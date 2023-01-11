We are tracking a showery weather pattern that will bring periods of light rain to the region through the weekend. It will be a warm weekend, but that doesn’t mean it will be pleasant. Periods of light rain will continue on and off through Saturday. The best chance of showers will be in the morning and again Saturday evening. In between rounds of light rain, expect mostly cloudy skies. Morning lows will be above freezing, in fact, close to 40 degrees. Highs will top out in the mid-40s, which is about 10 degrees above average.

1 DAY AGO