Indiana State

saturdaytradition.com

Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Ohio State DL, announces transfer destination

Javontae Jean-Baptiste has a new football home. The former Ohio State DL will be headed four hours west to play for Notre Dame. On Friday, Jean-Baptiste announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish with a twitter post, along with the caption “Proverbs 16:3.” A short video clip shows a card with the DL stating his last year would be played in South Bend.
COLUMBUS, OH
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
ClutchPoints

Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars star quarterback Trevor Lawrence is set to make his NFL playoff debut against the Los Angeles Chargers. After a tough rookie season that featured the Urban Meyer debacle, Lawrence came into his own in Year 2 and looked the part of the No. 1 pick. Off the field, Lawrence is happily married to […] The post Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa Lawrence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
calfkicker.com

(Video) Floyd Mayweather delivers ice cold stare after Football fan trolls him

Floyd Mayweather was trolled during a college football game, and his expression instantly shifted from being calm and relaxed. When a fan saw Floyd watching the college game from a box, he warned Floyd that he would knock him out. The video was uploaded by RuthlessRich to his TikTok account...
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Clemson coach’s firing

The Clemson Tigers offense was maligned and beleaguered this season, and the program made an adjustment on Thursday. That adjustment occurred when Clemson fired its offensive coordinator, Brandon Streeter. Streeter, a member of the Tigers’ staff since 2015, was relieved of his duties after a disappointing season. Larry Williams of...
CLEMSON, SC
The Independent

TikTok star gymnast Olivia Dunne’s team hires bodyguard after she was mobbed by teen boy fans at event

Lousiana State University has hired a bodyguard to travel with its gymnastics team after TikTok star athlete Olivia Dunne was mobbed by teenage boy fans at an event in Utah, creating a scene so chaotic police were called in. A high-powered college gymnastics meet between the LSU Tigers and Utah Utes on 6 January was upended by fans who came to the arena in Salt Lake City to see 20-year-old Ms Dunne. One of the biggest stars in college athletics – a rarity for gymnastics - Ms Dunne has more than six million followers on TikTok, nearly three million...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WGR550

Capaccio: Dolphins at Bills: Sal's keys, notes, and stats

The Buffalo Bills face the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the AFC Playoffs. A win will advance the Bills to the divisional round for the third consecutive season. In order to do that here are my three keys to the game, plus notes and stats
The Spun

Look: NFL World Furious With The Odell Beckham Video

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was involved in an incident back in November where he was kicked off a plane for refusing to follow airline instructions. As bad as the incident was, the footage is even worse. A video shared by ABC 10 Local News shows police dealing with Beckham ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

College football recruiting rankings for 2023 National Signing Day

We saw another shake-up in the college football recruiting rankings for 2023 after a whirlwind kick off to the Early Signing Period that saw a series of bombshell commitments. Not least the pledge of No. 1 overall player Arch Manning, who ended his long and high-profile recruiting process by announcing he formally signed with Texas.
ALABAMA STATE
