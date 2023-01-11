Read full article on original website
Related
California storm death toll rises to 18 after body found in submerged car with more bad weather hitting state in days
AT least 18 people have died in violent California storms that ripped through the central coast. The body of a 43-year-old woman was discovered on Wednesday, adding to the increasing death toll, according to reports. The roaring waters washed up the woman's body who was recently discovered in a submerged...
Lebanon-Express
California grapples with catastrophic flooding after severe storms
Tens of millions in California are dealing with flooding and power outages after a series of massive storms hit the state, with more turbulent weather on the way.
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: CA: STORM-MOM OF BOY SWEPT AWAY/"CURRENT WAS SO STRONG"
CALIFORNIA WINTER STORM RAIN FLOODING BOMB CYCLONE ATMOSPHERIC RIVER. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Lebanon-Express
'More rain, more flood, more mud': California resident on storms pounding east coast
Response crews are busy clearing flooded neighborhoods and crumbled roadways after a powerful storm walloped California with heavy downpours and strong winds, forcing thousands of evacuations; and another round of rain is on the way. CNN national correspondent Camlia Bernal reports.
KTVU FOX 2
2 saved from top of truck amid flooding, heavy storms in the Bay Area
California has put all of these Swiftwater rescue teams on standby. Officials found two people standing on top of a gray pickup truck that was surrounded by rushing water. Their vehicle started getting filled with water that was flowing and ended up being in a riverbed. Oakland firefighters rolled out long ladders and ran support groups for safety, with one being used as a temporary bridge.
koamnewsnow.com
CA: MASSIVE STORMS BRING FLOODING, HURRICANE FORCE WINDS
Massive California storms bring flooding, hurricane force winds. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
abc10.com
California Storm Coverage: San Joaquin River sparks evacuation order
Residents of the local Fisherman's Bend Mobile Home Park near Newman are evacuating as the San Joaquin River begins to flood. Some don't want to leave.
Lebanon-Express
Watch Now: Families concerned about next round of California storms
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. As crews clean up mud and debris across Santa Barbara County, some people say they're concerned about the next round of rain in the forecast.
California Storm: At Least 17 Dead As Flash Floods and Mudslides Hit
The sixth storm to batter California since December is the latest to leave a path of death and destruction. A further three are expected in the next week.
California Floods: New Update Released on 5-Year-Old Boy Swept Away
As California continues to get hammered with torrential rainfall and flooding, we have new updates about a five-year-old boy who was swept away by the raging floodwaters. According to reports from ABC13, emergency officials launched a seven-hour search immediately on Monday after the rough waters took the young boy. Sadly, the search was no avail, with authorities only finding the boy’s shoe. Later, officials stopped the search as raging floodwaters became too intense for search and rescue divers.
Tiny flood victim's final words -- 'Mom, it's OK. Just be calm'
PASO ROBLES — Lindsy Doan didn't think the water flowing over the creek crossing on San Marcos Road was deeper than normal when she tried navigating it in her SUV while driving her 5-year-old son to school.But the creek, swollen with rain from California's epic winter storms, was much higher and flowing stronger than she anticipated. Doan cursed as she lost control of the steering and the 4,300-pound (1,950-kilogram) Chevy Traverse was carried off the road and pinned against a large sycamore tree."Mom, it's OK," her son, Kyle, reassured her from the back seat. "Just be calm."They were the last...
KTVU FOX 2
California tornado snaps trees with 90 mph winds
A tornado touched down in Milton, Calif. with powerful winds that damaged many trees on Wednesday. Wind speeds topped out at 90 miles per hour in the community east of Stockton. Pine and oak trees were splintered, but no injuries were reported in Calaveras County. The tornado touched down around...
As next storm looms over California, here's what to expect
(KRON) — As the next system in a series of storms that’s been dousing Northern and Central California looms over this weekend, officials advise to take Thursday’s “break” in the rain to prepare your house, car and self before Friday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the entire Bay Area starting Saturday […]
SFist
Here's a Satellite Image of the Storm Currently Battering Northern California
The storm bringing with it heavy rain, high winds, and thunderstorm cells can be seen as a distinct cyclone off the coast of Oregon and Northern California — and it's not through with us yet. The National Weather Service's Bay Area bureau has spent the morning issuing Special Weather...
An 18-year-old employee at a California bird sanctuary traversed floodwaters and mudslides to feed 50 rescue parrots during storm
Jamie McLeod, owner of the Santa Barbara Bird Sanctuary, told Insider the raging storms in California have brought memories of past weather disasters.
California Floods About to Get Worse as Huge Cyclone Hurtles Towards Coast
Wednesday's cyclone will be the latest in a series of high-intensity storms to hammer California since New Year's Eve.
Lebanon-Express
RAW: NV: LANDSLIDE COULD CLOSE STATE ROUTE FOR MONTHS
A Nevada state route could be closed for months after a landslide and record-setting rainfall according to the state's transportation department.
Entire California town ordered evacuated; boy, 5, vanishes in floodwaters
California saw no relief from drenching rains early Tuesday as the latest in a relentless string of storms continued to swamp roads and batter coastlines with high surf, turning rivers into gushing flood zones and forcing the evacuation of thousands in towns with histories of deadly mudslides. At least 14 people have died since the storms began last week.
NBC Bay Area
Preliminary 3.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Northern California Coast
A preliminary 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 9:21 a.m. and was centered 35.7 miles west of Ferndale, 41.4 miles west of Fortuna and 44.9 miles west-southwest of Eureka, the USGS said. No...
CBS News
California's employment development department requesting funds to implement long-overdue fraud protections
CBS13 has obtained internal EDD communications that reveal the agency is asking for more money. Investigative reporter Julie Watts with details on the draft budget change.
Comments / 0