Junior guard Chuck Harris scored 17 points in the loss at St. John’s on Jan. 10. Photo by Grace Hensley. After beginning conference play with a disappointing 2-5 record, the Butler men’s basketball team will return home to face the Villanova Wildcats in what feels like a must-win game for the Dawgs. Going into the matchup, Butler is currently tied with St. John’s for the second-worst record in-conference at 2-5 — St. John’s holds the tiebreaker after their 77-61 win over the Bulldogs on Jan. 10. Losing this game wouldn’t necessarily put them out of contention for a favorable seed in the Big East, but it would certainly hurt the chances of that happening. Of the 13 games left, Butler will have to play six on the road. Of those six, four of them will be against ranked teams in the conference — No. 6 UConn, No. 12 Xavier, No. 19 Providence and No. 24 Marquette. Only a game and a half separates the top 5-10 teams in the Big East standings right now, so every game from here on out counts.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO