renter to consider buying in Lakewood Ranch
TAMPA, Fla. — Over the years the Lakewood Ranch area in Manatee County has been one of the fastest-growing communities in the Tampa Bay area. With such a high demand for apartments, many say it can be hard to find an affordable unit. Lei Wedge, a professor at the...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County School Board confirms that missing man is teacher
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man reported missing in Manatee County is a school employee, the Manatee County School District reports. Justin Darr, 39, has not been in contact with his family for several days and they are concerned. Justin’s home on Cottage Hill Ave, Bradenton was found unoccupied with his pets and car left behind.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County schools sees slight decline in graduation rate
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Graduation rates for Sarasota County Schools saw a slight decline from the previous year. The Florida Department of Education reported today that the graduation rate for Sarasota County Schools for the 2021-22 school year was 88.9 percent. The district remained well above the state graduation rate of 87.3 percent; the state graduation rate decreased by 2.8 percentage points over last year.
stpeterising.com
Kahwa Coffee opening new café near Coquina Key in south St. Pete
Kahwa Coffee Roasters plans to open a new location at 400 45th Avenue South, a stone’s throw away from the Lewis Boulevard bridge to Coquina Key. It will be the company’s seventh coffee shop in St. Petersburg and eighth in Pinellas County. The 1,750 square foot building sits...
Mysuncoast.com
Port Charlotte woman featured on Good Morning America after graduating with Master’s
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte woman is showing that it’s never too late to go after your goals. Joan Donovan fulfilled a lifelong dream in December 2022 when she graduated from Southern New Hampshire University with a master’s degree in creative writing. The 89-year-old woman had just graduated 5 years prior with her Bachelor’s from U Mass.
sarasotamagazine.com
At 3rd WE + RE Create Studios, Sarasota Native Brent Yancy Is Dressing Celebrities and Athletes
Coming up with original ideas is part of what keeps life fun and interesting, and the same goes for fashion. Brent Yancy—the stylist, designer and owner of Bradenton's 3rd WE + RE Create Studios—reflects this through his designs and his personal style, which he describes as "cozy, cool, confident and comfortable." It's an ethos that his clientele, which includes celebrities and athletes, has embraced.
Three Top Pizza Places: Discover the Delicious Delights of North Port Pizza
Note From The Author: The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:https://www.marlowes-bbq-and-smoked-meat-pizza.com/, https://www.longislandbros.com/andhttps://boccalupopizza.com/.
businessobserverfl.com
Large logistics center under construction in Punta Gorda lands first tenant
A Texas lumber distributor will take 75,000 square feet of space for its first Florida location. Dakota Premium Hardwoods, a national lumber distribution company, is opening its first Florida location in a new 75,000-square-foot Punta Gorda warehouse. The site of the new facility is the Florida Gulf Coast 75 Logistics...
Deputies: Argument over living arrangements leads to murder-suicide in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man and woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide Friday afternoon in Clearwater, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies found Erica Viney, 41, and Langley Dunsmuir, 71, dead inside a home located at 1825 Stancel Drive in unincorporated Clearwater after receiving a call that both were shot.
Mysuncoast.com
FDOT promises advance notice for roundabout work
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation has promised to give drivers more notice if they plan more lane closures on the Gulfstream Avenue roundabout. On Jan. 10, drivers dealt with a two-hour commute from Longboat Key to downtown Sarasota when unscheduled work on the roundabout funneled traffic down to one lane.
