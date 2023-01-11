Replenished Texas Tech squad unable to slow down No. 14 Iowa State in road loss

AMES, Iowa — Even with its best three-point shooter and defensive weapon, the Texas Tech men's basketball team continued to hurt itself in the same way Tuesday night.

The Red Raiders turned the ball over at inopportune times, lapsed on crucial defensive possessions and could not find a way to put the ball in the basket for long stretches against No. 14 Iowa State.

Put that all together and Texas Tech found itself down by double digits at halftime, spotting the Cyclones 19 at the midway point, before falling 84-50 inside Hilton Coliseum.

"Losing four in a row is tough," said De'Vion Harmon, who finished with 14 points to lead the Red Raiders in the loss. "I remember when I was at OU and we were second in the Big 12 and we lost the last four games of regular season play before the tournament. So we went from second to seventh in the Big 12 in about a week or so.

"So, it's not over. We've got a lot of basketball to play man. We're going to get back to work, and we'll be just fine."

The loss pushed the Red Raiders (10-6, 0-4) losing streak to four games — all in conference — which marks the first time that's occurred since 2015, when TTU started 0-6. Iowa State (13-2, 4-0) continued its ascent the national rankings with another victory.

Gabe Kalschuer led the way with a game-best 25 points on 5-for-6 shooting from the 3-point line. Jaren Holmes (15 points, three rebounds, three steals, three assists) and Caleb Grill (14 points, four assists, three steals) were the other players who put up double-digit games for the Cyclones.

“When you work how he works it comes around,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said of Kalschuer, who's netted his second 20-plus point performance in the last four contests. “He's earned that confidence.”

After trading shots early, both teams came to an 8-8 stalemate with 13:52 to play in the first half.

The Cyclones forged a 9-2 run to take — at the time — their largest lead of the contest at 17-10 following a Kalschuer three-point with 11 minutes until the break.

The Red Raiders closed the scoring gap to one possession after Kevin Obanor stole the ball and pitched it to Harmon who finished a fast break layup to put Texas Tech down 19-17 three minutes later.

A four-minute scoring drought allowed Iowa State to build its lead to double digits before taking its largest lead following Caleb Grill going 2-for-3 from the free-throw line. Grill, who was fouled attempting a 3-pointer by Harmon, provided the 36-29 advantage under the one-minute mark.

The low point came as Isaacs was called for a travel before midcourt, giving ISU one more offensive possession before halftime. Cyclones coach T.J. Otzelberger called timeout and set up a play which saw Kalscheur — who was left open in the corner — drain a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded.

The triple capped off a 20-3 run to end the first half.

“We're at a really high peak right now,” Kalscheur said. “Everyone is just gelling together.”

The Cyclones, which continued their success from the the three-point line in the final 20 minutes, built the lead to as many as 34 points before handing the Red Raiders their worst loss under Mark Adams in his two-year tenure. Iowa State also topped Texas Tech by 37 points back in the 2015 season.

Pop Isaacs, who returned following concussion protocol, netted 10 points to round out the double-figure scorers for TTU. Daniel Batcho, who dislocated a finger on his right hand, had a pair of digits heavily taped and ended the night with four points and three rebounds.

The duo had not participated in practices until Tuesday, per Adams.

"We've just gotta be better. That's it," Harmon said. "You can't speak for a game like that. A blowout like that, just hurts. The feeling is terrible, but it's not over.

"We know how the media's going to be, we know how the fans may be — some may give up on us. It doesn't matter though, other than the 14 guys and the staff that we have in our program. We're the only ones that can fix this."

What's next: Texas Tech is scheduled to take on No. 10 Texas (13-2, 2-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday in Austin. The Longhorns host No. 17 TCU (13-2, 2-1) on Wednesday night.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Replenished Texas Tech squad unable to slow down No. 14 Iowa State in road loss