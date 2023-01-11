ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson passes away

By Brett Greenberg
 4 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson passed away Tuesday afternoon, according to sources.

Patterson is a 1978 UMS Preparatory School graduate, according to his court biography. He graduated from Samford University in Birmingham in 1982 and earned his law degree from the Cumberland School of Law in 2000.

Mobile man accused of murder admitted to killing ex-girlfriend’s brother: Mobile Detective testifies

Patterson enlisted in the Navy in January 1983 following his graduation from Samford. He was a a helicopter attack pilot and nuclear weapons delivery pilot.

Patterson was awarded with several medals including the Navy Commendation Medal, the Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, the Kuwaiti Liberation Medal, the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon and others.

He presided over several high-profile murder cases over the years. He faced ethic charges in 2022 .

