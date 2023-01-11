ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Replenished Texas Tech squad unable to slow down No. 14 Iowa State in road loss

By Carlos Silva Jr., Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago

AMES, Iowa — Even with its best three-point shooter and defensive weapon, the Texas Tech men's basketball team continued to hurt itself in the same way Tuesday night.

The Red Raiders turned the ball over at inopportune times, lapsed on crucial defensive possessions and could not find a way to put the ball in the basket for long stretches against No. 14 Iowa State.

Put that all together and Texas Tech found itself down by double digits at halftime, spotting the Cyclones 19 at the midway point, before falling 84-50 inside Hilton Coliseum.

"Losing four in a row is tough," said De'Vion Harmon, who finished with 14 points to lead the Red Raiders in the loss. "I remember when I was at OU and we were second in the Big 12 and we lost the last four games of regular season play before the tournament. So we went from second to seventh in the Big 12 in about a week or so.

"So, it's not over. We've got a lot of basketball to play man. We're going to get back to work, and we'll be just fine."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DLNDt_0kAPDFpm00

The loss pushed the Red Raiders (10-6, 0-4) losing streak to four games — all in conference — which marks the first time that's occurred since 2015, when TTU started 0-6. Iowa State (13-2, 4-0) continued its ascent the national rankings with another victory.

Gabe Kalschuer led the way with a game-best 25 points on 5-for-6 shooting from the 3-point line. Jaren Holmes (15 points, three rebounds, three steals, three assists) and Caleb Grill (14 points, four assists, three steals) were the other players who put up double-digit games for the Cyclones.

“When you work how he works it comes around,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said of Kalschuer, who's netted his second 20-plus point performance in the last four contests. “He's earned that confidence.”

After trading shots early, both teams came to an 8-8 stalemate with 13:52 to play in the first half.

The Cyclones forged a 9-2 run to take — at the time — their largest lead of the contest at 17-10 following a Kalschuer three-point with 11 minutes until the break.

The Red Raiders closed the scoring gap to one possession after Kevin Obanor stole the ball and pitched it to Harmon who finished a fast break layup to put Texas Tech down 19-17 three minutes later.

A four-minute scoring drought allowed Iowa State to build its lead to double digits before taking its largest lead following Caleb Grill going 2-for-3 from the free-throw line. Grill, who was fouled attempting a 3-pointer by Harmon, provided the 36-29 advantage under the one-minute mark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CIWkN_0kAPDFpm00

The low point came as Isaacs was called for a travel before midcourt, giving ISU one more offensive possession before halftime. Cyclones coach T.J. Otzelberger called timeout and set up a play which saw Kalscheur — who was left open in the corner — drain a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded.

The triple capped off a 20-3 run to end the first half.

“We're at a really high peak right now,” Kalscheur said. “Everyone is just gelling together.”

The Cyclones, which continued their success from the the three-point line in the final 20 minutes, built the lead to as many as 34 points before handing the Red Raiders their worst loss under Mark Adams in his two-year tenure. Iowa State also topped Texas Tech by 37 points back in the 2015 season.

Pop Isaacs, who returned following concussion protocol, netted 10 points to round out the double-figure scorers for TTU. Daniel Batcho, who dislocated a finger on his right hand, had a pair of digits heavily taped and ended the night with four points and three rebounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fLU1V_0kAPDFpm00

The duo had not participated in practices until Tuesday, per Adams.

"We've just gotta be better. That's it," Harmon said. "You can't speak for a game like that. A blowout like that, just hurts. The feeling is terrible, but it's not over.

"We know how the media's going to be, we know how the fans may be — some may give up on us. It doesn't matter though, other than the 14 guys and the staff that we have in our program. We're the only ones that can fix this."

What's next: Texas Tech is scheduled to take on No. 10 Texas (13-2, 2-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday in Austin. The Longhorns host No. 17 TCU (13-2, 2-1) on Wednesday night.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Replenished Texas Tech squad unable to slow down No. 14 Iowa State in road loss

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Texas Tech has 247Sports No. 6 recruiting class early in the 2024 cycle

Texas Tech has 247Sports No. 6 ranked recruiting class early in the 2024 cycle and the new jewel is Houston (Texas) St. Thomas running back Johann Cardenas. The 247Sports Composite four-star prospect announced his pledge to Joey McGuire and the Red Raiders on Thursday, choosing to play in Lubbock over an offer list that also included Colorado and SMU.
LUBBOCK, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Texas Tech Forward Fardaws Aimaq Returns to Practice

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have had a rough start to conference play on the court but fortunately for Tech, forward Fardaws Aimaq is returning to practice. The update comes from head coach Mark Adams and with Tech facing 10th-ranked Texas, Baylor, and 11th-ranked Kansas State over the next week-and-a-half, Aimaq’s return is massive for the Red Raiders.
LUBBOCK, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Something Needs to Change in Lubbock, and Quickly

With Tuesday’s humiliating 84-50 loss in Ames, it became readily apparent that this may be the worst Texas Tech basketball team in some time. With the loss, Texas Tech fell to 0-4 in Conference play and is tied with West Virginia at the rock bottom of the conference standings. It is mid-January and this Texas Tech team doesn’t have a single Quad One or Two win and isn’t even in the bubble conversation.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Commit! Texas Tech lands four-star running back

Texas Tech landed one of the top recruits in the Lone Star State with the commitment of four-star running back Johann Cardenas, who announced his pledge via Twitter on Thursday night. The 6-foot, 215-pound junior from Houston St. Thomas chose the Red Raiders over announced offers from Colorado, Colorado State, SMU and UTSA.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Texas A&M offers Texas Tech QB commit Will Hammond

Texas A&M has a new offensive coordinator in Bobby Petrino and, with his arrival, the Aggies have made a few new quarterback offers in the class of 2024. After offering four-star TCU commit Marcos Davila of Midland (Texas) Legacy last week, A&M extended two more offers at the position on Thursday.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texastech.com

Red Raiders add Cox to Scarlet and Black

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech volleyball team has signed Texas A&M graduate transfer, Destiny Cox, as announced by Head Coach Tony Graystone on Friday afternoon. "We're very happy to have Destiny as a Red Raider," Graystone said. "She's an incredible athlete with a big arm and has the ability to make a huge impact for us. Destiny has one season left and we're thrilled she'll do it with us."
LUBBOCK, TX
therecordlive.com

Washington signs to play at Texas Tech

Little Cypress Mauriceville High School hosted a special signing ceremony for senior football defensive lineman Amier Washington on Wednesday, January 11. The event was held adjacent to the Dr. Pauline Colburn Hargrove Gymnasium and the school's theater. Washington will be graduating from Little Cypress Mauriceville this spring and will play...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

This is the most popular fast-food chain among Texas Tech students

LUBBOCK, Texas — A study revealed the most popular fast-food chain among Texas Tech University (TTU) students. The study, by BrokeScholar, was based on data from Yelp and the U.S. News and World Report‘s highest-ranked public colleges and universities in the 2022-2023. According to the study, Five Guys...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Remembering Lubbock’s Legendary Fat Dawgs

You may have seen bigger names, but for me, these nights were game-changers. Fat Dawgs had an odd dynamic back in the day. It was more of the rhythm and blues club while down the street The Rox catered to the punk and metal crowd. At some point, Fat Dawgs took over most of the bookings and threw a little bit of everything up against the wall. Though I probably visited the place a hundred times, there were three nights that really stuck out for me.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Dupre Elementary to become new Matthews Academy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The halls of Dupre Elementary may see students again soon. It is up to Lubbock ISD trustees whether it will become the new home of Matthews Academy and a childcare center. If trustees approve this change, Lubbock ISD superintendent Kathy Rollo says Matthews Academy will use...
LUBBOCK, TX
gotodestinations.com

Wakey Wakey: A Guide to Lubbock’s Best Breakfast Spots – 2023

Are you a breakfast lover on the hunt for the perfect morning meal in Lubbock, Texas? Look no further! Lubbock is home to some of the most delectable breakfast spots that will have your taste buds dancing with joy. So grab a fork and knife and let’s dig in to some of the best breakfast spots in Lubbock.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Hayashi Buffet Takes Over Former Dragon Buffet In Lubbock

Lubbock now has a new (ish) Chinese buffet option. Let's admit it, Chinese buffets are fun. It's an open invitation not only to pig out (if you like) but also to try new things that you might not have risked before. For many, a Chinese buffet may be the first time they try foods like mussels, crab legs, sushi, etc.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

A Few Great Places To Check Out Stand-Up Comedy In Lubbock

The stand-up comedy scene in Lubbock is much bigger than you probably realize. If you've never gone out for a night of local laughs, it's definitely time to change that. Not only do we have some truly hilarious local legends, but the comedy scene is also incredibly welcoming to newcomers that want to give it a shot.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

With Joyland Gone, Here’s the Closest Amusement Park To Lubbock

I had really, really hoped that Joyland could somehow pull through. But I was also cautiously optimistic for a few reasons. We all knew that Joyland was prone to flooding and faced the difficult task of hiring folks seasonally. Most frustratingly, it seemed to be the constant target for vandalizing. I have to choke down a little bit of angry hate every time I think about that.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
722K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy