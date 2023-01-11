Read full article on original website
Bizarre phrases riddle aid documents for Alaska Natives
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (AP) — After tidal surges and high winds from the remnants of a rare typhoon caused extensive damage to homes along Alaska’s western coast in September, the U.S. government stepped in to help residents — largely Alaska Natives — repair property damage.
Expanding renewable energy in rural Alaska | Alaska Insight
Alaskans seeking relief from high energy prices and unreliable supplies are finding success in transitioning to renewable energy. What projects are in the works, and where do opportunities exist for further development?. Lori Townsend is joined by Chris Rose, Executive Director of the Renewable Energy Alaska Project, and Dustin Madden,...
Alaska wants to profit by leaving timber uncut and pumping carbon underground
This article has been updated with a comment from Hilcorp. For decades, Alaska’s economy has depended on the extraction and harvest of natural resources — industries like pumping oil out of the ground, and cutting timber. Now, Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy wants the state to make money by leaving trees standing, and by pumping carbon […] The post Alaska wants to profit by leaving timber uncut and pumping carbon underground appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Breaking: Alaska Supremes fall for Jennie Armstrong’s residency story — hook, line, and sinker
Rep. Jennie Armstrong was off on a romantic adventure when she came to Alaska in May of 2019. Little did she know she’d fall madly in love with an Anchorage guy, and end up moving here. But after a whirlwind 10-day trip, she was head over heels in love or something like love, and she went back to Louisiana, packed up, and moved to Alaska.
Alaska’s former House speaker Rep. Bryce Edgmon on current disorganization: ‘We just don’t know’
Alaska’s 33rd legislative session convenes next week. And while the state Senate is organized, the House is not. The midterm elections left Republicans with a narrow majority in the 40-person chamber, but it’s still unclear whether those members will toe the party line or join a multi-party coalition.
FEMA provides illegible documents to Alaska Native language readers
Miss Alaska contestant Shondiin Mayo speaks with KNBA
Shondiin Mayo of Fairbanks hopes to be the next Miss Alaska. After earning a bachelor’s degree in creative media and film, a local TV station hired her as a reporter. Today, she’s working towards a master’s degree at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Mayo is both Alaska...
Gov. Dunleavy proposes legislation for carbon ‘monetization’, environmentalists disagree
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Dunleavy administration said it will be introducing legislation outlining the process for the state to make money from the carbon that exists naturally in the state, as well as from human production. In a press conference Thursday, Gov. Mike Dunleavy acknowledged that there’s a rapidly...
FEMA fires group for nonsensical Alaska Native translations
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Government officials say documents aimed at helping Alaska Natives apply for aid following typhoon damage last fall featured nonsensical phrases instead of useful instructions. The documents were poorly translated into Alaska Native languages Yup’ik and Inupiaq. One phrase read: “Your husband is a polar bear, skinny.”...
Human trafficking awareness in Alaska
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The crime of human trafficking affects the safety, health, and dignity of millions of people around the world, including Alaska. Most of victims are women and girls, LGBTQI+ individuals, vulnerable migrants, and those in historically marginalized and undeserved communities, according to a press release from the White House.
ARPA funds investigation
January 13 is AMBER Alert Awareness Day
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - January 13 is AMBER Alert Awareness Day. AMBER stands for, ‘America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response’ program. This system was created to honor the memory of 9-year-old Amber Hagerman who was abducted and murdered in Arlington, TX on January 13, 1996. As of January...
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 13, 2023
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. The Alaska State House is going into the start of the...
For first time in 28 seasons, Antiques Roadshow will visit Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the first time in its 28-season history, Antiques Roadshow will be visiting Alaska as part of its 2023 tour, set to film in the Last Frontier for one leg of a five-stop summer stretch. Known for being “part adventure, part history lesson and part treasure...
Alaska Marine Highway sees leadership changes
The Alaska Department of Transportation is changing the leadership running the Alaska Marine Highway System. The manager of the ferry system is leaving after almost 20 years, and there’s a new deputy commissioner. The Alaska Marine Highway Operations Board addressed the staffing changes at a meeting, Jan. 6. “The...
Alaskans remember Oliver Leavitt as an influential leader and whaling captain
Alaskans are mourning the loss of a North Slope leader, who grew up running sled dog teams to collect firewood along the Arctic coast — and came of age in the time of snowmachines, borough governments and Native corporations. Oliver Aveogan Leavitt died Sunday at the age of 79.
Alaska Fisheries Report 12 January 2023
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Maggie Nelson of KUCB reports on the Unalaska cod strike, and KCAW’s Katherine Rose on the lawsuit that threatens to shut down Southeast chinook trolling.
Mat-Su school bus drivers vote to authorize strike
The Alaska Native Charter School wants to move into Abbott Loop Elementary
Youth mental health care in Alaska bears uncomfortable similarity to how previous generations of Indigenous people were removed from their homes for school. Legislators pre-filed over 60 bills a week before the beginning of the session on Jan. 17th. Nonverbal MSBSD student given tools needed to communicate with 911. Updated:...
Tlingit & Haida signs deed to put land into Federal Trust Status
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – The Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska has officially signed a deed to put its first parcel of land into federal trust status. The deed was signed Monday by President Richard Chalyee Éesh Peterson at the Bureau of Indian Affair’s...
