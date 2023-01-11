Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio State at No. 7? How coaches put Buckeyes in final college football rankings
The ballots of the 63 coaches participating in the final USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll were released on Wednesday, two days after Georgia repeated as national champion with a dominant win over TCU in the College Football Playoff final. All but six coaches included Ohio State inside their top...
Notre Dame grabs Ohio State player from college football transfer portal
Former Ohio State linebacker Javontae Jean-Baptiste entered the college football transfer portal early in the new year and now he's found a new home, announcing he committed to Notre Dame for the 2023 season. The defensive player is the sixth overall to pledge to the Fighting Irish out of the ...
Texas Student Finds Arch Manning’s Lost Student ID After Less Than a Week on Campus
It didn’t take long for Texas quarterback Arch Manning to make a freshman mistake, though this one didn’t occur on... The post Texas Student Finds Arch Manning’s Lost Student ID After Less Than a Week on Campus appeared first on Outsider.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Offensive Coordinator Announcement
Ever since longtime offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson left to become head coach at Tulsa, the Ohio State Buckeyes have been looking for a new offensive playcaller. It appears they've finally found their man. According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the Buckeyes are promoting wide receivers coach Brian ...
saturdaytradition.com
Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Ohio State DL, announces transfer destination
Javontae Jean-Baptiste has a new football home. The former Ohio State DL will be headed four hours west to play for Notre Dame. On Friday, Jean-Baptiste announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish with a twitter post, along with the caption “Proverbs 16:3.” A short video clip shows a card with the DL stating his last year would be played in South Bend.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars star quarterback Trevor Lawrence is set to make his NFL playoff debut against the Los Angeles Chargers. After a tough rookie season that featured the Urban Meyer debacle, Lawrence came into his own in Year 2 and looked the part of the No. 1 pick. Off the field, Lawrence is happily married to […] The post Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa Lawrence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Other Athletes Buy $5 Million, 104-Acre Iowa Farm
Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow joined a group of big-name athletes from a wide range of sports to buy a... The post Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Other Athletes Buy $5 Million, 104-Acre Iowa Farm appeared first on Outsider.
Donovan Mitchell Reunited With A Fan Who Waited For Him Every Game For 5 Years Outside Jazz Arena
Donovan Mitchell met his biggest fan outside of Utah Jazz arena
NFL Insider Reveals Insane But True Story On Kliff Kingsbury, Current Coaching Outlook
Former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has no interest in coaching for the 2023 season, according to FOX Sports’ Peter... The post NFL Insider Reveals Insane But True Story On Kliff Kingsbury, Current Coaching Outlook appeared first on Outsider.
calfkicker.com
(Video) Floyd Mayweather delivers ice cold stare after Football fan trolls him
Floyd Mayweather was trolled during a college football game, and his expression instantly shifted from being calm and relaxed. When a fan saw Floyd watching the college game from a box, he warned Floyd that he would knock him out. The video was uploaded by RuthlessRich to his TikTok account...
Deion Sanders attempted to lure Marshall transfer commit on campus to Colorado, coach Charles Huff claims
Colorado coach Deion Sanders made contact with a Marshall transfer commit who was already on campus in Huntington in an attempt to lure him to the Buffaloes, Thundering Herd coach Charles Huff alleged this week. Huff did not name the player, but said he decided to stay with the program despite Sanders' attempt to bring him to Boulder.
CJ Stroud was never the reason for OSU losses
Brendan Gulick from Sports Illustrated joined the Overtime with Jonathan Peterlin. They discuss the rumors around CJ Stroud and whether he will come back to Columbus or enter the NFL draft. Should Ryan day give up playcalling?
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Clemson coach’s firing
The Clemson Tigers offense was maligned and beleaguered this season, and the program made an adjustment on Thursday. That adjustment occurred when Clemson fired its offensive coordinator, Brandon Streeter. Streeter, a member of the Tigers’ staff since 2015, was relieved of his duties after a disappointing season. Larry Williams of...
TikTok star gymnast Olivia Dunne’s team hires bodyguard after she was mobbed by teen boy fans at event
Lousiana State University has hired a bodyguard to travel with its gymnastics team after TikTok star athlete Olivia Dunne was mobbed by teenage boy fans at an event in Utah, creating a scene so chaotic police were called in. A high-powered college gymnastics meet between the LSU Tigers and Utah Utes on 6 January was upended by fans who came to the arena in Salt Lake City to see 20-year-old Ms Dunne. One of the biggest stars in college athletics – a rarity for gymnastics - Ms Dunne has more than six million followers on TikTok, nearly three million...
NFL Levies Fine, Makes Decision On Packers Rookie Quay Walker For Shoving Lions Trainer
The problems for Green Bay linebacker Quay Walker aren’t ending. He was ejected from his final game of the season. And now the NFL has fined him. The shove of a trainer will cost Walker $13,261. He’s also lucky the league didn’t suspend him. If you don’t remember the play, we’ll fill you in.
Capaccio: Dolphins at Bills: Sal's keys, notes, and stats
The Buffalo Bills face the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the AFC Playoffs. A win will advance the Bills to the divisional round for the third consecutive season. In order to do that here are my three keys to the game, plus notes and stats
Look: NFL World Furious With The Odell Beckham Video
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was involved in an incident back in November where he was kicked off a plane for refusing to follow airline instructions. As bad as the incident was, the footage is even worse. A video shared by ABC 10 Local News shows police dealing with Beckham ...
All Ohio State football freshmen early enrollees for 2023
What used to be a rarity in college football has turned into almost the norm. Kids are wanted to get a jump on their college careers these days, so rather than waiting until the fall to arrive on campus wet behind the ears, a lot enroll early in January and get into the conditioning and offseason programs to get whatever advantage they can.
msn.com
College football recruiting rankings for 2023 National Signing Day
We saw another shake-up in the college football recruiting rankings for 2023 after a whirlwind kick off to the Early Signing Period that saw a series of bombshell commitments. Not least the pledge of No. 1 overall player Arch Manning, who ended his long and high-profile recruiting process by announcing he formally signed with Texas.
Outsider.com
632K+
Followers
70K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0