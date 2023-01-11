Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
TDCJ: Prison employee at Luther Unit arrested
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says on January 9, an employee at the Luther Unit was arrested after bringing contraband items into the facility. TDCJ says Benson Lu admitted to bringing in 8 packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes & having additional contraband items in his...
schulenburgsticker.com
Narcotics Unit helps solve theft case in La Grange
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Fayette County Narcotics Unit, with the aid of Investigator David Smith, assisted the La Grange Police Department in solving a theft case from a business in La Grange, according to Sheriff Keith Korenek. The Narcotics Unit was able to identify a suspect in the case from video evidence provided by Investigator Smith. The suspect was then located and found to be in…
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN CHARGED IN COLLEGE STATION MURDER INVESTIGATION
A Brenham man is charged with murder in Brazos County for the death of a College Station man. 17-year-old Censear Solomon was booked on Tuesday into the Brazos County Jail for his alleged role in the death of 26-year-old Rashawn Jones. College Station police issued a murder warrant on Tuesday...
fox44news.com
Milam County drug raid yields four arrests
Rockdale, Tx (FOX44) – Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore reports four people were arrested following a search warrant service near Rockdale on Friday. Sheriff Clore said the raid was conducted at an address in the 100 block of Milam County Road 311, west of Rockdale. The search warrant was the result of an ongoing joint investigation between the Sheriff’s Office and the Rockdale Police Department following a shooting last year – and reported drug related activity at this location.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS 26 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury meet this week and returned 26 indictments. Those indicted include:. Jarvis Deshawn Burns, 44 of Brenham, was indicted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child under 14 years of age. Brent Michael Cuthbertson, 39 of Pflugerville, was indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and...
KBTX.com
Bryan woman arrested on fraud charges, found with a dozen individuals’ information
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman was arrested for a fraud attempt, College Station police said. According to authorities Karen Sue Hinton, 44, was pulled over after driving erratically Tuesday night. During a vehicle search, police found documents from Ricardo ISD, a school district in Kingsville, with multiple...
kwhi.com
WARRANT ARREST MADE ON BRENHAM WOMAN SATURDAY
A Warrant Arrest was made on a Brenham woman Saturday morning. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 8:50, Officer Matthew Brown and Cpl. Armando Guerra responded to the 1500 block of Farewell in an attempt to locate a subject with two active warrants for their arrest. Contact was made with Alondra Garcia, 20 of Brenham, who was taken into custody without incident on warrants out of Washington County for Theft of Property between $750 and $2500 and Leaving Scene of an Accident. Garcia was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
kwhi.com
TWO KILLED IN CRASH NEAR NAVASOTA
Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Grimes County. The accident happened around 4:45 p.m. on Highway 90 near County Road 409, just east of Navasota. DPS reports that a 2001 Ford F-250 was traveling northbound when it crossed into the southbound lane, striking a 2016...
Hallettsville man arrested on outstanding warrant, Hallettsville police say
HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – At approximately 2:29 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, a Hallettsville Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop near the 200 block of E. 4th Street for a traffic violation. During the stop, the officer arrested an adult male, of Hallettsville, on an outstanding warrant out of the Victoria Police Department. The officer also conducted a probable-case search...
KBTX.com
3 people hospitalized following crash on Hwy 36 north of Caldwell
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been taken to the hospital following a Monday morning crash in Burleson County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, it happened around 6:15 a.m. along Highway 36 between Milano and Caldwell. Troopers say the driver of a Mercury passenger car...
schulenburgsticker.com
MLK walk for freedom set Jan. 14 in La Grange
Everyone is invited to join the MLK walk for freedom and unity on Saturday, Jan. 14 in La Grange, signifying understanding and respect for everyone and celebrating the legacy Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The .8-mile walk will start at the Fayette County Courthouse, 151 N. Washington St. Participants will begin to gather at 11 a.m. and the walk will begin at noon. A short program will be held at…
schulenburgsticker.com
McCourt Equipment and employees donate to Food Pantry
A truckload of 511 pounds of nonperishable food and $1,180 was collected by the employees of McCourt Equipment Inc. of La Grange and delivered to the Schulenburg Area Food Pantry. Also donated was a company check for $4,000. McCourt employees making the delivery were Narsario Camacho (left), Matthew Cruz (second from right) and Tiffany Surman (right). Accepting the donation was Debra Blansitt…
schulenburgsticker.com
Aggie Show Supporters
Aggie Show Supporters are accepting donations. The minimum donation to the Aggie Show Supporters is $100. Donations are 100% tax-deductible and will be documented with a receipt. Aggie Show Supporters raise money to purchase livestock projects at the Schulenburg Junior Livestock Show (held Jan. 19-21, 2023), with a primary goal of supporting those exhibitors who might not otherwise have a buyer…
Marijuana found during traffic stop on work truck, says Shiner Police
SHINER, Texas – On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Police Chief Kevin Kelso with the Shiner Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a work truck. According to Shiner PD, Chief Kelso witnessed a large, unmarked box-truck make an illegal, left turn from the center lane of 90a (Avenue E). The chief then conducted a traffic stop. During the stop, he located...
schulenburgsticker.com
Band Boosters auction item benefits SAFP
The Schulenburg ISD Band Boosters held a silent auction before Christmas, with one item’s proceeds being designated to go to the Schulenburg Area Food Pantry. A check for $55 was presented to Veronica Smith (left), volunteer representing the Food Pantry, by Maria Camacho (center), Band Boosters vice president, and Wendy Herzik, (right) Band Boosters president.
12newsnow.com
Cop-turned-killer Robert Fratta executed for hiring teenage hitman to kill his wife in 1994
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals lifted the injunction by a Travis County judge that was based on claims the state is using expired drugs. Former Missouri City police officer Robert Fratta was executed Tuesday for paying a teenage hitman to murder his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago. Fratta...
kwhi.com
TWO HOUSTON PEOPLE ARRESTED TUESDAY
Two Houston people were arrested Tuesday morning on drug charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 10:25, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Highway 290 West for an equipment violation. Upon contact with the occupants, an odor of marijuana was detected which lead to a probable cause search of the vehicle. Narcotics were located in the vehicle and the occupants, Tramaine Hawkins, 40 of Houston, and the Diamond Aubrey, 26 of Houston, were placed under arrest charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. Additionally, Hawkins had two outstanding warrants issued for his arrest out of the Collin County Sheriff’s Department.
schulenburgsticker.com
FUNERAL NOTICE - Howard L. Stoner
Funeral seervices for Howard L. Stoner, age 62, of Schulenburg will be held Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at 11 am from the St. Rose Catholic Church in Schulenburg, Texas.'. Visitation to the public will begin after 9 am on Wednesday with the Parish Rosary recited prior to the Mass at 10:30 am from the church.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON ASSAULT CHARGES
A Brenham man was arrested on assault charges Friday night. Brenham Police report that Friday night at 8:15, Officer Bryan Morong responded to the 700 block of Matilda in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, Ramsey Lee Randall Jr, 30 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Assault Family Violence after it was determined that he had assaulted a family member. Randall was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
Travis County restaurant owner arrested on aggravated assault charges
In an affidavit filed in Travis County Thursday, Jonestown Police said a local restaurant owner was arrested Dec. 31 after attacking and striking a woman against her vehicle.
