Read full article on original website
Related
Create Passive Income by Writing Books on Amazon KDP
This post may contain affiliate links and I may earn a commission at no cost to you. Another great way to make money with Amazon is by writing books and listing them on Amazon KDP (Kindle Direct Publishing). Here’s what you need to know about making money from home on Amazon KDP.
Why You Should Always Put a Used Book in the Freezer Before Reading It
Much like shopping for secondhand clothes, buying old books at stoop sales, online, or at used book stores brings its own brand of excitement. There’s the thrill of happening upon a book that you’ve been wanting to read or letting spontaneity take over, choosing whatever calls to you. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that it saves money and a perfectly readable tome from ending up in a landfill. The one thing you might have to contend with is removing the dust, dirt, and grime that has built up on the covers and between the pages of an old book. Fortunately, learning how to clean old books is often easier than removing the inscriptions left behind by previous readers.
I've been a teacher for 12 years. Please: Skip the holiday mug and give your kid's teacher a gift card instead
Although any holiday gift is a nice gesture, gift cards can treat teachers, help them with expenses, and go toward professional development.
Looking to Make Passive Income? Try Selling Journals on Amazon
The idea of making money without doing much work is an attractive one. That’s why there are tons of videos on YouTube and TikTok about different ways to earn passive income. One passive income stream that has been getting a lot of attention lately is creating and selling journals on Amazon. YouTuber Monique Hinton’s video “Make $4,500 a Month Passive Income Selling Books Online” has over 1.4 million views.
Man’s ‘genius’ onion cutting hack has changed people’s lives
A man’s ‘genius’ onion cutting hack has changed people’s lives, showing how you can slice up an onion within a matter of seconds using an item you’ll always have lying around in your kitchen drawers. Whether it’s the chemicals they release when the skin is...
Mom Learns Son Got Roped Into a Schoolyard MLM
And honestly, it sounds like it’s working out for him.
The “Most Organized Man In America” Shares His Decluttering Tips to Help Let Go of Sentimental Items
If you struggle with this, here's how to free yourself.
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Free Mobile-Ready Portfolio With Canva
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Creating a mobile-ready portfolio website is a must if you want to showcase your work. A portfolio displaying your best projects is one of the first things clients look for when you're job searching. Thankfully, Canva makes it easy to create a design that fits mobile screens. Here's how you can make one.
Amazon Driver's Van 'Hijacked by Goats' Leaves Internet in Hysterics
The viral TikTok video has even received love from actor Kevin Bacon.
Upworthy
Grandma has already bought presents for next Christmas and everyone is loving it
We have just started the new year and the preparations for next Christmas feel too far into the future. However, if you have a large family Tina Quarrell and love organization, it is never too early to start Christmas shopping. Quarrel is clearly not a fan of last-minute shopping, as she posted a photo of her pre-wrapped gifts on the 'The magical holidays of Christmas' Facebook page on New Year's Eve, per Tyla. It's not only Christmas she's planning for; she's also purchased a 'couple of Easter decorations and chocolate bars.'
makeuseof.com
How to Save a Webpage Image When Right-Clicking Won't Work
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Picture this: you open a webpage and see an image you like. You go to right-click on it, but the right-click menu won’t appear. You may think something is wrong with your mouse or touchpad. But actually, it is the website itself.
themomkind.com
Teaching Preschoolers How to Read
THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. PLEASE READ MY DISCLOSURE FOR MORE INFO. Literacy is one of the most important ways to ensure a bright future for your child. Teaching a preschool child to read can be beneficial if you keep it fun and lighthearted. It should be all about the excitement of exploring and learning.
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Word Counter in JavaScript
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. A word counter is a tool that you can use to count the number of words in a piece of text. You can use it to check the length of a document or to track whether you are meeting a word count limit.
Your guide on how to declutter photos
In the world of decluttering, we are often asked how to declutter photos. I've thought about this process and feel that there are two methods you can use for decluttering photos. Method 1 is switching all your pictures to a digital storage method. This one can be a little time-consuming, and not everyone wants to or can upload their photos to a computer. It can also be costly if you try to outsource. Method 2 will still take time, but once you complete the decluttering process of your photos, you just have to maintain from there. Let's break down each option to find which is perfect for you!
makeuseof.com
The 7 Best Apps for Creative Note-Taking
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When deciding whether to use digital or paper notes, it can be hard picking the option that's best for your creativity. It's easy to see how digital note-taking can limit creativity, but with these applications, that's not the case.
makeuseof.com
Freeform vs. Pinterest: Which App Is Better for Creating Mood Boards?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In late 2022, Apple introduced a new tool to users on iOS 16 and macOS Ventura. Known as Freeform, it has become a handy app for bringing your creative ideas to life. You can use it to conceptualize projects you're working on, and it's also handy for brainstorming initial ideas.
makeuseof.com
AirPods Case Flashing Green? Why and How to Fix It
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Did you notice your AirPods case flashing green just as you were about to enjoy your favorite song or podcast? When this odd problem happens, you probably realize that you can't connect your AirPods to your iPhone or other devices.
makeuseof.com
The 10 Best Wallpapers to Show Off Your iPhone X Screen
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The iPhone X is arguably one of the best iPhones of all time. A redesigned interface that relies on gestures, a gorgeous OLED screen, and the stainless steel design were just a few things that made the iPhone X so successful. Thanks to its popularity, many people are still using it today.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Google Home Routines
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. There is nothing nicer than waking up in the morning with the curtains already open and the smell of your favorite coffee filling the air. While that may seem like a luxury reserved only for those with housekeepers, you'll be glad to know that you can actually do that too without hiring any help. This is all thanks to Google Home's Routines feature.
thesimplicityhabit.com
Decluttering Rules: How to Declutter More Effectively
Inside: Use these decluttering rules to declutter more effectively and efficiently. These will save you time and help you to stay focused. Decluttering seems like a simple process, right? Just get rid of the stuff you no longer want. Done. Except that for most people, it isn’t that simple. There...
Comments / 0