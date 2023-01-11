Lawrence police officer released from hospital after shooting, suspect killed

LAWRENCE, Ind. — An officer with the Lawrence Police Department has been released from the hospital after being shot while serving a warrant Tuesday night.

Police sources have confirmed that an LPD officer was shot in the leg Tuesday night near 46th Street and Burrwood Drive. A tourniquet was applied by other officers at the scene before the injured officer was taken to Eskenazi Hospital.

The suspect who shot the officer, police on scene confirmed, has been killed.

The incident began as LPD officers and SWAT were serving a warrant at a residence where previous shots fired runs occurred. A suspect fired at an LPD officer, striking them in the leg.

Officers then shot and killed the suspect and additional crews were called to the scene. Another suspect, LPD said, was injured in the incident as well.

LPD authorities said they believe there is bodycam footage of the incident.







LPD confirmed around 11 p.m. that the officer shot was a male officer and that he is currently in “good spirits”. The officer, LPD said, has been with the department for around 3 years.

Police received a call to the area, labeled as Burrwood Dr./Burrwood Ct., around 9:30 p.m. An ambulance could be seen leaving the area as our crew arrived around 9:45 p.m., as shown below:

The Lawrence Fire Department acknowledged the incident in a tweet around 10:10 p.m.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured officer as well as their family & their @Lawrence_Police family,” the tweet read.

Local pastor Rev. Dr. Charles Harrison tweeted about the shooting Tuesday night.

“My prayers are with the Lawrence police officer who has been shot tonight,” Harrison tweeted at 9:45 p.m.

