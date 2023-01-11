ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
alaskapublic.org

Expanding renewable energy in rural Alaska | Alaska Insight

Alaskans seeking relief from high energy prices and unreliable supplies are finding success in transitioning to renewable energy. What projects are in the works, and where do opportunities exist for further development?. Lori Townsend is joined by Chris Rose, Executive Director of the Renewable Energy Alaska Project, and Dustin Madden,...
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Alaska wants to profit by leaving timber uncut and pumping carbon underground

This article has been updated with a comment from Hilcorp. For decades, Alaska’s economy has depended on the extraction and harvest of natural resources — industries like pumping oil out of the ground, and cutting timber. Now, Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy wants the state to make money by leaving trees standing, and by pumping carbon […] The post Alaska wants to profit by leaving timber uncut and pumping carbon underground appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

FEMA provides illegible documents to Alaska Native language readers

The Federal Emergency Management Agency distributed brochures of documents in what was believed to be in Inupiaq and Yup’ik, however, when Alaska Native readers received these documents, they were found to be completely illegible. The Alaska Teamsters Union Local 959, who represent Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District bus drivers, voted...
ALASKA STATE
knba.org

Miss Alaska contestant Shondiin Mayo speaks with KNBA

Shondiin Mayo of Fairbanks hopes to be the next Miss Alaska. After earning a bachelor’s degree in creative media and film, a local TV station hired her as a reporter. Today, she’s working towards a master’s degree at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Mayo is both Alaska...
FAIRBANKS, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

FEMA fires group for nonsensical Alaska Native translations

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Government officials say documents aimed at helping Alaska Natives apply for aid following typhoon damage last fall featured nonsensical phrases instead of useful instructions. The documents were poorly translated into Alaska Native languages Yup’ik and Inupiaq. One phrase read: “Your husband is a polar bear, skinny.”...
ALASKA STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

Human trafficking awareness in Alaska

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The crime of human trafficking affects the safety, health, and dignity of millions of people around the world, including Alaska. Most of victims are women and girls, LGBTQI+ individuals, vulnerable migrants, and those in historically marginalized and undeserved communities, according to a press release from the White House.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

ARPA funds investigation

ALASKA STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

January 13 is AMBER Alert Awareness Day

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - January 13 is AMBER Alert Awareness Day. AMBER stands for, ‘America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response’ program. This system was created to honor the memory of 9-year-old Amber Hagerman who was abducted and murdered in Arlington, TX on January 13, 1996. As of January...
FAIRBANKS, AK
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 13, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. The Alaska State House is going into the start of the...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

For first time in 28 seasons, Antiques Roadshow will visit Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the first time in its 28-season history, Antiques Roadshow will be visiting Alaska as part of its 2023 tour, set to film in the Last Frontier for one leg of a five-stop summer stretch. Known for being “part adventure, part history lesson and part treasure...
ANCHORAGE, AK
ktoo.org

Alaska Marine Highway sees leadership changes

The Alaska Department of Transportation is changing the leadership running the Alaska Marine Highway System. The manager of the ferry system is leaving after almost 20 years, and there’s a new deputy commissioner. The Alaska Marine Highway Operations Board addressed the staffing changes at a meeting, Jan. 6. “The...
ALASKA STATE
kmxt.org

Alaska Fisheries Report 12 January 2023

This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Maggie Nelson of KUCB reports on the Unalaska cod strike, and KCAW’s Katherine Rose on the lawsuit that threatens to shut down Southeast chinook trolling.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Mat-Su school bus drivers vote to authorize strike

ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

The Alaska Native Charter School wants to move into Abbott Loop Elementary

Youth mental health care in Alaska bears uncomfortable similarity to how previous generations of Indigenous people were removed from their homes for school. Legislators pre-filed over 60 bills a week before the beginning of the session on Jan. 17th. Nonverbal MSBSD student given tools needed to communicate with 911. Updated:...
ALASKA STATE
mixfmalaska.com

Tlingit & Haida signs deed to put land into Federal Trust Status

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – The Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska has officially signed a deed to put its first parcel of land into federal trust status. The deed was signed Monday by President Richard Chalyee Éesh Peterson at the Bureau of Indian Affair’s...
ALASKA STATE

