Former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder has died: reports
Former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Lee Tinsley died Thursday, according to multiple reports. No cause of death has been given. Tinlsey entered the Major Leagues in 1993 with the Seattle Mariners, and had two stints with the team wrapped around two stops with the Boston Red Sox and a stay with the Phillies in 1996.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: 3 Ian Happ trade destinations
The reality is with Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs that if they don't get an extension done this winter, the only alternative (assuming he isn't extended toward the end of the year) is to trade him. Tough pill to swallow, and I've laid out why it makes zero sense to move on from a budding All-Star at a time when your competitive window is reopening.
Twins re-sign well-traveled ex-Yankees outfielder
Once again, the Twins are taking a bite out of the Big Apple. Minnesota re-signed two-time All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa this week, after the 28-year-old’s 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets fell apart. The Twins gave Correa a six-year, $200 million deal. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
Mets legend Keith Hernandez complains baseball games are too 'lengthy'
New York Mets legend and SNY analyst Keith Hernandez seems to be a fan of anything that could decrease the lengths of MLB games. "I honestly feel that when I’m retired, when I stop doing what I’m doing now in the booth, I won’t watch baseball that much anymore," Hernandez said during an appearance on the "Tucker Carlson Today" program, per Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing. "It’s three-hour games now, three-and-a-half, when I played it was two-and-a-half. I still love the game, but they’re lengthy."
Dodgers trade for SS Miguel Rojas, will there be a demand for Amed Rosario? Locked On Guardians
The Los Angeles Dodgers traded for SS Miguel Rojas of the Miami Marlins. What does that mean for Amed Rosario's potential trade market?
MLB Analyst Reveals Why Cardinals Bench Coach Resigned
Fans of the St. Louis Cardinals were hit with surprising news on Thursday morning when it was announced that former franchise cornerstone Matt Holliday had resigned from his post as the team’s bench coach, just two months after being hired to replace Skip Schumaker in the role. To replace...
Former All-Star and Gold Glove outfielder ‘makes sense’ for Yankees
It’s no secret the New York Yankees are shopping for an outfielder, after watching Andrew Benintendi bolt for a five-year, $75 million contract with the Chicago White Sox. And it’s no secret general manager Brian Cashman has been linked to Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds, who’s requested a trade.
Dodgers release Trevor Bauer
The Dodgers announced Thursday that they’ve given right-hander Trevor Bauer his unconditional release. Los Angeles designated Bauer for assignment last week and explored trade possibilities for the right-hander but was unable to find a match. He’ll now become a free agent who can sign with a new team for the league minimum. The Dodgers will remain on the hook for the rest of the $22.5M still left on Bauer’s deal.
Phillies sign utilityman with plate selection to minor-league deal
In need of a bit more infield depth after Nick Maton was traded to Detroit as part of the deal for reliever Gregory Soto, the Phillies signed former Oakland Athletic Vimael Machin to a minor-league deal. It's Machin's "second stint" with the Phillies, though the first lasted less than a...
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-Star
The New York Mets have had a busy offseason, and just recently lost out on a major signing of Carlos Correa due to a failed physical. However, their big signing this offseason did involve signing pitcher Justin Verlander to a 2-year $86.7 million contract that includes a $35 million vesting option in 2025.
Yankees invite promising pitching prospect to Spring Training
The New York Yankees are preparing for a competitive spring training session starting next month. Management has brought in a myriad of different outfield options to compete for the vacant left-field position. Oswaldo Cabrera, Aaron Hicks, Willie Calhoun, and Rafael Ortega are the prominent names that will have a shot to earn starting reps during the 2023 season.
Unfortunate injury update revealed for New York Yankees starter
On Saturday, an unfortunate update was revealed on the status of New York Yankees starter Frankie Montas. Montas, who was acquired in a trade last season with the Oakland Athletics, didn’t fare too well unfortunately in his first season in pinstripes. Montas went 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in 39.2 innings pitched. He pitched once Read more... The post Unfortunate injury update revealed for New York Yankees starter appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
For Cubs Manager Ross 'It's Go Time'
The Chicago Cubs got much better this winter, on paper at least, and according to manager David Ross, it's time to roll!
Cubs Make A Depth Move To Strengthen Their Pitching Staff
The Chicago Cubs have made another move to strengthen the depth of their roster heading into the 2023 season. Early on Thursday, the team signed right-hander Vinny Nittoli to a minor league contract. The 32-year-old will earn $775K if he reaches the big leagues and $162K if he stays in...
Cubs Avoid Arbitration with Players on Day 1 of Cubs Convention
The Cubs are avoiding arbitration with a hand full of players as Cubs Convention gets set to open up at the Sheraton Grand Chicago.
New York Mets Reportedly Wanted Trea Turner... As Center Fielder
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the Mets were "deadly serious in their interest in Trea Turner to play center field."
Spring Training: Phillies announce reporting dates for pitchers and catchers
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It feels like the Phillies' run to the World Series just ended. But next month, the team will be reporting to Clearwater, Florida, for Spring Training. Pitchers and catchers will report on Thursday, Feb. 16. The full squad will be in Clearwater on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The Phillies have had a busy offseason after winning the National League pennant for the first time since 2009. The Phillies signed Trea Turner, the best shortstop on the market, to a massive contract. Bryce Harper underwent Tommy John surgery and will be out until at least the All-Star Break. The team also added a pitcher to starting rotation in Taijuan Walker, and depth to their bullpen with the additions of Matt Strahm, Craig Kimbrel, Erich Uelmen and Gregory Soto. The Phillies' first spring training game will be against the Detroit Tigers on Feb. 25 at 1:05 p.m.
Farhan Zaidi: Giants unlikely to add catcher via major league pact
Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi met with reporters Thursday afternoon. Among the topics discussed was the team’s catching situation, which doesn’t seem to be a top priority for the front office. The Giants designated backup Austin Wynns for assignment last week, leaving them with just Joey...
Baseball's worst HR-hitting team is changing its fences to boost offense
The Detroit Tigers had a major home run problem during the 2022 season and are taking some steps to try and remedy that. Not by adding better players to their roster, but by making some dramatic changes to the configuration of their home ballpark. The Tigers announced on Wednesday that...
Spring Training workout dates announced
Fans of all ages will soon be flocking to Florida and Arizona, and that can mean only one thing -- Spring Training is here. The following are workout dates, subject to change, for the Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues. The first workout date is for pitchers and catchers, followed by the full squad.
