linknky.com
Parents angry after Conner student who made threats allowed to return to school
Parents turned out in droves to Thursday night’s Boone County Board of Education meeting to express anger that a Conner High School student who the school said made threats against a teacher would be allowed to return to school. Of the 19 speakers who expressed their opinion during the...
Fox 19
Mason Middle School student faces punishment, incites panic with Snapchat post
MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Mason Middle School student is facing disciplinary action after posting an image on social media that caused panic amongst students and parents, Mason City Schools reported Friday. According to district officials, a student posted an image to Snapchat Thursday night with an airsoft gun that...
WLWT 5
linknky.com
Covington school board avoids topic of newly elected Edelen’s unrenewed teacher contract
Members of the Covington Independent School Board took their seats Thursday evening for a regular meeting. A WCPO article detailing newly elected board member and former Covington teacher Hannah Edelen was not mentioned, aside from the disbursement of pamphlets in lieu of speaking about the matter during the meeting. The...
Fox 19
‘West Clermont Snapchat threat’ sends extra deputies to school Thursday: sheriff
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Extra deputies are at West Clermont Middle School and the surrounding area Thursday after an 11-year-old who lives in Michigan made a possible threat on social media, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. The county’s 911 center received a complaint around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday...
WLWT 5
WLWT 5
linknky.com
‘Public school dollars have to go to public schools’: Beshear backs charter school lawsuit
Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday he supports a lawsuit filed against House Bill 9 — the charter school bill that creates a funding mechanism and will bring a pilot charter school to Northern Kentucky and Louisville. Speaking at his Thursday press conference, Beshear spoke in favor of the lawsuit...
WKRC
Safe and warm: Heat and water on, people back home at CMHA's Pinecrest Apartments
WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - “Safe” and “warm” are two words hundreds of people did not think they would be saying so soon. They were flooded-out of their apartments in the coldest snap the Tri-State has had in decades. The heat went out and the pipes burst two days before Christmas at the Pinecrest Apartments in West Price Hill.
wvxu.org
Cincinnati more than doubles paid parental leave for city workers
City of Cincinnati employees can now take 12 weeks of fully-paid parental leave, more than double the previous policy. The former policy offered four weeks of leave paid at 70% salary plus two weeks where the employee could either use other accrued leave (like vacation) or go unpaid. City Manager...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive in warren County
MASON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive, near Kroger, in Warren County. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
WLWT 5
Investigation finds CPD officer guilty of neglecting duties; changes made to Personal Crimes Unit
CINCINNATI — On Friday, Hamilton County Prosecutor Mark Piepmeier announced that the investigation into Cincinnati Police Officer Christopher Schroder is complete. According to a press release, problems were so severe that the matter was referred to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office to review for possible criminal liability. With the...
The City's Going to Court, and 8 Other Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed This Week
Catch up on lawsuits, abortion news, weed issues and more.
Fox 19
Family believes missing Covington man could be in danger
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Covington police have issued a Golden Alert for a 76-year-old man who was last seen at a Walmart in Ft. Wright on Dec. 19. Family members say they have reason to believe something bad may have happened to Edward Wischer. “He was at Walmart on the...
WLWT 5
Dozens of animals sent to shelter cause overcrowding at Cincinnati Animal CARE
CINCINNATI — The holidays may be over, but it could be the perfect time to get your family a new pet. Cincinnati Animal CARE has taken in hundreds of animals in the past few weeks. The shelter reports it has taken in 89 animals since Friday. Ray Anderson the...
WLWT 5
Lebanon changes abortion 'aiding' and 'abetting' laws after suit filed by ACLU, organizations
LEBANON, Ohio — The city of Lebanon has changed stipulations surrounding criminal prosecution of those "aiding" and "abetting" people seeking to access legal abortion services. On Thursday, the National Association of Social Workers (NASW) and other Ohio abortion rights organizations announced the drop of a lawsuit due to the...
Fox 19
Single-father hounded with threats after Facebook friendship turns to nightmare
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A single-father says what began as an innocent conversation on social media turned perilous when he began receiving threats of violence and death threats. Logan Lunsford was recently on Facebook when someone who claimed to be another single parent reached out to him. Lunsford initially believed the person might have been looking for a friend.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Glenway Avenue in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Glenway Avenue in Green Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
Fox 19
Stuck Truck: Driver blocks hill at state memorial
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio 350 is open again outside Fort Ancient State Memorial in Warren County after a semi-tractor-trailer got stuck in one of the sharp, zig-zag turns going up the hill, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. Friday. The road...
WLWT 5
Theft reported at a business on Race Street in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Theft reported at a business on Race Street in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
